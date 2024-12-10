Facts: West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford is the leading run scorer of the series with 113 runs in a single innings.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh’s captain, is the third highest run-getter so far with 74 runs in one innings.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

The second One Day International game of Bangladesh’s tour of the West Indies is scheduled to take place on December 10, 2024. The encounter will be hosted at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, at 7:00 P.M IST.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Chances of Winning

Bangladesh’s tour of the West Indies began with a two-match test series between the teams, although the result was tied with one win apiece. West Indies won the first game after posting a daunting total of 450 which Bangladesh struggled to chase down. As the home team added 152 runs to their tally at the second time of asking, Bangladesh had virtually no chance of winning and they conceded defeat by a whopping 201 runs. The visitors returned much stronger to redeem themselves in the second match; even though they scored 164 and 268 runs while batting first, West Indies faltered in their chase and fell short by a staggering 201-run deficit.

The first One Day International game between West Indies and Bangladesh was rather competitive from the start. Bangladesh elected to bat first and made great strides as opener Tanzid Hasan scored 60 runs to start the innings. Skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz stole the show with a 74-run knock but Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali did exceptionally well in the lower order to score 50* and 48 runs, respectively. With 294 runs on the board, Bangladesh had a par score to defend but West Indies went guns blazing during their chase. Although the top order failed to make any fruitful contributions, Sherfane Rutherford and captain Shai Hope salvaged the innings with phenomenal individual scores of 113 and 86 runs, respectively. Justin Greaves’ unbeaten 41 ultimately got West Indies over the line with five wickets in hand.

West Indies chance of winning - 75%

Bangladesh chance of winning - 25%

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West Indies vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

West Indies to score over 29.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Brandon King and Evin Lewis’s opening score of 27 in the previous game against Bangladesh is not representative of their full potential, considering how explosive their partnership was during their last ODI series against England. In the three-match series, the pair added 42, 7 and 118 runs to the first wicket. Their partnership works perfectly as both openers pull their weight to ensure there is a solid foundation for the team. Given how much more they can do together, a greater score is expected of the pair in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

West Indies vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

The teams batting first typically have more assistance from the pitch at Warner Park and it is reflected in the fact that they have 20 wins in 31 ODI games held here. The last game between West Indies and Bangladesh was a bit of an outlier, wherein the latter lost even though they chose to bat first. This is not likely to influence the toss winner’s decision in the next game who will still prefer to bat first.

Weather Report

A 25% chance of precipitation is expected at St Kitts on match day and scattered showers are predicted with the temperature touching 28 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (c), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph.

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Keacy Carty Batter Shai Hope (C) Wicket-keeper Sherfane Rutherford Batter Justin Greaves All-rounder Roston Chase All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies’ batting display was truly the gamechanger in the last match as they did not hold back one bit. Their bowlers, too, ensured that the first innings score did not get out of hand which aided in their success.

Bangladesh Player List

Mehidy Hasan (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Litton Das Wicket-keeper Mehidy Hasan (C) All-rounder Afif Hossain All-rounder Mahmudullah All-rounder Jaker Ali Batter Rishad Hossain Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh’s batting was on-point in the previous game but it all went down the drain since the bowlers had a tough time defending the score.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

Bangladesh are well ahead of West Indies in their last five head-to-head games with four victories.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

West Indies - 1

Bangladesh - 4

West Indies vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan’s 60 for Bangladesh in the previous match certainly did wonders for the team’s first wicket, even though his partner Soumya Sarkar was dismissed for 19. The two openers scored 34 runs together before the first dismissal. Although West Indies were slightly worse in this regard with a partnership of 27 runs between Brandon King and Evin Lewis, the bookmakers are optimistic that the home team will put out all stops for the second match and outclass Bangladesh’s opening wicket.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Odi Warner Park, Basseterre West Indies Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.33 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.36 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 3.015 Bet Now!

West Indies vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Sherfane Rutherford to be West Indies’ Best Batter

Sherfane Rutherford was West Indies’ top batter in the last match where he notched up a well-crafted 113 against Bangladesh. In the previous ODI series against England, he played a single innings and scored a half-century with 54 runs. Moreover, he was the team’s leading run scorer against Sri Lanka as well, having amassed 204 runs in three ODI innings. His form has been absolutely commendable and he is, without a doubt, the top pick once again.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the leading run-getter for Bangladesh in the last outing against West Indies, having scored 74 runs before first dismissal. In their previous ODI series against Afghanistan, the skipper was the team’s second highest run scorer with 116 runs in three innings and an average of 38.66. He is the leading choice for the next match as well.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ Best Bowler

Alzarri Joseph was West Indies’ second highest wicket-taker in the previous outing; in ten overs, he delivered a maiden, picked two wickets and earned an economy rate of 6.70. He has been in incredible form and his bowling average of 28.31 in his ODI career thus far makes him the favorite for the upcoming match.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler

Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the joint highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the previous encounter against West Indies where his ten-over spell yielded one maiden, one wicket and an economy rate of 5.50. He has an ODI career average of 28.15 and remains the top contender for the second game, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win West Indies West Indies to win @ 1.33 (Batery)

Bangladesh to win @ 3.30 (Batery) West Indies have had a productive year as co-hosts of the T20 World Cup this year before they engaged in a three-match ODI series in England. Against all odds, they bested the home favorites by a scoreline of 2-1. They also made a brilliant start to the ongoing tournament with a commanding five-wicket victory over Bangladesh. The visitors were not off their game by any means but they simply failed to match West Indies’ firepower. Despite the fact that Bangladesh have a four-win lead in their last five head-to-head meetings with West Indies, the bookmakers rely on the latter to turn things around and take the series win in the second fixture. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





