WI (West Indies) vs IND (India) Match Prediction
WI
37%
Chance of Winning
IND
63%
Odi
Brian Lara Stadium
Facts
- Kuldeep Yadav has 31 wickets against West Indies from 17 innings at 22.09 average.
- West Indies have won only one match in the previous 10 encounters against India.
West Indies vs India Chance of Winning
Having lost the opening match of the series, the hosts West Indies did an outstanding job in the second ODI to win by six wickets and force a series decider. India, who made plenty of changes to their side for this game, were stunned at Kensington Oval.
West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision seemed like backfiring as the Indian openers put on a 90-run opening stand. Ishan Kishan was terrific once again, registering his second consecutive fifty with a run-a-ball 55. Shubman Gill had a start with 34 runs off 49 but holed out at long-off. India suffered a huge collapse afterwards, losing five wickets for just 23 runs. Suryakumar Yadav made 24 off 25 while Shardul Thakur added 16 but none of the batters could go on to score big as they eventually bowled out for 181. Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd bagged three wickets each while Alzarri Joseph picked two.
Kyle Mayers got the home side off to a flying start in the run-chase with 36 off 28. Shardul Thakur bowled an exceptional spell for India, in which he picked three wickets to bring them back in the game. But Shai Hope and Keacy Carty then put on a solid unbroken partnership to take the side over the line. Hope made an unbeaten 63 while Carty scored 48 not-out, finishing the game with 80 balls to spare.
Talking about this match, India will be favourites despite losing the second game. The two teams' chances of winning are as follows.
- West Indies chance of winning @ 37%
- India chance of winning @ 63%
West Indies vs India Betting Tips
Shai Hope is a solid batter and has looked in great touch in this series. He scored 43 runs in the first game and followed it up with 63 not-out. Betting on Hope to score over 32.5 runs in the match seems a safe option.
Ishan Kishan has been the best batter for India in this ODI series. He struck 52 off 46 in the first game and backed it up with a run-a-ball 55. Back him to score over 31.5 runs in the match.
West Indies vs India Toss Prediction
Brian Lara Stadium hasn't hosted any men's ODIs. Of the three women's ODIs, the team batting second has won two games. India won the toss in the first match of this series and opted to bowl first. West Indies did the same in the second game. Expect the trend to continue. We predict India to win the toss and bowl first.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for San Fernando suggests there could be a couple of morning showers with a possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is over a 70% chance of precipitation on August 1. The temperature could be in the mid 30 degrees with wind gusts blowing at 33 kmph.
West Indies Player List
West Indies squad:Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair, Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kyle Mayers
|
All-Rounder
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
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Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
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Shai Hope (c)
|
Wicketkeeper
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Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-Rounder
|
Yannic Cariah
|
All-Rounder
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Alzarri Joseph
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Bowler
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Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
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Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
West Indies Recent Form
West Indies haven't had a great time in fifty-over cricket in recent times. They lost four of the seven matches in the ODI World Cup qualifier and failed to qualify for the main event for the first time. In the ongoing series against India, they lost the first game by five wickets but bounced back to win by six wickets and level the series.
India Player List
India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Rohit Sharma (c)
|
Batter
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-Rounder
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-Rounder
|
Axar Patel
|
All-Rounder
|
Shardul Thakur
|
All-Rounder
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Umran Malik
|
Bowler
India Recent Form
The men in blue haven't been at their best in their last two ODI series. In March, they lost a series to Australia by 2-1 at home. They won the first match of that series by five wickets but were hammered in the next by 10 wickets. India then lost the series decider by 21 runs.
West Indies vs India Head-to-Head Record
These two sides have faced each other in 141 ODIs over the decades. India lead the scoreline with 71 victories while West Indies have won 64 matches. Talking about the previous five encounters, India have won four and lost one.
Matches played - 141
West Indies - 64
India - 71
Tie - 2
No result - 4
West Indies vs India Betting Odds
India to have the highest opening partnership @ 1.57
India will have Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill at the top if Rohit Sharma bats down the order. The pair put on a 90-run partnership for the first wicket in the second game. Bet on India to score the highest opening partnership in the match.
West Indies to score over 46.5 runs in the first 10 overs @ 1.80
West Indies have Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze and Shai Hope in their top four. Mayers in particular is naturally aggressive and can get them off to a great start as he did in the second game. Bet on West Indies to score over 46.5 runs in the first 10 overs.
West Indies vs India Top Team Batter
Shai Hope to be West Indies’s best batter
Shai Hope is one of the most consistent batters going around in the fifty-over format. He has over 4900 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 51 with 15 centuries. Hope has done well in the series, scoring 43 and 63* in two innings. Betting on Hope to be the top batter for West Indies seems wise.
Shubman Gill to be India’s best batter
Shubman Gill hasn't been at his fluent best on the tour but found some form in the second game with 34 runs. He has 1352 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 61 while striking at 105. He has four hundreds and five fifties in the format. Bet on Gill to be the top batter for India.
West Indies vs India Top Team Bowlers
Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ best bowler
The left arm spinner has been terrific for the home side this series. He picked 2 for 26 in the opening fixture and followed it up with 3 for 36 in 9.5 overs in the second match. Gudakesh Motie has 13 wickets from six ODIs and you can back him to be West Indies' top bowler.
Kuldeep Yadav to be India’s best bowler
Kuldeep Yadav claimed 4 for 6 in the first ODI and 1 for 30 off eight overs in the second. The left arm wrist spinner has 139 wickets in the ODI format from 83 games. Bet on Kuldeep to be the best bowler for India.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: India
India had made big changes in the second game with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested but the pair should be back for this fixture. The visitors have a better side on paper with a strong bowling attack and a better batting line-up. We predict that India will win this clash.
- West Indies to win - 3.84
- India to win - 1.26