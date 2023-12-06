WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction WI 55 % Chance of Winning ENG 45 % Place a bet Melbet 2.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xBet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 West Indies and England will clash again in the 2nd ODI of the England tour of the West Indies 2023. The game will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on December 6. The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.

West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies missed out on playing the world cup earlier this year and will look to make a comeback in ODI cricket in the upcoming matches and competitions. They made a thunderous start as they won the 1st ODI of the current series against England. It was a high scoring affair but the West Indies had the last laugh in the game.

On the other hand, England had a world cup campaign to forget. They finished at the bottom half of the table in the world cup with more losses than wins. They came into this series for a better outcome but were disappointed with their performance in the 1st ODI. After a good total, their bowlers threw away the game that led to their defeat in the game. England will want to start putting in better performances and win matches in preparation for the upcoming Champions trophy in a couple years’ time.

England's chance of winning: 45%

West Indies' chance of winning: 55%

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West Indies vs England Betting Tips

England to score high before 1st dismissal

England has a pretty talented batting order. Their opening line-up features Phil Salt and Will Jacks who have a pretty extensive experience from List-A to ODI career. Salt and Jacks average near 40 in the 50-over format. They established an opening partnership of 77 runs in the 1st ODI of the current series. Salt scored 45 off 28 balls whereas Jacks held his side of the fort with chipping in 26 off 24 balls in the game. Going back to the last three games played between the sides, England managed to post 100, 16 & 95 runs for the 1st wicket in 2019. That said, England look comfortable batting against West Indies in the format and should be able to gather a good amount of runs before their first dismissal.

West Indies vs England Toss Prediction

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium has a balanced playing surface that offers opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers, creating challenges for players. Despite the track supporting batters, scoring runs is tough, especially with the expected spin bowler impact later in the match. This requires players to build their innings methodically, showing patience and precision in well-timed shots. It will be a good idea to bowl first here after looking at the previous match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Antigua is good, with clear skies and occasional clouds. There’s no expected rain. Humidity will be around 80%, and the temperature will be a comfortable 26 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

Predicted Playing XI

Shai Hope © Wicket-keeper Brandon King Batter Keacy Carty Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Romario Shepherd Bowler Yannic Cariah Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Oshane Thomas Bowler

West Indies Team Form

They have a good batting order and will be confident coming into this game after a win in their last contest.

England Players List

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Matthew Potts, John Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks Batter Zak Crawley Batter Jos Buttler © Wicket-keeper Ben Duckett Batter Brydon Carse Bowler Liam Livingstone All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Harry Brook Batter

England Recent Form

There are several batting options in the team. The bowling, however, needs to be tighter in order to win the game after a defeat in their last ODI.

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 103 times in the format. West Indies have won 45 games whereas England lead the tally with 52 victories.

England Won: 52

West Indies Won: 45

No Result/ Abandoned: 6

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

West Indies won their previous match by 4 wickets. Team England batted first in the match and put up 325 runs on board. Harry Brook was the top scorer for the team with his knock of 71 runs in the middle order. He was instrumental in getting his team to a respectable score. Romario Shepherd, Motie and Oshane Thomas picked up 3 wickets each for the West Indies. While chasing the target, the batting was exceptional by the Windies batters as they chased down this score with 4 wickets to spare. Captain Shai Hope led from the front as he played a match winning innings and scored 109 runs while remaining not out. Gus Atkinson and Rehan Ahmed were good with the ball as they picked up 2 wickets each in the innings. But it was not enough as WI chased down the target successfully with 4 wickets and 7 balls in hand.

It is worth mentioning that England are seeking a resurgence in the ODI format following a disappointing campaign in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Similarly, the West Indies, having failed to qualify for the global event, have a lot to prove as well. It will be a well fought game again and the viewers can be rest assured for a thrilling contest.

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West Indies vs England Top Batters

Shai Hope to be the top batter for West Indies

West Indies skipper Shai Hope is a force to reckon with in this format of the game. He hit his fastest ODI century in the last match and is well accustomed to the conditions of Antigua. Shai Hope has played 119 ODIs for his team and has scored 5049 runs with an average of 51.52.

Phil Salt to be the top batter for England

Phil Salt played a great innings of 45 runs off 28 balls in the last game. He striked over 150 in the game and will be a huge batting threat for the Windies bowlers. He has an average of 39.60 in his ODI career.

West Indies vs England Top Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be the top bowler for West Indies

Gudakesh Motie is a fresh budding talent in the squad of West Indies. He has played 8 ODI games in his career where he was able to pick 8 wickets. In his last game against England, he picked 2/49 in the game and delivered an economical bowling performance.

Rehan Ahmed to be the top bowler for England

Youngster Rehan Ahmed picked up two wickets in the last match and gave away 40 runs in 10 overs. In spin-friendly conditions, the cricketer can once again become a threat for West Indies.