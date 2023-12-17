Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction ZIM 45 % Chance of Winning IRL 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.646 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Zimbabwe and Ireland are slated to clash in their final One Day International match during Ireland’s tour of Zimbabwe on December 17, 2023. Their encounter is going to take place at Harare Sports Club, Harare, with a scheduled start time of 12:45 P.M IST.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chances of Winning

The first match between Zimbabwe and Ireland during the series was washed out by the rain. The former won the toss and elected to bat first, and they went on to score 121/6 in 25.3 overs when the match was interrupted by the rain and was subsequently abandoned. The weather conditions made the match unplayable and it did not resume, ending with no result.

The second match saw an interesting battle between the teams. Ireland won the toss and chose to bowl first, allowing Zimbabwe to post a total on the board. However, they were restricted to 166 runs and got bowled out in 42.5 overs. The score was too low to defend effectively, but Zimbabwe gave it their best shot and managed to take four wickets during Ireland’s innings. However, it was all in vain as Ireland still edged past Zimbabwe by scoring 170/6, winning by a margin of four wickets with 59 balls remaining.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 45%

Ireland chance of winning - 55%

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Tips

Clive Madande and Wellington Masakadza stand as Zimbabwe’s top batsmen at the moment with 44 runs in two innings and 40 runs in a single innings, respectively. They are the major contributors with the bat. On their bowling front, Blessing Muzarabani and Brandon Mavuta are tied as the leading wicket-takers with two wickets each.

Curtis Campher displayed an incredible knock in the previous match against Zimbabwe, wherein he scored 66 runs from 71 deliveries. He was miles ahead in terms of runs considering the second highest run scorer for Ireland was Lorcan Tucker, their wicket-keeper batsman, who managed to amass 28 runs from 46 balls. Josh Little leads their bowling attack with seven wickets in just two innings, six of which were captured in the previous match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe to win 2.06 Bet on 1xBet Ireland to win 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Zimbabwe to win 2.42 Bet on Dafabet

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Toss Prediction

The match will be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare, where the last two matches of the series have been played. In the first match, Ireland won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Zimbabwe to set the target. The rain, unfortunately, truncated the match and ended after the first innings was completed. In the last match between them, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first, but it did not work out in their favor as Ireland was able to get past them with considerable ease. The venue has historically been more advantageous for teams bowling first - out of 186 One Day International matches held here, 86 were won by teams batting first and 95 matches by teams batting second. Taking all these factors into account, the toss winner of the upcoming match could very well opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast, unfortunately, predicts extremely overcast conditions as light thunderstorms and rain are expected. There is a 75% chance of precipitation and the temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brian Bennett, Trevor Gwandu, Joylord Gumbie, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Milton Shumba, Wellington Masakadza, Tanaka Chivanga.

Predicted Playing XI

Joylord Gumbie Wicket-keeper Tinashe Kamunhukamwe Batter Milton Shumba Batter Sikandar Raza (C) All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Clive Madande Batter Brandon Mavuta Bowler Wellington Masakadza All-rounder Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Tanaka Chivanga Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe’s form has not been particularly impressive and their hope of ending this series in a draw seems to be an unlikely possibility.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Theo van Woerkom, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Andy McBrine.

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling (C) Batter Curtis Campher Batter Harry Tector All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper George Dockrell Batter Andy McBrine All-rounder Mark Adair Bowler Graham Hume Bowler Craig Young Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland has shown brilliant form and could be in a good position to overcome Zimbabwe once again.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Out of their previous five encounters, Ireland has won on two occasions, including their most recent fixture. Zimbabwe only managed one victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Zimbabwe - 1

Ireland - 2

No Result - 0

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds

Ireland to score more runs than Zimbabwe in the first ten overs

In their last match against each other, Zimbabwe was the first to bat and they managed to accumulate 26 runs while having lost four wickets by the end of ten overs. Three of their wickets fell in the fourth over alone. Ireland, on the other hand, recovered quite well after losing their opener, Andy Balbirnie, for a golden duck. Their second wicket fell in the tenth over and they had scored 29 runs by then. They were arguably in a much better position compared to Zimbabwe as they managed to anchor their innings despite an early wicket. Ireland could score more runs than Zimbabwe during the powerplay overs in the forthcoming match.

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Best Batters

Clive Madande to be ZImbabwe’s Best Batter

Clive Madande is currently Zimbabwe’s top run scorer with 44 runs in two innings. He was among the top contributors in their previous match against Ireland, wherein he scored 33 runs from 42 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 78.5. He scored 11 runs from 15 balls during the first match of the series. He can be expected to emerge as their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Curtis Campher to be Ireland’s Best Batter

Curtis Campher was the top run-getter of the entire match, having scored 66 runs from 71 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 92.95. He managed to hit ten boundaries during his innings. He has amassed a total of 832 runs in 26 innings in his ODI career so far. Given that he was able to hit a half-century in his first innings during the series, he can be anticipated to remain their standout batsman in the next game, too.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Best Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani’s spell in their previous match against Ireland was nothing short of sensational. He delivered a full quota of ten overs, gave away just 23 runs and bowled two maiden overs, resulting in an economy rate of just 2.30. He also claimed two wickets during the process. He was their top bowler and can be relied upon to deliver a similar spell in the next match.

Josh Little to be Ireland’s Best Bowler

Josh Little is Ireland’s leading wicket-taker in the series with seven wickets to his credit in two innings. In the first match, he delivered five overs and gave away 37 runs while capturing one wicket, resulting in an economy rate of 7.40. He was an absolute menace in the following match, wherein he bowled ten overs, conceded 36 runs, delivered two maiden overs and claimed a whopping six wickets, translating to an economy rate of 3.60. There is a good possibility he could be their premier bowler once again.