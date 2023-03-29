USA vs Canada Match Prediction CND 30 % Chance of Winning USA 70 % Bet Now! Match No. 4 of the World Cup Qualifier play-offs will see two teams with winning records take on each other at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on March 29. The game is slated to start at 1 PM IST and the winner will put themselves in a great position to make it to the Qualifiers later this year.

USA vs Canada Chance of Winning

Canada have been unbeaten in their last six games and would be a force to reckon with but the oddsmakers have decided to side with the Americans in this one. The team from the US were underdogs in the game against Namibia due to their indifferent record against the Africans. However, with the Stars and Stripes coming out on top in the game, the bookmakers have taken notice and they have decided to hand the USA the tag of favorites for this game. Canada, however, are not a team to take lightly as they finished atop the CWC Challenge league A racking up an impressive 13 wins in 15 matches. As far as the implied odds are concerned, USA have a 66.89% of winning the game while Canada’s chances sit at a 38.31%.

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USA vs Canada Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

While USA’s win against Namibia was an important one for them as far as the qualification scenario is concerned, it was also a huge confidence boost for them considering how they had struggled to win consistently against the African side. Since the start of the new decade, USA have played 30 ODIs and have won just 13 of those game with two ties and 15 losses against their name. In the six games prior to the last one, USA had lost four games to Namibia. The win has now put them in control of their own destiny if they want to give themselves a chance of making it into the last teams to play in the World Cup later this year. Batting first against Namibia, Gajanand Singh’s 53 off 63 balls and some good hitting by Nosthush Kenjige (43) towards the end, put 231 runs for USA on the board. To compliment their batting, the bowling unit, Ali Khan (3/21) and Nisarg Patel (3/29) in particular, came together in some style to wrap up the Namibian innings for a mere 151 runs.

While the Canadians have not played too much ODI cricket recently, they showed that they are still one of the favorites to win their tournament. Playing in the opener against Jersey, the Canadians were put in to bat first. After Srimantha Wijeratne scored a very stabilizing 91 ball 63, helping the Canadians receiver from 54/4, Nikhil Dutta’s 56 towards the fag end ensured that the scoreboard read 238 at the end of the allotted 50 overs. The bowlers showed a lot of grit as they managed to eek out a win despite Jersey getting to 117/1 in under 25 overs. Jeremy Gordon and captain Saad Bin Zafar finished with three-fers as Canada got going in the playoff tournament.

USA vs Canada Match Toss Prediction

In both games played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek so far, the winning captain has decided to field first and opted to chase down the target. Ironically, both times it was the team that batted first that walked away with the points. While conventional wisdom does point at batting second to have a better chance at the result, the table points a very different picture right now and it would not be surprising if the winning captain decides to go in wielding the willow first in this game.

Weather Report

While Wanderers Cricket Ground did witness some rain today, there is a hight likelyhood that we will witness a full game on March 29. While there is a 10% chance of rain throughout the day, it should not have a huge impact as far as the total overs bowled is concerned. The maximum temperature is expected to go as high as 29C but as the day progresses, the players are sure to enjoy a pleasant day as far as the weather is concerned.

USA Squad

Monank Patel (c), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Usman Rafiq, Kyle Phillip

USA Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batsman Sushant Modani Batsman Monank Patel (C) Batsman Aaron Jones Batsman Gajanand Singh All-rounder Shayan Jahangir (WK) Batsman Nisarg Patel All-rounder Jasdeep Singh All-rounder Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

USA Team Form

The win against Namibia means that the USA have now won four of their last five ODI games. While two of the wins have come against Namibia, Papua New Guinea have been at the receiving end of the other two matches. The only loss came against, and there are no points for guessing this one, Namibia last year.

Canada squad

Saad Bin Zafar (c), Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Aaron Johnson, Matthew Spoors, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Kaleem Sana, Nicholas Kirton, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Navneet Dhaliwal, Shreyas Movva

Canada Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Johnson Batsman Pargat Singh All-rounder Matthew Spoors Batsman Srimantha Wijeratne (WK) Batsman Nicholas Kirton Batsman Harsh Thaker All-rounder Nikhil Dutta All-rounder Saad Bin Zafar (C) Bowler Ravinderpal Singh Batsman Kaleem Sana Bowler Jeremy Gordon Bowler

Canada Team Form

Canada have been unbeatable in their last six matches and as we predicted they are likely to continue their form against the USA as well despite the odds stacked against them. The team’s bowling unit has been doing exceptionally well and so it would be a tough challenge for USA to handle the pace of Canada’s pace bowlers.

USA vs Canada Head to Head

The two teams do not have an official ODI match against each other under their belt. This would be the first meeting between the two sides in an official ODI match.

USA vs Canada Betting Odds

Canada to win

The two teams have not played an official ODI game in history which will make this an interesting match up as the two biggest teams from North America go head to head with each other. However, the two teams have played three T20I games in the past and in two of those matches it was the Canadians who came out on top. The final match was a tie which means that USA have not yet beaten Canada in a game that matters in cricket.

USA vs Canada Top Team Batsmen

Aaron Jones to be United States of America's top batter

While Aaron Jones got off to a good start against Namibia scoring 36 runs, he threw away his wicket just when it looked like he was about to kick off. His career average of over 40 runs should give you and indication of what he brings to the table and if USA want to take down their neighbours from the north, Jones will have to show up big time.

Srimantha Wijeyeratne to be Canada’s top batter

Srimantha Wijeyeratne was an absolute beast in the CWC Challenge League scoring 393 runs in just eight innings. In his last two ODIs before the tournament, against Denmark and Malaysia, Wijeyeratne put up enviable scores of 72 and 74. Even in the last game against Jersey, he was the top scorer for the team with 63 runs.

USA vs Canada Top Team Bowlers

Nisarg Patelto be United States of America’s top bowler

Nisarg Patel has been a model of consistency for the United States of America for a while now and he was right in the mix of things against Namibia as well. In the nine overs that he bowled against Namibia, Patel claimed three wickets, the joint highest in the team, while conceding just 29 runs at an economy of 3.2.

Kaleem Sanato be Canada’s top bowler

While Kaleem Sana finished with just one wicket against Jersey, he is still our pick to be the top bowler for the Canadians against the Americans. With movement expected in the first few overs of the game, Sana is the prime pick owing to his ability with the ball.