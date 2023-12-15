Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction
ZIM
40%
Chance of Winning
IRL
60%
Odi
Harare Sports Club
Facts:
- Ireland won the T20I series against Zimbabwe by 2-1.
- The tally reads as 8-8 in the 19 clashes between the sides in the ODI format.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of Winning
The inaugural ODI of the series met an unfortunate fate, being called off due to inclement weather. Despite a promising start in the T20I series with an initial victory, Zimbabwe faced setbacks, enduring two consecutive defeats to lose the series 2-1. Eager to rebound, they set their sights on the ODI series, viewing it as a crucial opportunity to showcase dominance on home soil and reaffirm their standing as the home team. The longer format presents a chance for Zimbabwe to prove their pedigree.
Conversely, Ireland, after a stumbling start in the T20Is, rebounded impressively with consecutive victories, securing the series 2-1. Happy by this success, they aim to carry the winning momentum into the ODI series. Ireland's bowling order, having excelled in the T20Is, anticipates replicating their spectacular performances in the upcoming ODIs. With a well-balanced team, Ireland eyes dominance in the forthcoming ODI clash, building on the confidence gained from their recent triumphs.
Ireland's chance of winning: 60%
Zimbabwe' chance of winning: 40%
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Tips
Zimbabwe to score under 20.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.84 @ Parimatch)
Zimbabwe’s strength is its bowling unit at the moment. It was the middle order that kept the team afloat in the game. Their opening pair consists of Wessly Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani who average at 20.73 & 15.70 respectively in their ODI career. However, their average drops against Ireland where they average at 12.33 & 0.00 respectively. Marumani has played a single inning against Ireland in the format and returned without scoring any run in the game. The duo posted the scores of 15, 1 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. This has set a pattern and the efficiency for the Irish bowlers to pluck their first wicket pretty early in the game. The sides collided in the beginning of the year where Zimbabwe scored 9 & 1 run before their first wicket in those games. All these scores are lower than the target and should earn you a bonus too.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: Ireland
Most sixes: Zimbabwe
Most fours: Ireland
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Toss Prediction
Given the nature of the ground and the pitch, the team who wins the toss will look to win the toss and bowl first. The surface is a low scoring venue and is not going to change its nature for this fixture. Chasing will be much easier compared to batting first.
Weather Report
The temperature in Harare, Zimbabwe will be around 27 degrees Celsius for the match, with a very small chance of rain. The extent of rain is just 13%. The teams will enjoy the playing conditions at Harare on the game day.
Zimbabwe Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Clive Madande
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tadiwanashe Marumani
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Batter
|
Wessly Madhevere
|
Batter
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
|
Tony Munyonga
|
Batter
|
Ryan Burl
|
All-rounder
|
Brandon Mavuta
|
Bowler
|
Luke Jongwe
|
Batter
|
Brian Bennett
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe consists of good batters and bowlers in the team. They will look to retaliate after a series loss in the T20Is.
Ireland Players List
Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young
Predicted Playing XI
|
Andy Balbirnie
|
Batter
|
Paul Stirling (c)
|
Batter
|
Harry Tector
|
All-rounder
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
|
George Dockrell
|
All-rounder
|
Curtis Campher
|
All-rounder
|
Gareth Delany
|
Bowler
|
Barry McCarthy
|
Bowler
|
Mark Adair
|
Bowler
|
Josh Little
|
Bowler
Ireland Recent Form
Ireland won the T20I series by 2-1. Their bowling squad has delivered a promising performance in the series and will be looking to continue the same in the upcoming ODI.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 19 times in the format. Zimbabwe and Ireland have won 8 games each whereas 3 of those fixtures ended up in a draw.
Ireland Won: 8
Zimbabwe Won: 8
No Result/ Abandoned: 3
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds
Zimbabwe eyes a strong resurgence in the ODI series, counting on the good form of Clive Madande and Ryan Burl to elevate their performances. Sikandar Raza remains pivotal for Zimbabwe, contributing with both bat and ball, seeking support from Richard Ngarave and Blessing Muzarabani in the bowling department.
Ireland, a formidable T20 team, aims to replicate success in the ODI series with a youthful lineup. In excellent form, Harry Tector strives to maintain momentum in the ODI format. The bowling unit, having excelled in Zimbabwe, particularly with Craig Young and Josh Little, seeks to continue their prowess in the longer format.
The inconclusive result in the first game intensifies anticipation for the second match, where both sides are eager to showcase their prowess and establish their standing in the ODI format.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
Odi
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Batters
Ryan Burl to be the top batter for Zimbabwe
Ryan Burl is a very strong batting presence in the team. He scored 12, 38* & 36 runs in the T20I series against IRE. However, he has a good track record playing against Ireland. He scored 59 & 41 runs in the two games of the ODI series between the teams in January earlier this year.
Harry Tector to be the top batter for Ireland
Harry Tector is an explosive batter in the team. He averages 50.06 in the ODI format and wrapped in 4 centuries and 11 fifties in his career. He scored 24, 48 & 54* runs in the three T20Is and looks in spectacular form. He scored 101* & 75 runs in his last two ODIs against Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Bowlers
Richard Ngarava to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava has taken 47 wickets at an average of 34.13 in his 38 career T20Is. He picked 5 wickets in the T20I series against Ireland. He will be leading the bowling order of Zimbabwe in the upcoming clash against Ireland.
Josh Little to be the top bowler for Ireland
Josh Little is in fantastic form with the ball. He picked 4 wickets in the previous T20I series. He managed to pick 4 wickets in his last ODI match against Zimbabwe.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Ireland
Ireland to win the match @ 1.667 (1XBET)
Zimbabwe to win the match @ 2.1 (1XBET)
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