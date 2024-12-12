Facts: West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford is the leading batter of the ODI series with 137 runs in two innings.

Mahmudullah from Bangladesh is the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 112 runs in two innings.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Bangladesh’s tour of the West Indies is coming to an end on December 12, 2024, in the final One Day International encounter between the sides. They will face each other at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, with the clash starting at 7:00 P.M IST.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Chances of Winning

West Indies had a relatively easy first game where Bangladesh elected to bat first and did not post an adequate total. The latter scored 294 runs by the end of 50 overs which is not an impossible feat to chase down in the One Day International format. The batters exerted themselves the best way they could as Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali scored 74, 60, 50* and 48 runs, respectively. However, West Indies’ batters were simply better - even though their top order collapsed early, the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, Shai Hope and Justin Greaves came to the rescue with 113, 86 and 41* runs, respectively. In the end, West Indies achieved an impressive five-wicket victory.

The hosts managed to secure the series win in the second game of the tournament as they bested Bangladesh once again during the last match. This time around, Bangladesh were tasked with batting first and their performance was worse than the first match as they posted 227 runs on the scoreboard. This total was made possible by Mahmudullah’s 62, Tanzid Hasan’s 46 and Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s 45. At this point, it was a straightforward game for West Indies who chased down the target in nearly 37 overs. Opener Brandon King started the innings with a bang as he scored 82 runs while fellow opener Evin Lewis and Keacy Carty trailed closely behind with 49 and 45 runs, respectively. Their victory was even more dominant this time as West Indies won with seven wickets to spare.

West Indies chance of winning - 74%

Bangladesh chance of winning - 26%

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West Indies vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

West Indies to score over 29.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Brandon King and Evin Lewis are an established opening pair for West Indies and rightfully so, considering how well they have delivered for the team. After a rocky start to the series with 27 runs on the board due to the former’s dismissal in the eighth over, the two absolutely smashed it out of the park with an outstanding display of 109 runs in the last outing. As it stands, King and Lewis have averages of 45.50 and 32.50, respectively, in the tournament so far and will be expected to put on a similar, spectacular performance in the series finale.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership to be West Indies 1.58 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

In both matches held at Warner Park in the series so far, the teams fielding first emerged victorious on both occasions. The pitch has had an average first innings score of 261 which is easily attainable in limited-overs cricket. Given that the chasing side have hardly had to break a sweat, it will be the preferred option once again.

Weather Report

The chance of rainfall is as low as 5% at St Kitts and the skies will remain sunny throughout. The temperature is expected to reach 28 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (c), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Marquino Mindley.

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Keacy Carty Batter Shai Hope (C) Wicket-keeper Sherfane Rutherford Batter Justin Greaves All-rounder Roston Chase All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Marquino Mindley Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies’ batting, particularly, has been their greatest strength in the tournament. The bowlers, too, made it as easy as possible to restrict Bangladesh’s score which got them two wins.

Bangladesh Player List

Mehidy Hasan (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Litton Das Wicket-keeper Mehidy Hasan (C) All-rounder Afif Hossain All-rounder Mahmudullah All-rounder Jaker Ali Batter Rishad Hossain Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh’s bowling needs improvement since they are virtually rendered ineffective against West Indies’ batters.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

West Indies are catching up to Bangladesh in their head-to-head tally with two wins in the last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

West Indies - 2

Bangladesh - 3

West Indies vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh @ 1.58 (Parimatch)

West Indies’ openers, Brandon King and Evin Lewis, were outperformed by Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar in the first game of the series, where the hosts ended up with a stand of 27 runs before the first dismissal. However, they turned things around entirely in the second match with a sensational knock of 109 runs together. Bangladesh’s openers have added 26 and 34 runs to the first wicket in the last two matches, but they still pale in comparison to West Indies’ first partnership.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Odi Warner Park, Basseterre West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.352 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.20 Bet Now!

West Indies vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Sherfane Rutherford to be West Indies’ Best Batter

Sherfane Rutherford was the team’s top scorer against Bangladesh in the first match where he scored 113 runs. In the second innings, he played the role of a finisher with an unbeaten 24 which got the team over the line. He continues to dominate West Indies’ run charts with 137 runs in two innings which makes him the top pick for the final match as well.

Mahmudullah to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter

Mahmudullah was Bangladesh’s leading batter in the first game of the series where he amassed 62 runs. He achieved a second half-century with an unbeaten 50 in the second match and currently stands as the team’s top run-getter overall, having notched up 112 runs in two innings. Considering his consistency in the tournament thus far, he is expected to be their standout batter once again in the next game.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ Best Bowler

Jayden Seales is the leading bowler for West Indies in the series so far with a total of five wickets in two innings. After taking a single wicket in the first match, he went on to capture a four-wicket haul in the previous outing. With a brilliant average of 17.00, he is the top choice for the upcoming match, too.

Nahid Rana to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler

Nahid Rana is tied as Bangladesh’s top wicket-taker at the moment with two wickets in two innings. He showed the most consistency out of the team’s bowling attack, having claimed one wicket in each of the two games. Given that he also has a favorable economy rate of 5.16 in the tournament so far, he is anticipated to lead the charge again in the last game versus West Indies.

Our Prediction Favorites to win West Indies West Indies to win @ 1.35 (Parimatch)

Bangladesh to win @ 3.20 (Parimatch) West Indies have already achieved the ODI series win which is a brilliant milestone for them against Bangladesh. Even though they were slightly on the backfoot coming into this series, they made the best use of home turf to get ahead in the competition. West Indies have done everything right so far and will be expected to take home a 3-0 ODI triumph as the series reaches its end. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





