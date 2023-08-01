WI (West Indies) vs IND (India) Match Prediction WI 37 % Chance of Winning IND 63 % Bet Now! West Indies and India are leveled at 1-1 as they head into the third and final ODI on August 1st. The match will take place at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad with scheduled start time of 7 PM IST.

West Indies vs India Chance of Winning

Having lost the opening match of the series, the hosts West Indies did an outstanding job in the second ODI to win by six wickets and force a series decider. India, who made plenty of changes to their side for this game, were stunned at Kensington Oval.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision seemed like backfiring as the Indian openers put on a 90-run opening stand. Ishan Kishan was terrific once again, registering his second consecutive fifty with a run-a-ball 55. Shubman Gill had a start with 34 runs off 49 but holed out at long-off. India suffered a huge collapse afterwards, losing five wickets for just 23 runs. Suryakumar Yadav made 24 off 25 while Shardul Thakur added 16 but none of the batters could go on to score big as they eventually bowled out for 181. Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd bagged three wickets each while Alzarri Joseph picked two.

Kyle Mayers got the home side off to a flying start in the run-chase with 36 off 28. Shardul Thakur bowled an exceptional spell for India, in which he picked three wickets to bring them back in the game. But Shai Hope and Keacy Carty then put on a solid unbroken partnership to take the side over the line. Hope made an unbeaten 63 while Carty scored 48 not-out, finishing the game with 80 balls to spare.

Talking about this match, India will be favourites despite losing the second game. The two teams' chances of winning are as follows.

West Indies chance of winning @ 37%

India chance of winning @ 63%

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West Indies vs India Betting Tips

Shai Hope is a solid batter and has looked in great touch in this series. He scored 43 runs in the first game and followed it up with 63 not-out. Betting on Hope to score over 32.5 runs in the match seems a safe option.

Ishan Kishan has been the best batter for India in this ODI series. He struck 52 off 46 in the first game and backed it up with a run-a-ball 55. Back him to score over 31.5 runs in the match.

West Indies vs India Toss Prediction

Brian Lara Stadium hasn't hosted any men's ODIs. Of the three women's ODIs, the team batting second has won two games. India won the toss in the first match of this series and opted to bowl first. West Indies did the same in the second game. Expect the trend to continue. We predict India to win the toss and bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for San Fernando suggests there could be a couple of morning showers with a possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is over a 70% chance of precipitation on August 1. The temperature could be in the mid 30 degrees with wind gusts blowing at 33 kmph.

West Indies Player List

West Indies squad:Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair, Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers All-Rounder Brandon King Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Shai Hope (c) Wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Keacy Carty Batter Romario Shepherd All-Rounder Yannic Cariah All-Rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indies Recent Form

West Indies haven't had a great time in fifty-over cricket in recent times. They lost four of the seven matches in the ODI World Cup qualifier and failed to qualify for the main event for the first time. In the ongoing series against India, they lost the first game by five wickets but bounced back to win by six wickets and level the series.

India Player List

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rohit Sharma (c) Batter Hardik Pandya All-Rounder Suryakumar Yadav Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-Rounder Axar Patel All-Rounder Shardul Thakur All-Rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Umran Malik Bowler

India Recent Form

The men in blue haven't been at their best in their last two ODI series. In March, they lost a series to Australia by 2-1 at home. They won the first match of that series by five wickets but were hammered in the next by 10 wickets. India then lost the series decider by 21 runs.

West Indies vs India Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have faced each other in 141 ODIs over the decades. India lead the scoreline with 71 victories while West Indies have won 64 matches. Talking about the previous five encounters, India have won four and lost one.

Matches played - 141

West Indies - 64

India - 71

Tie - 2

No result - 4

West Indies vs India Betting Odds

India to have the highest opening partnership @ 1.57

India will have Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill at the top if Rohit Sharma bats down the order. The pair put on a 90-run partnership for the first wicket in the second game. Bet on India to score the highest opening partnership in the match.

West Indies to score over 46.5 runs in the first 10 overs @ 1.80

West Indies have Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze and Shai Hope in their top four. Mayers in particular is naturally aggressive and can get them off to a great start as he did in the second game. Bet on West Indies to score over 46.5 runs in the first 10 overs.

West Indies vs India Top Team Batter

Shai Hope to be West Indies’s best batter

Shai Hope is one of the most consistent batters going around in the fifty-over format. He has over 4900 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 51 with 15 centuries. Hope has done well in the series, scoring 43 and 63* in two innings. Betting on Hope to be the top batter for West Indies seems wise.

Shubman Gill to be India’s best batter

Shubman Gill hasn't been at his fluent best on the tour but found some form in the second game with 34 runs. He has 1352 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 61 while striking at 105. He has four hundreds and five fifties in the format. Bet on Gill to be the top batter for India.

West Indies vs India Top Team Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ best bowler

The left arm spinner has been terrific for the home side this series. He picked 2 for 26 in the opening fixture and followed it up with 3 for 36 in 9.5 overs in the second match. Gudakesh Motie has 13 wickets from six ODIs and you can back him to be West Indies' top bowler.





Kuldeep Yadav to be India’s best bowler

Kuldeep Yadav claimed 4 for 6 in the first ODI and 1 for 30 off eight overs in the second. The left arm wrist spinner has 139 wickets in the ODI format from 83 games. Bet on Kuldeep to be the best bowler for India.