WI (West Indies Women) vs IRL (Ireland Women) Match Prediction WI 82 % Chance of Winning IRL 18 % Bet Now! After a rain washed second ODI West Indies will take on Ireland in the third One Day International match of the series. Ireland were in trouble in the 2nd ODI, they just lost 5 wickets at the score of 36 runs in 8.4 overs when the rain disturbed the game. Prior to this, Ireland's skipper Hayley Matthews completely controlled the first ODI of their tour of the West Indies with 109 runs and 3 wickets. Now, on June 29, both teams will play in the second One-Day International at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. West Indies Women established an early lead in the series' opening one-day international after successfully defending their 297-6 score after winning the toss and opting to bat first. By winning the first match of the series West Indies Women have already taken 1-0 lead in the series, now they would like to complete the series with 2-0 victory.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Chance of winning

Ireland Women believe that if they can get rid of Haley Matthews early in this game, they would have a strong chance of winning despite the fact that they made a respectable effort despite losing the first ODI by 58 runs. The team will start off with the same momentum. The team anticipates Gaby Lewis and Laura Delany to have another strong inning. West Indies Women are 82% likely to win this match, while Ireland is predicted to win by 18%.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

West Indies women have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series. This tournament is a part of ICC Women’s Championship, In this standing WI Women are at 9the position whereas visitor Ireland Women have 10th standing. Given that West Indies is now ranked ninth in the ICC Championship, it will be a crucial game. They lost the most recent series to England Women 0–3. Tenth-ranked Ireland Women arrive here after losing a series to Pakistan Women.

In the first ODI West Indies Women won the toss and decided to bat first. Thanks to brilliant innings of captain Hayley Matthews’s 109 runs on 106 balls and half centuries of Shemaine Campbelle and Stefanie Taylor West Indies put a challenging total of 297 runs on the board with the loss of 6 wickets. Facing the target of 298 runs, with the help of good innings such as Gaby Lewis (83 runs), Orla Prendergast (37 runs) and Laura Delany (40 runs) Ireland moved towards target but disappointing performance of middle order kept them 58 runs behind of target.

Looking at the recent performances gamblers may rely on Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Stefanie Taylor, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Toss Prediction

The batsmen benefit from the pitch at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Flat ground makes it easier to score more runs and maintain a high score. The team that wins the toss would prefer to bat first and give the opposition a difficult task.

Weather Report

On 2 July the temperature will be around 31 degree celsius with the 75% humidity. There is 20% rain prediction on the match day at Gros Islet, St Lucia. Wind speed is expected to be near about 30 KMPH.

West Indies Women Player List

West Indies Women Probable Playing XI

Player Role Hayley Matthews (c) All Rounder Rashada Williams (wk) Batsman Shemaine Campbelle All Rounder Chinelle Henry All Rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All Rounder Zaida James All Rounder Afy Fletcher All Rounder Stafanie Taylor All Rounder Qiana Joseph All Rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women squad:Hayley Matthews (captain), Djenaba Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams (wicketkeeper), Shunelle Sawh, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James

West Indies Women Team Form

The latest ODI series between WI women and England ended in a loss, but the situation here is different. Players like Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams, and Stafanie Taylor are in excellent form on their home pitch. They have an edge against Ireland Women since they keep an eye on the score and play at home.

Ireland Women Player List

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI

Player Role Leah Paul All Rounder Gaby Lewis Batsman Amy Hunter Batsman Laura Delany (c) All Rounder Mary Waldron (wk) Batsman Orla Prendergast All Rounder Eimear Richardson All Rounder Sophie MacMahon All Rounder Ava Canning Bowler Arlene Kelly Bowler Cara Murray Bowler

Ireland Womensquad:Laura Delany (captain), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron (wicketkeeper), Aimee Maguire, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Arlene Kelly, Eimear Richardson, Georgina Dempsey, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon

Ireland Women Team Form

The Ireland team is not in good form. In the first ODI they lost the game with 58 runs. In the second match they lost 5 wickets at the very low score of 36 runs before the rain started. It will be a big challenge for them to have a tie series.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Head to Head

West Indies Women and Ireland Women played each other in 10 ODI matches, in which Ireland Women won just one match whereas West Indies had the upper hand in 8 matches. One match ended with a draw.

Total ODI Matches played – 9

West Indies Women won – 8

Ireland Women won – 1

Draw - 1

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Betting odds

Having an eye on the statistics West Indies Women are dominating the opposition side that’s why the team is getting winning odds of 1.20, on the other hand visitor Ireland team have lack of experience, ground conditions and previous records are not in their favor so Ireland have high odds such as 4.25.

West Indies Women to win @ 1.14

Ireland Women to win @ 4.32

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Batsmen

From the perspective of the West Indies, Hayley Matthews will be the crucial batsman. In her 76 matches, she scored 2033 runs, including 3 fifties and 7 centuries. She scored 118 runs off of 106 balls in the previous game.

Ireland's most seasoned and dependable players are Gaby Lewis and captain Laura Delany. On Monday, Delany performed well and contributed to 40 runs in the team score, whereas Gaby Lewis smashed 83 runs.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Bowler

As seen by her all-around performance in the first game, Hayley Matthews is in good shape. She not only scored a century but also took 3 wickets. In this match, the West Indies anticipated the same performance from her. Shamilia Connell, who has taken two significant wickets in the second ODI, is another noteworthy bowler.

Arlene Kelly and Cara Murray had bowled sparingly for Ireland. Kelly's 10-over session had an economy of 4.50 and she only allowed 45 runs. Cara Murray had a 6.00 economy rate while also taking 3 wickets.