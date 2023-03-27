United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Match Prediction AE 70 % Chance of Winning PNG 30 % Bet Now! The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Papua New Guinea (PNG) will take on each other on March 27 in Match 2 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. The match between the two nicely poised sides will get underway at 9.30 AM Local Time, which is 1 PM IST. Apart from them, there will be four other teams – Canada, Namibia, Jersey, and the United States of America (USA) – who will be competing for two berths at the World Cup Qualifier, to be held in Zimbabwe in June.

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Chance of Winning

As per the bookmakers, the UAE are outright favourites to win this contest, thus they have been handed odds of 1.392. PNG, on the other hand, are rewarded with odds of 2.984, suggesting that they have a winning probability of 33.51. Meanwhile, the UAE have a 71.84 % possibility of emerging victorious at the end of this fixture.

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United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

It is worth noting that both UAE and PNG have the threat of loss of ODI status if they finish bottom of the points table. Therefore, teams will look to learn from their mistakes and deliver in this fixture after playing against each other multiple times lately.

The margins of victories of PNG against the UAE were 56 runs, by five wickets (139 balls to spare), 131 runs, and by six wickets (82 balls to spare). Thus, the numbers indicate that PNG were the dominant force each time they defeated the UAE in their last few outings. Among the batters, Assad Vala, Kiplin Doriga, and Sese Bau hold the key, while Kabua Morea will lead the bowling attack.

For the UAE, it is obvious that they are way stronger than their counterparts on paper, and should expect a big-margin victory against them. The likes of Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind, and Hazrat Bilal lived up to the expectations last time when they chased down a 235-run target with 11.2 overs and six wickets to spare. Rohan Mustafa, who only climbed up to 13th in the ODI rankings, will be in focus as well.

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Match Toss Prediction

At Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, a total of 14 ODIs have been played till date. Of them, six matches were won by the sides who batted first, while the chasing team had the last laugh on six occasions. In the last six matches at the venue, whichever team batting second had won four times, indicating that the skipper who wins the toss may opt to field first.

Weather Report

As per weather.com, the average temperature during day time on March 27 will be 30° C, and there is a probability of 12% of rain during the match. Besides, the humidity is forecast to be 39%, and the wind speed will be 14 km/h.

United Arab Emirates Player List

United Arab Emirates squad:Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan Lakra, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Matiullah Khan, Ansh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Vriitya Aravind Captain and Batsman Asif Khan Batsman Aryan Lakra All-rounder Muhammad Waseem Captain and All-rounder Chundangapoyil Rizwan Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Ashwanth Chidambaram Wicket-keeper and Batsman Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Zawar Farid Bowler Hazrat Bilal Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

The UAE have been in terrible form, having won just once in their previous five matches. Their solitary victory came against PNG, while the rest of the losses were against Nepal (thrice) and PNG.

Papua New Guinea Player List

Papua New Guinea squad: Assad Vala (c), Kipling Doriga (wk), Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Alei Nao, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, Gaudi Toka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Hila Vare, John Kariko

Predicted Playing XI

Kiplin Doriga Wicket-keeper & Batsman Hiri Hiri Batsman Sese Bau Batsman Assad Vala Captain & All-rounder Charles Amini All-rounder Riley Hekure All-rounder Chad Soper All-rounder Norman Vanua All-rounder Gaudi Toka Bowler Kabua Morea Bowler John Kariko Bowler

Papua New Guinea Team Form

In their previous five ODIs, PNG had two wins and three losses. More significantly, both of their victories came against the UAE, while the three defeats were against Nepal (twice), and the UAE itself.

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Head to Head

Thus far, the UAE and PNG have faced each other in 10 ODIs. Interestingly, both sides have won five matches each, suggesting that the two sides are going neck-to-neck when it comes to taking on each other.

Matches played - 10

United Arab Emirates - 5

Papua New Guinea - 5

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Betting Odds

Kiplin Doriga to score over 14.5 runs @1.87

Doriga, PNG’s wicket-keeper batter who also opens the innings, had scores of 60-ball 24 and 44-ball 55 in their previous two meetings against the UAE. Overall, he has an average of 30.75 against them, having scored 123 runs from four matches at 67.21. So, putting a bet on him to score over 14.5 should be the safest bet for the punters.

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Top Team Batsmen

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter @3.9

Waseem scored a magnificent 76-ball 119 when these two sides last met on March 15 in Kirtipur. He hit a quickfire 27-ball 41 before in their previous fixture, suggesting that PNG has become one of his favourite oppositions in recent times. In all against PNG, he has an average of 38.5 after six outings with 231 runs at an expensive strike rate of 114.9. So, banking upon Waseem as the UAE’s highest run-scorer makes sense.

Assad Vala to be Papua New Guinea’s top batter @3.84

Vala made 65 off 92 balls against the UAE in their last meeting in Kirtipur, albeit it did not come in a winning cause. Although he fell without scoring before that against the UAE, he has tallied 249 runs across 10 matches against them, meaning he has success more than failures in these outings. Considering PNG’s standards, the records are quite impressive, and thus, he should be your best bet for PNG’s top batter.

United Arab Emirates Volts vs Papua New Guinea Top Team Bowlers

Zahoor Khan to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler @3.24

Zahoor, aged 33, had 41 wickets in 27 matches at an average of 24.80 and at an economy rate of 4.72 in the recently-concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. Although he had a wicketless outing against PNG last time when these two sides faced each other, there are high hopes for him to deliver this time, Not to forget, he has taken 10 wickets in eight matches against PNG in total, averaging 24.20 while maintaining an economy rate of 4.97.

Kabua Morea to be Papua New Guinea’s top bowler @3.7

Although Morea has picked up only three wickets in five matches against PNG, he has been constant with the new ball in recent times, and his tally of 20 wickets after 15 ODIs at an average of 22.95 and an economy rate of 4.28 speak volumes. Hence, rely on him among PNG bowlers to reward with high value.