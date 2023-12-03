WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction WI 24 % Chance of Winning ENG 76 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.318 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies take on England in the 1st game of the three game bilateral series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 03 at 07:30 PM IST.

West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup hence haven’t played ODI cricket since Aug 2023. West Indies played India in a three game ODI series back in Aug, where they were outclassed at home which showcased gulf in quality, one of the main reasons why they did not qualify for the World Cup. In each of the three games, West Indies failed to score more than 200 runs as they lost the series 2-1.

After an horrific tournament in the World Cup, England would be keen to get back into the thick of things and right the wrong. Prior to the World Cup, England were one of the favourites in the World Cup and their performance in the tournament has led to a lot of negativity in the media and among the fans. As per our calculations, England are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

West Indies’s chances of winning - 24%

England’s chances of winning - 76%

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West Indies vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Brandon King has had a decent year thus far as he has scored 570 runs thus far in 2023. Bulk of his runs have come against minnows like Oman, UAE and Netherlands. Against top quality opposition King has struggled to score for West Indies in ODI cricket. In the last series against India, King managed to score 17, 15 and 0 which makes us believe he would struggle to score against England.

Kyle Mayers have struggled in ODIs throughout this year. So far, Mayers have scored 174 runs in 10 innings averaging 17.40 runs which is pretty low for an opening batsmen which is one of the reasons why West Indies have failed to get good starts in games. Against India, Mayers scored 2, 36 and 4 which makes us believe Mayers would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs England Match Toss Prediction

Win percentage for teams batting first and second is 50% at the venue. But the last three matches at the venue has been won by the teams bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Keacy Carty Batter Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Yannic Cariah All-rounder Alzarri Joseph All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Oshane Thomas Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies haven’t had a great year when it comes to ODI cricket as they failed to qualify for the World Cup and later were beaten by India at home 2-1 in a three game bilateral series.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, John Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Brook Batter Zak Crawley Batter Phil Salt Batter Ben Duckett Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler Sam Curran All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler John Turner Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler

England Team Form

England entered the World Cup as favourites but the campaign was filled with disappointment and regret as they failed to qualify for the knockouts. England lost six of the nine games in group stages and ended up seventh on the table.

West Indies vs England Head to Head

England have been far more dominant in this fixture against West Indies in ODI Cricket. The last time both sides went head to head was in June 2019. West Indies were bowled out for 212 as England won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Head to Head:

West Indies Win: 44

England win: 52

Tied/NR: 6

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

West Indies to score more than England in powerplay

England vs West Indies looks like a mis-match as regardless of how the World Cup transpired for England they remain one of the most formidable sides in Cricket and would be favourites against most sides in this competition. England headed into the World Cup as defending champions on the other hand West Indies failed to qualify for the World Cup which itself shows that England are a far more superior outfit than West Indies who would be looking to stamp their authority in this series. The way England have changed their style in ODI cricket, they remain one of the most aggressive teams in the World Cup and with the lack of quality in bowling and batting department for West Indies we believe England would utilise power play even if they lose early wickets which has been their blueprint in recent history. We believe West Indies batsmen would struggle in this tournament especially in the first ten overs and England would outscore West Indies in the powerplay in the upcoming fixture.

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West Indies vs England Top Team Batters

Shai Hope to be West Indies’s top batter

Shai Hope has been sensational for West Indies in 2023. In the 14 matches, Hope has scored 632 runs with an average of 63.20. Against India, Hope scored 43, 63 and 5 and was the leading run scorer for West Indies in the series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Duckett to be England’s top batter

Ben Duckett had a terrific domestic season in 2023 and his call up in the ODI setup should not be a surprise. In 2023 Duckett played two games for England which was against Ireland prior to the World Cup and he managed to score 48 and 107 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs England Top Team Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’s top bowler

Gudakesh Motie had a brilliant series against India as was one of the shining lights for West Indies in what was a disappointing campaign for West Indies. In the three matches, Motie ended up with 2/26, 3/36 and 1/38 and was the leading wicket taker for West Indies in the series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Curran to be England’s top bowler

Sam Curran would have a lot to prove after his disappointing performance in the World Cup where he was dropped after the first two matches. Considering the fact this would be a make or break series for Curran, we believe he would have a series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.