WI (West Indies Women) vs IRL (Ireland Women) Match Prediction
WI
77%
Chance of Winning
IRL
23%
Odi
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium
Given that West Indies is now ranked ninth in the ICC Championship, it will be a crucial series for both the teams. They lost the most recent series to England Women 0–3. Tenth-ranked Ireland Women arrive here after losing a series to Pakistan Women. West Indies Women have already taken 1-0 lead in the series.
Facts
- In the previous encounters, both the teams faced each other eight times in which WI women won 8 matches and Ireland only won just one match.
- West Indies Women are playing at the local ground and conditions will be in their favor.
- WI Women have a strong batting line-up, and the team will be strengthened as Stafanie Taylor came into the side.
- We expect Hayley Matthews, who frequently outperforms her teammates, to once again score the most runs for the West Indies Women in this match.
- Ireland will rely on Gaby Lewis who has played 14 matches and has an average of 46.69.
West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Chance of winning
Ireland Women gave a respectable effort despite losing by 58 runs in the first ODI, and they believe that if they can get rid of Haley Matthews early on in this match, they will have a good chance of winning. Team will come on the ground with the same momentum. Team expects another good inning from Gaby Lewis and Laura Delany. In this match West Indies Women have 78% winning chances on the other hand Ireland have 22% victory prediction.
West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
West Indies women have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series. This tournament is a part of ICC Women’s Championship, In this standing WI Women are at 9the position whereas visitor Ireland Women have 10th standing. Given that West Indies is now ranked ninth in the ICC Championship, it will be a crucial game. They lost the most recent series to England Women 0–3. Tenth-ranked Ireland Women arrive here after losing a series to Pakistan Women.
In the first ODI West Indies Women won the toss and decided to bat first. Thanks to brilliant innings of captain Hayley Matthews’s 109 runs on 106 balls and half centuries of Shemaine Campbelle and Stefanie Taylor West Indies put a challenging total of 297 runs on the board with the loss of 6 wickets. Facing the target of 298 runs, with the help of good innings such as Gaby Lewis (83 runs), Orla Prendergast (37 runs) and Laura Delany (40 runs) Ireland moved towards target but disappointing performance of middle order kept them 58 runs behind of target.
Looking at the recent performances gamblers may rely on Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Stefanie Taylor, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany.
West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Toss Prediction
Different from its nature, the pitch at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is helping the batsmen. The surface is flat to score more runs and keep a high score on the board. Team winning the toss would like to bat first and set a big target for the opposition.
Weather Report
On 29th June the temperature will be around 32 degree celsius with the 75% humidity. There is 20% rain prediction on the match day at Gros Islet, St Lucia. Wind speed is expected to be near about 29 KMPH.
West Indies Women Player List
West Indies Women Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Hayley Matthews (c)
|
All Rounder
|
Rashada Williams (wk)
|
Batsman
|
Shemaine Campbelle
|
All Rounder
|
Chinelle Henry
|
All Rounder
|
Aaliyah Alleyne
|
All Rounder
|
Zaida James
|
All Rounder
|
Afy Fletcher
|
All Rounder
|
Stafanie Taylor
|
All Rounder
|
Qiana Joseph
|
All Rounder
|
Cherry-Ann Fraser
|
Bowler
|
Shamilia Connell
|
Bowler
West Indies Women squad:Hayley Matthews (captain), Djenaba Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams (wicketkeeper), Shunelle Sawh, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James
West Indies Women Team Form
WI women lost the ODI series against England recently but conditions are different here. At their home ground players like Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams and Stafanie Taylor are in brilliant form. Having an eye on records and playing at home ground, they have an advantage over Ireland Women.
Ireland Women Player List
Ireland Women Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Leah Paul
|
All Rounder
|
Gaby Lewis
|
Batsman
|
Amy Hunter
|
Batsman
|
Laura Delany (c)
|
All Rounder
|
Mary Waldron (wk)
|
Batsman
|
Orla Prendergast
|
All Rounder
|
Eimear Richardson
|
All Rounder
|
Sophie MacMahon
|
All Rounder
|
Ava Canning
|
Bowler
|
Arlene Kelly
|
Bowler
|
Cara Murray
|
Bowler
Ireland Womensquad:Laura Delany (captain), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron (wicketkeeper), Aimee Maguire, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Arlene Kelly, Eimear Richardson, Georgina Dempsey, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon
Ireland Women Team Form
In their most recent ODI series, Pakistan's women completely destroyed the West Indies. For the past eight months, the team hasn't participated in a game in this format. They fall short when it comes to WI Women. They will lose their momentum because they also lost the prior game.
West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Head to Head
West Indies Women and Ireland Women played each other in 9 ODI matches, in which Ireland Women won just one match whereas West Indies had the upper hand in 8 matches.
- Total ODI Matches played – 9
- West Indies Women won – 8
- Ireland Women won – 1
West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Betting odds
Having an eye on the statistics West Indies Women are dominating the opposition side that’s why the team is getting winning odds of 1.20, on the other hand visitor Ireland team have lack of experience, ground conditions and previous records are not in their favor so Ireland have high odds such as 4.25.
- West Indies Women to win @ 1.20
- Ireland Women to win @ 4.25
West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Batsmen
From West Indies’s point of view Hayley Matthews will be the key batsman. She has played 76 matches in which she smashed 2033 runs with 3 fifties and 7 centuries. In the previous match she smashed 118 runs from 106 balls.
Skipper Laura Delany and Gaby Lewis are the most experienced and reliable players for Ireland. Gaby Lewis scored 83 and Delany played a good inning of 40 runs on Monday.
West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Bowler
Hayley Matthews is in good form as she did an all round performance in the first match. With scoring a century she picked 3 wickets also. West Indies expect the same performance from her in this match also. Another key bowler is Shamilia Connell who hasn’t picked the wicket in the last game but she bowled outstandingly in recent matches.
For Ireland Arlene Kelly and Cara Murray had been economical in the bowling. Kelly gave just 45 runs in her 10 overs spell with the economy of 4.50. Cara Murray bowled with the economy of 6.00 and she grabbed 3 wickets as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: West Indies Women
Although Ireland played well in the first match, unfortunately Hayley Matthews stole the show from their hands. From the last 9 matches Ireland Women have won just one match against West Indies Women. Ireland have a lack of experience and haven’t played this white ball cricket for the last eight months but it is good news that players like Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany are in fantastic touch. They defeated Netherlands in August last year after that they lost 4 matches back to back. They faced the clean sweep against Pakistan as well. WI Women also faced the 3-0 loss against England Women but in spite of it WI Women are dominating against the Ireland Women.
- West Indies Women to win @ 1.20
- Ireland Women to win @ 4.25