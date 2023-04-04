USA vs Jersey Match Prediction USA 70 % Chance of Winning JER 30 % Bet Now! United States of America will be up against Jersey in match no. 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier play-offs with hopes of strengthening their position in the race to qualify for the World Cup. Jersey will be aiming as well to improve their position in the points table with a win at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek when the fixture kicks off at 1 PM IST.

USA vs Jersey Chance of Winning

USA are at the top of the points table in the tournament, winning three out of their four matches. On the other hand, Jersey has managed only a single win from three matches, which came against Papua New Guinea. Considering their sublime form, the USA have been considered the favourites by the bookmakers with decent winning odds of 1.25 while the opposition have been marked with winning odds of 3.98.

United States of America Implied Probability to win - 80%

Jersey Implied Probability to win - 25.13%

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USA vs Jersey Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

United States of America have been in sensational form, winning three matches out of four in the tournament so far. Sushant Modani has been the highest scorer for the team with 130 runs from four innings while Saiteja Mukkamalla has amassed 124 runs across three innings. Apart from the duo, Steven Taylor and Aaron Jones have also contributed with the bat. Thus, a collective effort from the batting unit has helped the USA script three wins.

Nisarg Patel and Ali Khan have shined with the ball and they have made inroads in almost every game for the team. Both of the bowlers have picked nine wickets for the side as four of USA’s bowlers average below 25. As a result, the bowling unit has been effective and it is highly likely that they will be too tough to face for the opposition batters.

Jersey are in deep trouble with their poor outings so far in the tournament, winning only a single game from the three fixtures they have played. Josh Lawrenson has experienced a breakthrough season, amassing 222 runs from three innings at an average of 74. Asa Tribe has also contributed to some extent scoring over 100 runs but apart from these two, other batters have been poor, to say the least. There isn’t any bowler in the team who has performed extraordinarily but their batting has been more of a concern. Thus, the team needs contributions from batters and so they will hope for it in the fixture against the USA.

USA vs Jersey Match Toss Prediction

In the last five matches played at the venue, teams have opted to field first thrice. On the other two occasions, teams have chosen to bat first after winning the toss. Also, teams batting first have won four matches and so the results suggest that batting first after winning the toss is a clever decision on the surface.

Weather Report

According to worldweatheronline.com, the fixture will be played in clear weather with no chances of rain spoiling the game. It will be bright and sunny during the first innings while the temperature will cool down as the game progresses. Also, the temperature will be between 25 and 30 degree celsius throughout the match.

USA Player List

USA squad: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Usman Rafiq, Kyle Phillip

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batsman Sushant Modani Batsman Monank Patel Batsman Aaron Jones Batsman Gajanand Singh Batsman Shayan Jahangir Wicketkeeper and Batsman Nisarg Patel, All-rounder Jasdeep Singh Bowler Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

USA Team Form

USA are in red hot form currently as they have managed to pull off three victories from four matches, including a solitary defeat against Canada. They have displayed clinical team efforts so far and are thus expected to register another victory in the next match.

Jersey Player List

Jersey squad:Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles, Dominic Blampied, Daniel Birrell, Ben Stevens

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Carlyon All-rounder Nick Greenwood Batsman Josh Lawrenson Batsman Asa Tribe All-rounder Jonty Jenner Batsman Benjamin Ward All-rounder Julius Sumerauer Bowler Anthony Hawkins-Kay Bowler Jake Dunford Wicketkeeper and Batsman Charles Perchard Bowler Elliot Miles Bowler

Jersey Team Form

Jersey have been going through a poor patch of form, struggling to find a win. The side have managed just a single win from three matches while losing the other two. It will be extremely crucial for the side to get out of a rough patch and improve their position in the race to World Cup qualification.

USA vs Jersey Head to Head

Both of the teams have not played any official ODIs yet and so there aren’t any historical records available for 50-over matches between both sides.

USA vs Jersey Betting Odds

Sushant Modani to score over 26.5

In the four matches played by the USA, Sushant Modani registered scores of 17, 64, 39, 10. He has crossed the mentioned mark on a couple of occasions and so the batter is likely to do it once again in the game versus Jersey.

USA vs Jersey Top Team Batsmen

Steven Taylor to be USA’s top batter @4.7

Taylor has played only two games in the competition so far and has scored 85 runs across two innings. His half-century in the last match displayed that the batter has returned to form and can wreak havoc at the top of the innings with his fluent strokeplay.

Asa Tribeto be Jersey’s top batter @5.1

Tribe is coming into the contest on the back of a century against Papua New Guinea with a knock of unbeaten 115 runs. Further, his extraordinary List A record of 443 runs from eight innings with an average of 73.83 is a testament of his immense talent.

USA vs Jersey Top Team Bowlers

Nisarg Patel to be USA’s top bowler @5

Nisarg has picked nine wickets from four innings with an economy of 3.54 and a bowling average of 14.55. Also, he has picked at least a single wicket in his last eight innings. The bowler is also likely to impress with the ball once again and so there is a high probability of him being a top bowler for his team.

Charles Perchardto be Jersey’s top bowler @5

Perchard has picked 20 List A wickets from 18 innings with an economy of 4.30 and a strike rate of 37.2. He has also scalped six wickets from three innings in the tournament so far with a bowling average of 19.16 and being the leader of the pack, he is likely to shine with the ball once again and emerge as the top bowler for his side.