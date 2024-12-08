Facts: With 399 runs, Keacy Carty is the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2024.

With 13 wickets, Taskin Ahmed is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh in 2024.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

West Indies take on Bangladesh in the first game of the three match bilateral series at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 08 at 07:00 PM IST.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

West Indies headed into this series after both sides shared the spoils in the Tests prior to this series. West Indies did not have a great start in ODIs in this calendar year as they lost five straight matches but in the last ODI series against England they managed to turn things around and eventually won the series 2-1.

Bangladesh haven’t played many ODIs in this calendar year. They beat Sri Lanka 2-1 back in March and in the last series they were beaten by Afghanistan 2-1 prior to their tour to West Indies. Bangladesh beat West Indies in the final Test and drew the series 1-1. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

West Indies ’ chances of winning - 76%

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 24%

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West Indies vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Sherfane Rutherford has only played four games thus far and has scored half centuries in all four matches. Rutherford has scored 258 runs in 2024 with an average of 129 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been one of the most consistent batters for Bangladesh in this calendar year. In the last three matches, Miraz has scored 28, 22 and 66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening partnership to be West Indies 1.60 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batted first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 55% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (c), Brandon King (vc), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd







Predicted Playing XI









Shai Hope Batter Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Keacy Carty Batter Amir Jangoo Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies head into this series after an impressive win against England in the three game series 2-1.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

Predicted Playing XI







Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Afif Hossain Dhrubo Batter Md Mahmudullah Batter Litton Das Wicket-keeper Jaker Ali Anik Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Nasum Ahmed All-rounder Shoriful Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh headed into this series after a disappointing series loss against Afghanistan 2-1.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Head to Head

West Indies and Bangladesh have identical records in this fixture as both sides have 21 wins. The last time both sides went head to head was back in July 2022, Bangladesh won the game.

Head to Head

West Indies : 21

Bangladesh: 21

West Indies vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh

Bangladesh and West Indies go head to head in the ODIs after both sides managed to share the spoils in the Tests. West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the third and final Tests Bangladesh roared their way back in and managed to tie the series 1-1. Bangladesh has dominated ODIs against West Indies as they have won 11 straight matches against the West Indies. West Indies went head to head against England at home prior to this series they dominated the games and eventually won the series 2-1. West Indies also managed to have a better opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Odi Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, Basseterre West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.30 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.317 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.50 Bet Now!

West Indies vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Keacy Carty to be West Indies’ top batter

Keacy Carty has had a stunning year in ODI format. He has been one of the most consistent batters for West Indies and with 399 runs he is also the leading run scorer this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Soumya Sarkar to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Soumya Sarkar has had a solid performance in ODIs in this calendar year. So far he has scored 163 runs, in the three matches against Afghanistan Sarkar scored 33, 35 and 24 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ top bowler

Gudakesh Motie has been brilliant for West Indies especially at home in this calendar year. With 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for West Indies in 2024 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Taskin Ahmed has been brilliant in this calendar year for Bangladesh as he has been consistent and has bagged 13 wickets, Ahmed is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.