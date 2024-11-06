WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction
WI
45%
Chance of Winning
ENG
55%
Odi
Kensington Oval
Facts:
- England holds a slight edge over West Indies in this fixture 54-47.
- England won the last ODI against West Indies by 5 wickets.
West Indies vs England Chance of Winning
West Indies recently lost a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka 1-2. As they prepare for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, they aim to improve their ODI performance. Their series opener against England offered a strong start as they won the first ODI. However, the visitors hit back with a win, levelling the series to 1-1 currently.
With regular skipper Jos Buttler absent, England faces West Indies under the leadership of Liam Livingstone. England enters this series after a 3-2 series loss against Australia. The team entered this series with a loss against West Indies but returned with a win in the second ODI to level the series 1-1. A win in the next game will seal the series in their name.
- England’s chance of winning: 55%
- West Indies’s chance of winning: 45%
West Indies vs England Betting Tips
England to score over 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86 @Parimatch)
England and West Indies head into this series after disappointing outings for both sides in ODIs prior to this three game series. England has a strong batting order with several options. The team has Phil Salt and Will Jacks in their opening order. The pair scored 39 & 37 runs before their first dismissal in the two ODIs of this series. Jacks dismissed out for 12 runs in the last game while Phil Salt knocked 59 runs in the game. That said, England will feel confident after their last win and will look to bat well in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
West Indies’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 25.5 runs
England’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 26.5 runs
Highest Opening Partnership: England
West Indies vs England Toss Prediction
At Kensington Oval, the pitch typically favours batters, especially in ODI matches, due to its consistent bounce and pace. Teams winning the toss often opt to bat first to maximise scoring potential, especially if conditions are dry and sunny. However, on overcast days, captains might prefer to bowl first to exploit any early movement for the seamers.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Bridgetown, Barbados, on November 6 indicates light morning showers with a likely high of 31°C and a low of 27°C. The showers are expected to clear by midday, leading to a mostly sunny afternoon.
West Indies Player List
Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Alick Athanaze, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have struggled to make a mark in ODIs in this calendar year. However, the team is enjoying playing in home conditions. They won the first game but had to suffer a loss in the next ODI against England. The team is doing well in the batting department whereas the bowling needs to improve a lot.
England Player List
Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner, Michael Pepper
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phil Salt
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Michael Pepper
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Cox
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
John Turner
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Overton
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England were fantastic in the batting order in the last game. England chased the target of 329 runs in 47.3 overs and won the game by 5 wickets. England will be ready to win the last outing of this series.
West Indies vs England Head-to-Head Record
In the 107 meetings between the sides, England holds a slight edge over West Indies by 54-47. The current series is tied at 1-1.
West Indies won- 47
England won- 54
No result/ Abandoned- 6
West Indies vs England Betting Odds
In the second ODI, England won the toss and opted to field first in the game. West Indies were terrific with the bat and raised 328 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the game. Shai Hope was impeccable with a knock of 117 runs whereas Keacy Carty scored 71 runs in the game. Sherfane Rutherford also chipped in 54 runs. Adil Rashid and John Turner picked 2 wickets each for England.
Chasing the target, England batted extremely well in the game. Phil Salt scored 59 runs whereas Jacob Bethell knocked 55 runs from the top order. Liam Livingstone played a captain’s innings in the last game and knocked an unbeaten 124 runs in the game. Sam Curran also contributed 52 runs in the match as well. Matthew Forde bowled very well in the last game for the West Indies and picked 3 wickets in the match. The series is levelled at 1-1 and a victory in the next ODI will determine the winner of this series.
West Indies vs England
Odi
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
West Indies vs England Top Batters
Liam Livingstone to be the top batter for England
Liam Livingstone is an experienced white ball player from England. He led his side with a knock of 48 runs in the first ODI. He also knocked an unbeaten 124 runs in the last game. He will enter as the best batting pick for the next game.
Evin Lewis to be the top batter for West Indies
Evin Lewis is a terrific batter with an average over 40 in the ODI format of the game. The batter was terrific in the first game of the series and knocked 94 runs off 69 balls. He was dismissed out for 4 runs in the last game but is set to return in the next ODI.
West Indies vs England Top Bowlers
Adil Rashid to be the top bowler for England
Adil Rashid is a fantastic bowler. His expertise with spin bowling will be crucial at the venue. He has taken 3 wickets in 2 ODIs of this series. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.
Matthew Forde to be the top bowler for West Indies
Matthew Forde was one troublesome bowler for the English batters in the last game. He has taken 5 wickets in the two ODIs of this series. He managed to pick 3 wickets for 48 runs in the game. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the side in the second ODI.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
England to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
West Indies to win @ 1.98 (Parimatch)
Parimatch