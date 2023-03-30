USA (United States) vs UAE (United Arab Emirates) Match Prediction USA 30 % Chance of Winning AE 70 % Bet Now! United States of America and United Arab Emirates will clash against each other in Match No. 7 of the World Cup Qualifier play-offs on March 30. The game is scheduled to start at 1 PM IST at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. There is a lot riding on this game for both sides and the winner will find themselves in a great position not just in the tournament but for the rest of year as well.

USA vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Having started off the tournament like a house on fire, USA seem to be fizzing out quickly. The loss against Canada will do nothing for their chances of making it into the next round and it only gets harder from here on. With a UAE team next on the horizon, it might turn out to be a do or die game with Namibia climbing the charts as well.

According to the oddsmakers, UAE will start the game as favorites despite having a horrible head to head record in ODI matches against the Americans. Melbet has handed UAE odds of 1.73 which means that they have implied odds of 57.80% to come out on top in the game. USA, on the other hand, have been handed odds of 2.104 which brings there implied odds to 47.53%.

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USA vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

All eyes were on USA in their first game to see if they could get one better on Namibia - a team that they had struggled against historically. They did that in fine fashion and even increased their NRR above 1. However, against Canada the team folded in spectacular fashion. Having restricted the Canadians to just 198 in the first innings, USA appeared to be on their way as they crossed the halfway mark with half of their team still to bat. However, Saad Bin Zafar’s three wicket spell in the middle overs left them reeling before they ended up folding for just 172. Their bowling unit has been the star of the show for them so far but unless the batters play some complimentary cricket, they are not getting into the next round of the qualifiers.

While the tournament might be a playoff for the World Cup, UAE have more at stake than just qualification. Should they finish low on the table, they could potentially be stripped of ODI status by the end of this tournament. However, they have started the tournament well with a win against Papua New Guinea in their first match. But it was not as simple a win as one would expect. Down 51/4 in 10 overs, it took a monumental effort from Muhammad Waseem (96) and Afzal Khan (94*) to get them to a competitive score of 260. In response, PNG put them under some serious pressure with a 146 run opening stand. But Karthik Meiyappan (4/45) and Zahoor Khan (3/49) ensured that UAE walked away with the win albeit by a small margin of 21 runs.

USA vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The trend of teams chasing continued in the World Cup Qualifier play-offs as both PNG and USA decided to bowl first in their respective games with the former playing at the same venue. Yet again, it was the team that lost the toss that came away with the points as no team has bee able to chase down a target in the tournament so far. Three games have been played at the venue so far with the exact same result so it is not unreasonable to think that captains might choose a different approach for this game.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no chance of rain playing spoilsport in the game with Weather.com predicting 0% chance of precipitation on March 30. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 30ºC with some humidity as well. All in all, it should be a good day for some cricket.

USA Player List

USA squad: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Usman Rafiq, Kyle Phillip

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batsman Sushant Modani Batsman Monank Patel Batsman Aaron Jones Batsman Gajanand Singh Batsman Shayan Jahangir Wicketkeeper and Batsman Nisarg Patel, All-rounder Jasdeep Singh Bowler Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

USA Team Form

Going into the match against Canada, USA had won four of their last five ODI games. They were handed tags of favorites for that game but failed to live upto that as they crumbled to a 26 run loss. They will need to win against UAE else a chance of an ODI World Cup appearance will have to wait for another four years.

UAE Player List

UAE squad:Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Ansh Tandon

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Captain and All-rounder Asif Khan Batsman Aryan Lakra All-rounder Vriitya Aravind Batsman and Wicketkeeper Rameez Shahzad Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Karthik Meiyappan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Sanchit Sharma Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

Ahead of the tournament, UAE endured a tough 2023 winning just three out of the 10 games played since the turn of the year. They looked like they were headed for another defeat in their opener against PNG before a collective team effort saved them from fourth loss to the same team this year. The win, however, puts them right in the mix of things as far as retaining their ODI status and qualification to the next round is concerned.

USA vs United Arab Emirates Head to Head

This is where it gets interesting. UAE have played USA five times in the past since 2019 in ODI cricket. It is the Americans who hold the winning record by winning four of these games. The last match between the teams was played in August 2022 where the Americans chased down an a target of 254 with a wicket in hand a five balls to spare.

USA vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds

United Arab Emirates to win

Despite the one sided head to head rivalry, UAE have been handed the tag of favorites for a reason. They have the wind in their sails while USA seem to be on the downward trend. The sheer resilience that UAE showed in their game against PNG was a great indication of how experience is the key in tournaments such as this one.

USA vs United Arab Emirates Top Team Batsmen

Aaron Jones to be United States of America's top batter

While it was Sushant Madoni’s fighting half century that kept USA in the clash against Canada, we will still pick Aaron Jones to be the top batter for the Americans in this game. His career average of almost 40 is only bettered by his average of 58.80 against UAE. In five innings that he has played against UAE, Jones has three half centuries with the last one being a 51 in the previous head to head ODI between the two sides.

Aayan Afzal Khan to be United Arab Emirates’s top batter

One might think opting for a batter who bats so low down the order is an absurd call but hear be out. In the 11 matches that Afzal Khan has played for UAE, he averages a cool 34 runs. Not just that but he is a man in form right now as was emphasized by his performance in the PNG game where he scored an unbeaten 94 - Just six short of what would have been a well deserved century.

USA vs United Arab Emirates Top Team Bowlers

Nisarg Patelto be United States of America’s top bowler

If there is one thing team USA can promise, it is the fact that Nisarg Patel will have a good outing with the ball. His consistency has been a major reason for USA’s dominance with the ball. After claiming three wickets against Namibia in nine overs, he claimed another two against Canada leaking just 36 runs in 10 overs.

Zahoor Khanto be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Zahoor Khan’s ODI career is a good indication of how good a bowler he is. With 76 wickets in 48 matches, his average of 24.36 is only bettered by his strike rate of 29.4. He played his part in getting the win for his side against PNG by claiming three sclaps for just 49 runs. He is sure to play an important role against USA if UAE want to walk away with the win.