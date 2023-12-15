Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction ZIM 40 % Chance of Winning IRL 60 % Place a bet Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xBet 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Zimbabwe will clash against Ireland in the second ODI of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare on December 15. The match will begin at 12:45 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview of the upcoming fixture before it begins.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of Winning

The inaugural ODI of the series met an unfortunate fate, being called off due to inclement weather. Despite a promising start in the T20I series with an initial victory, Zimbabwe faced setbacks, enduring two consecutive defeats to lose the series 2-1. Eager to rebound, they set their sights on the ODI series, viewing it as a crucial opportunity to showcase dominance on home soil and reaffirm their standing as the home team. The longer format presents a chance for Zimbabwe to prove their pedigree.

Conversely, Ireland, after a stumbling start in the T20Is, rebounded impressively with consecutive victories, securing the series 2-1. Happy by this success, they aim to carry the winning momentum into the ODI series. Ireland's bowling order, having excelled in the T20Is, anticipates replicating their spectacular performances in the upcoming ODIs. With a well-balanced team, Ireland eyes dominance in the forthcoming ODI clash, building on the confidence gained from their recent triumphs.

Ireland's chance of winning: 60%

Zimbabwe' chance of winning: 40%

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Tips

Zimbabwe to score under 20.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.84 @ Parimatch)

Zimbabwe’s strength is its bowling unit at the moment. It was the middle order that kept the team afloat in the game. Their opening pair consists of Wessly Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani who average at 20.73 & 15.70 respectively in their ODI career. However, their average drops against Ireland where they average at 12.33 & 0.00 respectively. Marumani has played a single inning against Ireland in the format and returned without scoring any run in the game. The duo posted the scores of 15, 1 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. This has set a pattern and the efficiency for the Irish bowlers to pluck their first wicket pretty early in the game. The sides collided in the beginning of the year where Zimbabwe scored 9 & 1 run before their first wicket in those games. All these scores are lower than the target and should earn you a bonus too.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Toss Prediction

Given the nature of the ground and the pitch, the team who wins the toss will look to win the toss and bowl first. The surface is a low scoring venue and is not going to change its nature for this fixture. Chasing will be much easier compared to batting first.

Weather Report

The temperature in Harare, Zimbabwe will be around 27 degrees Celsius for the match, with a very small chance of rain. The extent of rain is just 13%. The teams will enjoy the playing conditions at Harare on the game day.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Tadiwanashe Marumani Batter Sikandar Raza Batter Wessly Madhevere Batter Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Tony Munyonga Batter Ryan Burl All-rounder Brandon Mavuta Bowler Luke Jongwe Batter Brian Bennett Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe consists of good batters and bowlers in the team. They will look to retaliate after a series loss in the T20Is.

Ireland Players List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling (c) Batter Harry Tector All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Craig Young Bowler George Dockrell All-rounder Curtis Campher All-rounder Gareth Delany Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler Mark Adair Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Ireland Recent Form

Ireland won the T20I series by 2-1. Their bowling squad has delivered a promising performance in the series and will be looking to continue the same in the upcoming ODI.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 19 times in the format. Zimbabwe and Ireland have won 8 games each whereas 3 of those fixtures ended up in a draw.

Ireland Won: 8

Zimbabwe Won: 8

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds

Zimbabwe eyes a strong resurgence in the ODI series, counting on the good form of Clive Madande and Ryan Burl to elevate their performances. Sikandar Raza remains pivotal for Zimbabwe, contributing with both bat and ball, seeking support from Richard Ngarave and Blessing Muzarabani in the bowling department.

Ireland, a formidable T20 team, aims to replicate success in the ODI series with a youthful lineup. In excellent form, Harry Tector strives to maintain momentum in the ODI format. The bowling unit, having excelled in Zimbabwe, particularly with Craig Young and Josh Little, seeks to continue their prowess in the longer format.

The inconclusive result in the first game intensifies anticipation for the second match, where both sides are eager to showcase their prowess and establish their standing in the ODI format.

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Batters

Ryan Burl to be the top batter for Zimbabwe

Ryan Burl is a very strong batting presence in the team. He scored 12, 38* & 36 runs in the T20I series against IRE. However, he has a good track record playing against Ireland. He scored 59 & 41 runs in the two games of the ODI series between the teams in January earlier this year.

Harry Tector to be the top batter for Ireland

Harry Tector is an explosive batter in the team. He averages 50.06 in the ODI format and wrapped in 4 centuries and 11 fifties in his career. He scored 24, 48 & 54* runs in the three T20Is and looks in spectacular form. He scored 101* & 75 runs in his last two ODIs against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe

Richard Ngarava has taken 47 wickets at an average of 34.13 in his 38 career T20Is. He picked 5 wickets in the T20I series against Ireland. He will be leading the bowling order of Zimbabwe in the upcoming clash against Ireland.

Josh Little to be the top bowler for Ireland

Josh Little is in fantastic form with the ball. He picked 4 wickets in the previous T20I series. He managed to pick 4 wickets in his last ODI match against Zimbabwe.