WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction WI 30 % Chance of Winning ENG 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies take on England in the third and final ODI match of the three game bilateral series at the Kensington Oval Stadium, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 09 at 11:00 PM IST.

West Indies vs England Match Prediction

West Indies take on England in the third and final ODI match of the three game bilateral series at the Kensington Oval Stadium, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 09 at 11:00 PM IST.

West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies have fared well in this series thus far. West Indies headed into this three game bilateral series as underdogs but registered a comprehensive victory in the opening game as they managed to chase down a mammoth score of 325. Shai Hope was brilliant on the day as he scored a century and West Indies won the game with four wickets to spare as pressure on England surmounted for the remaining two games.

After a comprehensive defeat in the first game, England bounced back in some style. England bowlers did all the talking in the second game as West Indies were bowled out for 202. England managed to chase down the target in the 33rd over as they won the game with six wickets to spare and tied the series 1-1. As per our calculations, England are firm favourites in this final game.

West Indies’s chances of winning - 30%

England’s chances of winning - 70%

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West Indies vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Brandon King has had a decent year thus far as he has scored 570 runs thus far in 2023. Bulk of his runs have come against minnows like Oman, UAE and Netherlands. In the last series against India, King managed to score 17, 15 and 0 and in this series even though he scored 35 in the opening game it wasn’t a convinced batting performance by any means and in the last game he could only score 18 which makes us believe, King’s struggles would continue in the upcoming series decider.

Keacy Carty has had a decent ODI campaign this year but most of his runs have come against lesser opponents like UAE and Sri Lanka. Against top tier oppositions, Carty has struggled to score on a consistent basis. Since scoring 48 against India, Carty has scored 6, 16 and 0 in the last three games which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.84 Bet on Parimatch England Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically, Kensington Oval has always favoured the chasing teams as 27 off 46 games have been won by the chasing team. Looking at the way this series has panned out where in both matches we say teams chasing have won the game with ease, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate could have some impact in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Keacy Carty Batter Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Yannic Cariah All-rounder Alzarri Joseph All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Oshane Thomas Bowler

West Indies Team Form

After a disappointing series against India, everyone expected West Indies to be the whipping boys against England. West Indies won the first game of the series but lost the second game and are all tied at 1-1 heading into this game.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, John Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Brook Batter Zak Crawley Batter Phil Salt Batter Ben Duckett Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder Will Jacks All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler

England Team Form

England headed into this series after a disappointing campaign in the World Cup and were looking to get things back on track. But things got worse as they failed to defend 325 runs in the first game but bounced back in the last game as they won the game with six wickets to spare.

West Indies vs England Head to Head

England have been far more dominant in this fixture against West Indies in ODI Cricket especially in recent years. Both sides head into this decider with the series tied at 1-1 which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals.

Head to Head:

West Indies Win: 45

England win: 53

Tied/NR: 6

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

England and West Indies have had their highs and lows in the first two matches and even though England have been far more dominant in this fixture, both sides look evenly matched heading into this fixture with the series tied at 1-1. England openers have had a far better tournament than West Indies openers as they have been consistent in both games thus far. Even though West Indies had a 100 run opening stand in the opening game that seemed to be a one off as their batting collapsed in the second game where they could only manage an opening stand of 15 runs and were bowled out for 202. On the other hand, England has managed an opening stand of 77 and 50 in the two games and had a better opening partnership in the last game which makes us believe they would have a better opening stand in the upcoming fixture.

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West Indies vs England Top Team Batters

Shai Hope to be West Indies’s top batter

Shai Hope has been sensational for West Indies in 2023 and has been the best player for West Indies in the first two matches in this series, scoring a century in the opening game and a half century in the last match even though they were bowled out for 202 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harry Brook to be England’s top batter

Harry Brook hasn’t had a good 2023 in regards to ODI cricket as he has scored 406 runs in 14 matches with an average of 31.23. Brook has managed to turn things around and has been sensational in both ODI games in this series scoring 71 and 43* which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs England Top Team Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’s top bowler

Gudakesh Motie has arguably been the best bowler for West Indies in this three game series. He had a brilliant series against India and seems to have carried his form in this tournament. In both matches Motie ended up with best bowling figures for West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Curran to be England’s top bowler

Sam Curran headed into this series after an underwhelming performance in the World Cup where he was dropped mid-way in the tournament. Curran struggled in the opening game but bounced back in the last game and ended up with 3/33 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.