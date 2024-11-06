WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction WI 45 % Chance of Winning ENG 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.783 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies will clash against England in the final ODI of the England tour of West Indies 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on November 6. The match will begin from 11:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies recently lost a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka 1-2. As they prepare for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, they aim to improve their ODI performance. Their series opener against England offered a strong start as they won the first ODI. However, the visitors hit back with a win, levelling the series to 1-1 currently.

With regular skipper Jos Buttler absent, England faces West Indies under the leadership of Liam Livingstone. England enters this series after a 3-2 series loss against Australia. The team entered this series with a loss against West Indies but returned with a win in the second ODI to level the series 1-1. A win in the next game will seal the series in their name.

England’s chance of winning: 55%

West Indies’s chance of winning: 45%

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West Indies vs England Betting Tips

England to score over 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86 @Parimatch)

England and West Indies head into this series after disappointing outings for both sides in ODIs prior to this three game series. England has a strong batting order with several options. The team has Phil Salt and Will Jacks in their opening order. The pair scored 39 & 37 runs before their first dismissal in the two ODIs of this series. Jacks dismissed out for 12 runs in the last game while Phil Salt knocked 59 runs in the game. That said, England will feel confident after their last win and will look to bat well in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 25.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 26.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs England Toss Prediction

At Kensington Oval, the pitch typically favours batters, especially in ODI matches, due to its consistent bounce and pace. Teams winning the toss often opt to bat first to maximise scoring potential, especially if conditions are dry and sunny. However, on overcast days, captains might prefer to bowl first to exploit any early movement for the seamers.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Bridgetown, Barbados, on November 6 indicates light morning showers with a likely high of 31°C and a low of 27°C. The showers are expected to clear by midday, leading to a mostly sunny afternoon.

West Indies Player List

Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Alick Athanaze, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shai Hope (c) Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have struggled to make a mark in ODIs in this calendar year. However, the team is enjoying playing in home conditions. They won the first game but had to suffer a loss in the next ODI against England. The team is doing well in the batting department whereas the bowling needs to improve a lot.

England Player List

Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner, Michael Pepper

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks Batter Michael Pepper Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jordan Cox Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler John Turner Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler

England Team Form

England were fantastic in the batting order in the last game. England chased the target of 329 runs in 47.3 overs and won the game by 5 wickets. England will be ready to win the last outing of this series.

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head Record

In the 107 meetings between the sides, England holds a slight edge over West Indies by 54-47. The current series is tied at 1-1.

West Indies won- 47

England won- 54

No result/ Abandoned- 6

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

In the second ODI, England won the toss and opted to field first in the game. West Indies were terrific with the bat and raised 328 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the game. Shai Hope was impeccable with a knock of 117 runs whereas Keacy Carty scored 71 runs in the game. Sherfane Rutherford also chipped in 54 runs. Adil Rashid and John Turner picked 2 wickets each for England.

Chasing the target, England batted extremely well in the game. Phil Salt scored 59 runs whereas Jacob Bethell knocked 55 runs from the top order. Liam Livingstone played a captain’s innings in the last game and knocked an unbeaten 124 runs in the game. Sam Curran also contributed 52 runs in the match as well. Matthew Forde bowled very well in the last game for the West Indies and picked 3 wickets in the match. The series is levelled at 1-1 and a victory in the next ODI will determine the winner of this series.

West Indies vs England Odi Kensington Oval, Bridgetown West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.783 Bet Now!

West Indies vs England Top Batters

Liam Livingstone to be the top batter for England

Liam Livingstone is an experienced white ball player from England. He led his side with a knock of 48 runs in the first ODI. He also knocked an unbeaten 124 runs in the last game. He will enter as the best batting pick for the next game.

Evin Lewis to be the top batter for West Indies

Evin Lewis is a terrific batter with an average over 40 in the ODI format of the game. The batter was terrific in the first game of the series and knocked 94 runs off 69 balls. He was dismissed out for 4 runs in the last game but is set to return in the next ODI.

West Indies vs England Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be the top bowler for England

Adil Rashid is a fantastic bowler. His expertise with spin bowling will be crucial at the venue. He has taken 3 wickets in 2 ODIs of this series. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.

Matthew Forde to be the top bowler for West Indies

Matthew Forde was one troublesome bowler for the English batters in the last game. He has taken 5 wickets in the two ODIs of this series. He managed to pick 3 wickets for 48 runs in the game. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the side in the second ODI.