Facts: Trevor Gwandu was Zimbabwe’s top bowler in the T20I series against Afghanistan with five wickets in three innings.

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai emerged as the top wicket-taker of the ODI series so far, having taken four wickets in the first match.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will go up against each other for the second One Day International match of their bilateral series on December 19, 2024. The match is going to take place at Harare Sports Club with a scheduled start time of 1:00 P.M IST.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan had a competitive clash in the first T20I game of the tour where the home side achieved their first and only victory of the series. After keeping Afghanistan down to a modest total of 144, Zimbabwe chased down the score with four wickets in hand. However, this is where their luck ran out since Afghanistan went guns blazing in both of the following games. The second time around, Afghanistan posted a marginally better score of 153 and managed to bowl out Zimbabwe for 103, leading to a 50-run victory. The tie-breaking final match turned out to be relatively straightforward as Zimbabwe were restricted to 127 and Afghanistan edged past with a three-wicket win. In the end, Afghanistan achieved the series victory.

The One Day International series began with Zimbabwe being tasked with batting first and their innings was going terribly. In 9.2 overs, opener Ben Curran top-scored with 15 runs and the rest of the top order did nothing to contribute. Dion Myers managed to score 12 runs before getting dismissed and Zimbabwe’s batters were in a bind. Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai caused much of the damage with an impressive four-wicket haul in four overs but unfortunately, the match was halted at this juncture due to an unrelenting downpour. Zimbabwe were 44/5 before the game was called off and ended without a result.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 24%

Afghanistan chance of winning - 76%

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Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Zimbabwe to score low before first dismissal

Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani did not have a particularly successful partnership in the T20I series where they yielded 6, 19 and 11 runs before the fall of the first wicket. They failed to make any progress in the present series as well, considering Ben Curran and Tadiwanashe Marumani managed to score 13 runs together in the first ODI match before the latter was bowled out. Zimbabwe are unable to make their first partnership work regardless of who opens for them and the bookmakers have reason to believe this pattern will persist in the next game, too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

In the previous match held at Harare Sports Club between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, the latter won the toss and elected to field first. Even though the result was inconclusive, it seemed to be the right call since they were able to take several early wickets and prevent Zimbabwe from scoring any runs. Based on the fact that the pitch favored the bowlers heavily, the toss winning skipper will ensure that they have the advantage by choosing to field first.

Weather Report

The skies are expected to be partially cloudy with a 10% possibility of precipitation and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (c), Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Curran Batter Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicket-keeper Brian Bennett Batter Dion Myers Batter Craig Ervine (C) Batter Sean Williams All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Newman Nyamhuri Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe were lacking severely in their batting strength during the previous ODI game. They are not expected to improve as they go into the second fixture.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Abdul Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, Rashid Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Sediqullah Atal Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) Batter Darwish Rasooli Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Abdul Malik Batter Rashid Khan Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Rahmat Shah All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Ikram Alikhil Wicket-keeper

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan’s bowling was simply exceptional in the last game and it is clear that they will not allow Zimbabwe to stand a chance.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Afghanistan retain their lead in their head-to-head tally against Zimbabwe with three wins in the last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Zimbabwe - 1

Afghanistan - 3

No Result - 1

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

In the previous ODI game between the sides, Ben Curran and Tadiwanashe Marumani were the openers for Zimbabwe and their partnership ended after 13 runs. Zimbabwe’s first wicket performance was similar during the T20I series where Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani added 6, 19 and 11 runs to the first wicket. Even though Afghanistan’s openers were not significantly better during the series as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal scored 4, 25 and 0 runs before the first dismissal, the bookmakers bank on them to outperform Zimbabwe’s first partnership in the upcoming match.

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Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Brian Bennett faced an unfortunate golden duck dismissal in the first ODI match of the series but he has consistently been at the top for Zimbabwe otherwise. In the T20I series prior to this, he was Zimbabwe’s top scorer overall with 107 runs in three innings. With an average of 35.66 in the series, he is expected to come good in the next match.

Mohammad Nabi to be Afghanistan’s Best Batter

Mohammad Nabi did not get to bat in the last outing against Zimbabwe but he remains a force to be reckoned with, having been the second highest run scorer for Afghanistan in the T20I series with 72 runs in three innings. Given his average of 36.00 in the tournament, he remains the top pick for the second game as well.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Trevor Gwandu to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Trevor Gwandu did not get a chance to bowl in the previous match but he was a prolific player for Zimbabwe during the T20I series. He was the team’s leading bowler with five wickets in three innings and a brilliant average of 18.80. Based on his form in the tour so far, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Azmatullah Omarzai to be Afghanistan’s Best Bowler

Azmatullah Omarzai was absolutely relentless against Zimbabwe in the previous encounter. In his 4.2-over spell, he managed to capture a four-wicket haul and ended up with a splendid economy rate of 4.15. With a bowling average of 4.50 in the tournament so far, he is the top choice to be Afghanistan’s leading bowler in the next fixture.