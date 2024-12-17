Facts: Zimbabwe’s opener, Brian Bennett, was the leading batter of the T20I series with 107 runs in three innings.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan was the top bowler of the T20I tournament, having taken nine wickets in three innings.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan’s One Day International series is going to kick off on December 17, 2024, at Harare Sports Club. The first match will begin at 1:00 P.M IST.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

Zimbabwe made a positive start to the tour with a victory over Afghanistan in the first T20I match but the series derailed very quickly for the home team. They restricted the latter to 144 in the first match and chased it down with four wickets still in hand. This was a monumental feat for the hosts who beat Afghanistan for the first time in history in the T20 format. However, this was the end of their purple patch as things went terribly wrong for them subsequently. Afghanistan posted a marginally better score in the second match with 153 runs on the board and the bowlers defended it with all their might. They were able to keep Zimbabwe down to 103 and took victory by a 50-run margin.

With the series tied at this juncture, it went down to the wire between the sides and Afghanistan came out on top without breaking a sweat. This time, it was Zimbabwe who batted first and found themselves dismissed for 127. They had virtually no hope left of winning the series given Afghanistan’s batting prowess. Zimbabwe’s bowlers did their absolute best by toppling seven wickets but the score was too low to defend, handing Afghanistan a three-wicket triumph.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 26%

Afghanistan chance of winning - 74%

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Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Zimbabwe to score under 15.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Zimbabwe’s last ODI series was against Pakistan prior to this tour where Joylord Gumbie and Tadiwanashe Marumani opened all three games together. They started off with a respectable opening total of 40 runs in the first match but they were unable to emulate this performance thereafter. In the following two games, they added six runs to the first wicket on both occasions. Zimbabwe have made a habit of losing their first wicket early in the innings, regardless of the format, and the same is expected of them this time around as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership Zimbabwe 2.50 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

The chasing side have a very clear advantage at Harare Sports Club in the ODI format. In 198 matches so far, the teams batting first have 89 victories while the teams fielding first have won on 103 occasions. Moreover, the average first innings score of 230 is on the lower side and the teams will prefer to chase down a target in the next match, too.

Weather Report

A prominent cloud cover is predicted at Harare but disruptions from the rain are unlikely, with chances as low as 10%. The temperature is expected to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (c), Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza.

Predicted Playing XI

Joylord Gumbie Batter Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicket-keeper Dion Myers Batter Craig Ervine (C) Batter Sean Williams All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Brian Bennett Batter Trevor Gwandu Bowler Wellington Masakadza Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe had a powerful bowling attack which certainly gave Afghanistan a run for their money but it was the batters who failed to hold up their end of the bargain. Their batting order needs significant improvement going into the next series.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Abdul Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, Rashid Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Sediqullah Atal Batter Rahmat Shah All-rounder Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Gulbadin Naib All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan Bowler Nangeyalia Kharote Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan are balanced in every aspect with equally strong batting and bowling departments. This has been the biggest reason for their success in the tour so far.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Zimbabwe have only managed to overcome Afghanistan once in their previous five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Zimbabwe - 1

Afghanistan - 4

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe @ 1.51 (Parimatch)

Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani were the mainstay openers for the team in the T20I series where the pair added 6, 19 and 11 runs to the first wicket. Surprisingly enough, they outperformed Afghanistan’s openers twice in three games as the latter posted 4, 25 and 0 runs on the board before the first dismissal. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal are a recognized opening pair regardless of their performance in the last series and the bookmakers are banking on them heavily to deliver a competitive stand and outdo Zimbabwe’s first partnership in the upcoming game.

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Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Brian Bennett has consistently been at the top for Zimbabwe, having emerged as their leading run scorer in the T20I series against Afghanistan with 107 runs in three innings. He was also their top batter in the ODI series versus Pakistan where he notched up 70 runs in three innings. Given his reliability, he is expected to be Zimbabwe’s standout batter.

Mohammad Nabi to be Afghanistan’s Best Batter

In the T20I series against Zimbabwe prior to this, Mohammad Nabi was Afghanistan’s second highest run-getter with 72 runs in three innings. During the ODI series versus Pakistan, he was the top batter for the team with 135 runs under his belt in three innings, which included a half-century and an average of 67.50 . He will be relied upon to come out on top in the next game.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Trevor Gwandu to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Trevor Gwandu was the leading bowler for Zimbabwe in the previous T20I series against Afghanistan wherein he captured a total of five wickets in three innings and a bowling average of 18.80. His performance in the tournament makes him the top pick for the upcoming match.

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’s Best Bowler

Rashid Khan is truly a force to be reckoned with and he led Afghanistan’s bowling attack in the T20I series against Zimbabwe with nine wickets in three innings and a stunning average of 8.11. He was tied as the second highest wicket-taker in the ODI matches against Pakistan with five wickets in three innings, averaging at 20.00 in the series. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again in the next outing.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Afghanistan Zimbabwe to win @ 3.20 (Parimatch)

Afghanistan to win @ 1.35 (Parimatch) Zimbabwe have paled in comparison to Afghanistan historically, with a scoreline of 1-16 in their T20I encounters. They do not have a better track in their ODI history as they stand 1-4 in the last five outings. Even though they have the chance to play on home soil, Afghanistan are endorsed to demolish Zimbabwe in the first match of the upcoming series. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





