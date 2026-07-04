Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction

Following a humiliating T20 series, Ireland and Zimbabwe are prepared to play the opening ODI of the series on January 18, 2023 at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Ireland currently ranks above Zimbabwe in the ICC rankings table at number eleven with 1214 points, while Zimbabwe is currently ranked thirteenth with 1098 points. We anticipate a gripping contest between the two teams, with Ireland aiming to win their first ODI series of the year and Zimbabwe hoping to defeat the foreign team in the ODI series as well. Winning this series will give the team momentum going into the One Day World Cup qualifier matches, which will take place in July of this year.

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of Winning

In August 2022, Zimbabwe last faced off in an ODI series against Australia, which it lost 2-1. Zimbabwe played India before taking on Australia, and they defeated them handily at home. Zimbabwe already defeated Ireland in the T20i series to start the year, and they now intend to dominate them in the ODI series as well. Now that Regis Chakabva will be captaining Zimbabwe in this ODI series, everyone will be looking to him to deliver the same performance and leadership as he did in their ODI match against Australia in August of last year. On the other hand, Ireland also played its most recent ODI series against New Zealand in July of last year and lost it by a score of 3-0. In January 2022, Ireland defeated the West Indies 2-1 in a series of one-day international matches. We anticipate the hosts to have a better chance of winning the following match because Zimbabwe has winning momentum from the T20i series on their side.

Our Prediction

The last time they faced Ireland, Team Zimbabwe appeared more composed and balanced. With players like Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva, we could witness some excellent batting performances at Harare Sports Club. Additionally, Ireland defeated the deadly West Indies in a series of ODI matches last year. However, based on past performance and player trends, we are leaning towards Zimbabwe winning the opening ODI match between Ireland and Zimbabwe.

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Players from Zimbabwe and Ireland both have similar levels of experience and have had comparable success in the The ODI series begins on January 18th, 2023, and will feature a number of well-known players returning. For fans of cricket, this three-match ODI series will be riveting. The teams' confidence for the upcoming One Day World Cup 2023 qualifiers will be boosted by victory in the first meeting between the two teams, and Zimbabwe has a better chance of winning the next match.

In the previous year, Sikandar Raza took part in 15 ODI games. In 2022, he scored 645 runs in 15 innings, making him Zimbabwe's leading ODI run-scorer. He is expected to score the most runs for Zimbabwe in the upcoming game, according to our predictions. Our group believes that Blessing Muzarabani, who took 12 ODI victims in six games last year, will top the list of Zimbabwe's highest wicket takers against Ireland.

Harry Tector, a top-order batsman, scored 384 runs in 6 innings to lead Ireland in ODI scoring last year. We expect him to score the most runs for Ireland in the opening ODI as well. Andy McBrine is our top choice for the top wicket-taker for Ireland because he has taken 11 wickets in the last six one-day international games.

Sikandar Raza is our choice for the Man of the Match award because he averages 36.56 in ODI matches.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

The T20i series has demonstrated that the pitch at Harare Sports Club in Harare has consistently been a level playing area. During the opening phase of the game, the pacers receive some assistance with the new ball. On this pitch, batsmen can play their shots with ease once they've settled in. In the middle overs of a game, spin bowlers have the power to alter the outcome. On this pitch, a first-inning score of between 250 and 260 would be considered good.

To sum up, under normal circumstances, the team that wins the toss should decide to bowl first and chase the target in the first ODI game because in the previous T20i series, the team that bowled first won every match.

Weather Report

The maximum temperature at Harare Sports Club, Harare, according to the 10-day weather forecast, will be 32°c (87°f) on Wednesday, January 18. On Thursday, January 19, the minimum temperature will be 16 C/60 F. The windiest day is expected to be Friday, January 20th, with gusts of up to 35 km/h (23 mph). In Harare Sports Club, there are no chances of rain.

Zimbabwe Player List

Zimbabwe Squad - Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Donald Tiripano.

Zimbabwe predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Regis Chakabva Captain/Wicket-Keeper Tadiwanashe Marumani Batsman Wesley Madhevere Batsman Sean Williams Batsman Sikandar Raza Batsman Craig Ervine Batsman Ryan Burl Batting All-rounder Milton Shumba Bowling All-rounder Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Luke Jongwe Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

From the front, Zimbabwe will be commanded by Regis Chakabva. Zimbabwe competed in 3 ODI series last year, and they only had one victory. Sikandar Raza has scored numerous runs and was the ODI format's leading run-scorer in 2022. Zimbabwe's batting lineup appears to be well-balanced, with both powerful players and responsible team members.

Although there have been changes in the bowling unit in recent games, Zimbabwe can pick up early wickets thanks to Blessing Muzarabani.

Ireland Player List

Ireland squad - Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young, Andy Balbirnie (C)

Ireland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Andy Balbirnie Captain Stephen Doheny Wicket Keeper Harry Tector Batsman Gareth Delany Bowling All-rounder Curtis Campher Batting All-rounder Fionn Hand Bowling All-rounder Ross Adair Batsman Joshua Little Bowler George Dockrell Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler Graham Hume Bowler

Ireland Team Form

In 2022, Ireland played two ODI series against the West Indies, and they only managed to win one of them. The team's captain, Andrew Balbirnie, will do everything in their power to help his players win the opening game on January 18, 2023.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head to Head

Zimbabwe and Ireland have played 16 ODI matches against each other.

Total ODI Matches Played between Zimbabwe and Ireland - 16 Matches

Zimbabwe Win - 7 Matches

Ireland Win - 7 Matches

No Result - 1 Match

Draw - 1 Match

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds

Both teams are anticipated to come out firing in this game in their desire to begin the year with a victory in the opening game. All the cricket fans have a cliff-hanging game ahead of them.

The odds are in Zimbabwe's favour after considering the team's performance and potential outcomes. Zimbabwe is favoured to win by odds of 1.66 while Ireland is favoured by odds of 2.216. The team's performance in prior games, the player's résumés, the field, and other variables have all been taken into account when calculating these betting odds.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Team Batsmen

For the Zimbabwean ODI team in 2022, Sikandar Raza has excelled beyond expectations. With an average of 40, he scored 645 runs in the previous calendar year. The Zimbabwean panel has Sikandar Raza as a sure bet.

Ireland's performance in the ODI format the previous year wasn't what they had hoped for, as they only defeated West Indies once in a series. In the ODI format last year, Harry Tector scored the most runs for Ireland. In this game, we anticipate that he will score a few runs and play some excellent shots.

In the upcoming game against Ireland, Regis Chakabva, the ODI series captain, can be seen scoring runs.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Team Bowlers

Among the top 11 wicket-takers from the previous year, Blessing Murazabani averaged 15.89 with 11 wickets in 2022. In the first ODI, he could pick up two or more wickets for Team Zimbabwe.

Again representing Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava is seen employing his talents to favour his team by changing the course of the game. He can be seen picking up some crucial wickets for Zimbabwe.

Joshua Little, Ireland's best bowler, has been in charge of the team's bowling attack during ODI matches. He might do so by once more demonstrating why he is Ireland's leading wicket-taker.