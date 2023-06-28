WI (West Indies Women) vs IRL (Ireland Women) Match Prediction WI 77 % Chance of Winning IRL 23 % Bet Now! What an all round performance by skipper Hayley Matthews that kept Ireland behind the winning line. With 109 runs and 3 wickets she totally dominated in the first ODI on Ireland tour to West Indies. Now both the teams will meet in the 2nd ODI at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on 29th June. At the first one day international, when the series began, West Indies Women took an early lead after successfully defending their 297-6 total after winning the toss and deciding to bat first. Given that West Indies is now ranked ninth in the ICC Championship, it will be a crucial series for both the teams. They lost the most recent series to England Women 0–3. Tenth-ranked Ireland Women arrive here after losing a series to Pakistan Women. West Indies Women have already taken 1-0 lead in the series.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Chance of winning

Ireland Women gave a respectable effort despite losing by 58 runs in the first ODI, and they believe that if they can get rid of Haley Matthews early on in this match, they will have a good chance of winning. Team will come on the ground with the same momentum. Team expects another good inning from Gaby Lewis and Laura Delany. In this match West Indies Women have 78% winning chances on the other hand Ireland have 22% victory prediction.

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West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

West Indies women have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series. This tournament is a part of ICC Women’s Championship, In this standing WI Women are at 9the position whereas visitor Ireland Women have 10th standing. Given that West Indies is now ranked ninth in the ICC Championship, it will be a crucial game. They lost the most recent series to England Women 0–3. Tenth-ranked Ireland Women arrive here after losing a series to Pakistan Women.

In the first ODI West Indies Women won the toss and decided to bat first. Thanks to brilliant innings of captain Hayley Matthews’s 109 runs on 106 balls and half centuries of Shemaine Campbelle and Stefanie Taylor West Indies put a challenging total of 297 runs on the board with the loss of 6 wickets. Facing the target of 298 runs, with the help of good innings such as Gaby Lewis (83 runs), Orla Prendergast (37 runs) and Laura Delany (40 runs) Ireland moved towards target but disappointing performance of middle order kept them 58 runs behind of target.

Looking at the recent performances gamblers may rely on Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Stefanie Taylor, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Toss Prediction

Different from its nature, the pitch at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is helping the batsmen. The surface is flat to score more runs and keep a high score on the board. Team winning the toss would like to bat first and set a big target for the opposition.

Weather Report

On 29th June the temperature will be around 32 degree celsius with the 75% humidity. There is 20% rain prediction on the match day at Gros Islet, St Lucia. Wind speed is expected to be near about 29 KMPH.

West Indies Women Player List

West Indies Women Probable Playing XI

Player Role Hayley Matthews (c) All Rounder Rashada Williams (wk) Batsman Shemaine Campbelle All Rounder Chinelle Henry All Rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All Rounder Zaida James All Rounder Afy Fletcher All Rounder Stafanie Taylor All Rounder Qiana Joseph All Rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women squad:Hayley Matthews (captain), Djenaba Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams (wicketkeeper), Shunelle Sawh, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James

West Indies Women Team Form

WI women lost the ODI series against England recently but conditions are different here. At their home ground players like Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams and Stafanie Taylor are in brilliant form. Having an eye on records and playing at home ground, they have an advantage over Ireland Women.

Ireland Women Player List

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI

Player Role Leah Paul All Rounder Gaby Lewis Batsman Amy Hunter Batsman Laura Delany (c) All Rounder Mary Waldron (wk) Batsman Orla Prendergast All Rounder Eimear Richardson All Rounder Sophie MacMahon All Rounder Ava Canning Bowler Arlene Kelly Bowler Cara Murray Bowler

Ireland Womensquad:Laura Delany (captain), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron (wicketkeeper), Aimee Maguire, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Arlene Kelly, Eimear Richardson, Georgina Dempsey, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon

Ireland Women Team Form

In their most recent ODI series, Pakistan's women completely destroyed the West Indies. For the past eight months, the team hasn't participated in a game in this format. They fall short when it comes to WI Women. They will lose their momentum because they also lost the prior game.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Head to Head

West Indies Women and Ireland Women played each other in 9 ODI matches, in which Ireland Women won just one match whereas West Indies had the upper hand in 8 matches.

Total ODI Matches played – 9

West Indies Women won – 8

Ireland Women won – 1

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Betting odds

Having an eye on the statistics West Indies Women are dominating the opposition side that’s why the team is getting winning odds of 1.20, on the other hand visitor Ireland team have lack of experience, ground conditions and previous records are not in their favor so Ireland have high odds such as 4.25.

West Indies Women to win @ 1.20

Ireland Women to win @ 4.25

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Batsmen

From West Indies’s point of view Hayley Matthews will be the key batsman. She has played 76 matches in which she smashed 2033 runs with 3 fifties and 7 centuries. In the previous match she smashed 118 runs from 106 balls.

Skipper Laura Delany and Gaby Lewis are the most experienced and reliable players for Ireland. Gaby Lewis scored 83 and Delany played a good inning of 40 runs on Monday.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Bowler

Hayley Matthews is in good form as she did an all round performance in the first match. With scoring a century she picked 3 wickets also. West Indies expect the same performance from her in this match also. Another key bowler is Shamilia Connell who hasn’t picked the wicket in the last game but she bowled outstandingly in recent matches.

For Ireland Arlene Kelly and Cara Murray had been economical in the bowling. Kelly gave just 45 runs in her 10 overs spell with the economy of 4.50. Cara Murray bowled with the economy of 6.00 and she grabbed 3 wickets as well.