UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction UAE 32 % Chance of Winning WI 68 % Bet Now! After facing a 7 wickets cracking defeat UAE will take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI of the series on 7 June. The action will be at the same Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE. The Home team would like to equal the series by winning this match. On the other hand Caribbeans have high momentum and a psychological advantage before the ICC ODI world cup.

UAE vs West Indies Chance of winning

West Indies has already taken a maiden lead in the series. UAE had a very poor bowling performance in the last game. Wicket keeper batsman Vriitya Aravind Ali Naseer played well in the last game. Looking at the recent performance West Indies have more than 90 percent winning prediction.

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UAE vs West Indies Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

By winning the last match West Indies gained 10 more points that will ensure them to have their stand for qualification in ICC ODI world cup. The United Arab Emirates team won the toss and decided to bat first in the first ODI but the West Indies team declared them wrong by their dominating performance.

Playing first UAE set a target of 203 runs for the opponents with the help of half century of Ali Naseer and 40 runs inning from Aravind. Except these no batsmen were successful in moving the scoreboard. Same with the bowling as well where UAE bowlers failed to get the regular breakthroughs. Thanks to a smashing century from Brandon King (112 from 112 balls) and a brilliant 44 runs inning from Shamrah Brook the caribbean team achieved the set target in just 35 overs.

Bradon King, Shai Hope, Shamrah Brooks, Odean Smith, and Keemo Paul are some of the best players from the West Indies. Ali Naseer, Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind, and Asif Khan will be the important players for the UAE.

UAE vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Due to the sandy nature of the Sharjah Ground pitch, batsmen frequently lack the necessary bounce to perform lofted shots. Although it initially benefits the batsmen, it gradually turns drier and more in favour of spin bowlers. Spinners will benefit more from the wicket because of the cracks. The team that wins the toss may prefer to bat first in order to benefit from the opening circumstances that are advantageous for putting a difficult total on the board.

Weather Report

The 7th of June is predicted to be a hot day in Sharjah, with a possible high of 38 degrees Celsius and a 42% humidity level. Wind speed will be near about 21 KMPH. No forecast for rain for this game.

UAE Player List

UAE Probable Playing XI

Player Role Muhammad Waseem (c) Batsman Aryan Lakra Batsman Vriitya Aravind (wk) Batsman Rameez Shahzad Batsman Asif Khan All Rounder Rohan Mustafa All Rounder Ali Naseer All Rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All Rounder Karthik Meiyappan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

UAE squad for the ODI series:Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed, Ethan DSouza, Jonathan Figy, Fahad Nawaz, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Lovepreet Singh, Adhitya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma

UAE Team Form

The impact of not playing so much ODI cricket we have seen in the last match. Team lacking in all segments of the cricket. They failed to put a saveable total on the board. Bowlers were not impressive in their line and length. In T20s they performed remarkably well on many occasions but as far as ODIs are concerned they ought to do more.

West Indies Player List

West Indies Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shai Hope (c) (wk) Batsman Johnson Charles Batsman Shamarh Brooks Batsman Brandon King Batsman Keacy Carty Batsman Roston Chase All Rounder Keemo Paul All Rounder Kavem Hodge All Rounder Dominic Drakes Bowler Odean Smith Bowler Yannic Cariah Bowler

West Indiessquad for the ODI series:Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Alick Athanaze, Raymon Reifer, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair

West Indies Team Form

Team is in good knock. They had a tie ODI series against South Africa in March 2023. They defeated Bangladesh and Netherlands and now in the first ODI of the series the team performed brilliantly. Players like Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks have an amazing batting form and in bowling department Keemo Paul is outstanding so far.

UAE vs West Indies Head to Head

UAE and West Indies have played 3 ODIs together, and all the time West Indies defeated the Arabian team.

Total ODI Matches played - 3

West Indies won - 3

UAE won - 0

Tie - 0

No Result - 0

UAE vs West Indies Betting odds

Having high winning chances West Indies is the favorite side of most of the bookies. Team has a balanced squad in batting and bowling. So the Caribbeans have 1.20 winning odds whereas UAE is getting 3.10 victory odds.

West Indies to win @ 1.20

UAE to win @ 3.10

UAE vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

Ali Naseer smashed a fantastic half century in the previous match. He will be the key batsman for the team. Captain Muhammad Waseem is another reliable batsmen for the team who has played 38 ODI matches and scored 1021 runs with a strike rate of 94.20.

Looking at the outstanding form of Brandon King, West Indies again needs a good start from him. In the last match he smashed 112 runs that led the visitors to win the game. Caribbean team’s another hope in the batting is Shai Hope who has played 106 One Day International matches in which he scored 4452 runs with 14 centuries and 21 half centuries.

UAE vs West Indies Top Team Bowler

Rohan Mustafa will be the key focus for the UAE team in the bowling area. In 75 appearances, he has taken 81 wickets, with a best statistic of 5/25. Rohan took 2 wickets in the most recent encounter against Nepal for a cost of just 10 runs. In the most recent game, when all of the UAE bowlers were having trouble with their line and length, he bowled a few economical periods.

Keemo Paul had a brilliant bowling performance in the first ODI. By picking three crucial UAE wickets he put the brakes on the opponent's scoreboard. Odean Smith is another reliable bowler for visitors. In the last 8 matches he picked 9 wickets and in the previous ODI Smith was outstanding with grabbing 2 wickets at the time of need.