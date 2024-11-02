WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction WI 43 % Chance of Winning ENG 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.945 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies will clash against England in the second ODI of the England tour of West Indies 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on November 2. The match will begin from 7:00 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies recently lost a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka 1-2. As they prepare for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, they aim to improve their ODI performance. Their series opener against England offered a strong start, giving them a 1-0 lead in the current series. With renewed focus, the West Indies team will seek another win to secure the series.

With regular skipper Jos Buttler absent, England will face West Indies under the leadership of Liam Livingstone. England enters this series after a 1-2 defeat in their December 2023 ODI series in the Caribbean. After a loss in the series opener, they are keen to bounce back in the next game but will need to strengthen their batting lineup to do so effectively.

England’s chance of winning: 57%

West Indies’s chance of winning: 43%

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West Indies vs England Betting Tips

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than England (1.92 @Parimatch)

England and West Indies head into this series after disappointing outings for both sides in ODIs prior to this three game series. England is struggling in their bowling department with too many options to bowl. It was evident in the first ODI of this series where West Indies led an opening partnership of 118 runs in the game. Brandon King and Evin Lewis from West Indies were impeccable with the bat. Whereas England scored 39 runs before their first dismissal. Both the openers dismissed out under the score of 20 runs in the game. That said, West Indies will feel confident after their last win and will look to bat well in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 25.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 26.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs England Toss Prediction

The stadium is known for its batting-friendly pitch, offering good pace and bounce that favours stroke play and high scores early on. The ball comes onto the bat well, encouraging aggressive batting. As the match progresses, the pitch can wear down and aid spinners in the later stages. Given these conditions, teams winning the toss may find it advantageous to bowl first to exploit early batting conditions and take advantage of spin as the pitch deteriorates.

Weather Report

The weather will be sunny. The temperature will range between 25 and 30. The wind will be flowing from the west at 10-15 km/h.

West Indies Player List

Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Alick Athanaze, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shai Hope (c) Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have struggled to make a mark in ODIs in this calendar year. However, the team is enjoying playing in home conditions. They won the first game against England by 8 wickets.

England Player List

Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner, Michael Pepper

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks Batter Michael Pepper Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jordan Cox Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler John Turner Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler

England Team Form

England lacked in their batting order in the last game. The team bundled out for 209 runs. Their bowling was not impressive either. They are 0-1 behind in the series and will look to bounce back in the next game.

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head Record

In the 106 meetings between the sides, England holds a slight edge over West Indies by 53-47. Both sides went head to head in a bilateral series back in 2023, West Indies won the series 2-1.

West Indies won- 47

England won- 53

No result/ Abandoned- 6

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

In the first ODI, West Indies won the toss and opted to field first in the game. England struggled with the bat, setting a modest total of 209 as several key players like Philip Salt, Will Jacks, and Jordan Cox failed to make an impact. Gudakesh Motie led the West Indies’ bowling with an impressive 4 for 41, dismantling England’s batting lineup. Liam Livingstone’s quick 48 gave some resistance, but it wasn’t enough for a substantial score. Sam Curran also chipped in 37 runs to the score.

The game was shortened to 35 overs with a target of 157 runs. In response, West Indies cruised to victory, with Brandon King setting the tone and Evin Lewis dominating with a powerful opening partnership of 118 runs. King scored 30 runs whereas Lewis knocked an impressive 94 off 69 balls in the game. West Indies secured an 8-wicket win against the visitors by virtue of the DLS method. Liam Livingstone and Adil Rashid got a wicket each for England in the game. England are 0-1 behind in the series and will be out to get back at the hosts.

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West Indies vs England Top Batters

Liam Livingstone to be the top batter for England

Liam Livingstone is an experienced white ball player from England. He led his side with a knock of 48 runs in the first ODI. He will enter as the best batting pick for the next game.

Evin Lewis to be the top batter for West Indies

Evin Lewis is a terrific batter with an average over 40 in the ODI format of the game. The batter was terrific in the first game of the series and knocked 94 runs off 69 balls. He hit five boundaries and eight maximums in his innings. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

West Indies vs England Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be the top bowler for England

Adil Rashid is a fantastic bowler. His expertise with spin bowling will be crucial at the venue. He took a single wicket in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.

Gudakesh Motie to be the top bowler for West Indies

Gudakesh Motie was one troublesome bowler for the English batters in the last game. He managed to pick 4 wickets for 41 runs in the game. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the side in the second ODI.