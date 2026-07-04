Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction

After securing the T20 series title with 2-1 Zimbabwe again kept the momentum alive in the ODI series as well. They won the rain affected first ODI by 3 wickets with DLS Method to take a lead of 1-0 in the series.

Bet on ODI

There is no doubt that Ireland played well. After losing the toss they were invited to bat first. They put 288 runs on the board with the help of outstanding centuries of Andrew Balbirnie 121 and Harry Tector 101. Ryan Burl was the top scorer for Zimbabwe with 59 runs.

Now both the teams clash in the 2nd ODI of the series at the Harare Sports Club Ground on 20th January 2023. Visitors would like to come back into the series by winning this match whereas hosts have their eye on winning the second title of the year back to back after the T20 series.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of winning

Zimbabwe played ODI series recently against India and Australia. They Defeated Men in blue but faced a 2-1 defeat against the Kangaroos. After getting the series title in T20s and winning the first ODI, hosts are high in confidence. Whereas Ireland started well in the previous year by defeating West Indies 2-1 but they were whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand. We anticipate a thrilling encounter in this match but predict a victory for the home team.

Our Prediction

After losing the T20 series Ireland had a good show in the first One Day International match of the series but they played slow in the middle overs. 300+ score could have been decent to challenge the opponent but they were 30-40 runs short. Looking at the form and home ground Zimbabwe has advantages over visitors.

Zimbabwe to win @ 1.68

Ireland to win @ 2.26

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

This tournament is crucial for both the teams as the winner will have a boosted confidence for the upcoming ICC ODI world cup. Looking at the head to head encounters both teams have equal strength and records. Both the teams have two series victories and two losses. We anticipate a 2-1 victory for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe have players like All rounder, Ryan Burl, Garry Ballance, Craig Ervin and Sikandarr Raza, on the other hand Ireland have countable players like Andrew Balbirine and Harry Tector who smashed brilliant centuries in the last game.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

In the recent T20 series the Harare Pitch favored the bowlers. Pacers can take the benefit of the new ball and it is expected to take some turns in the middle overs. Harare ground pitch looks pace friendly as the batsmen troubled here in previous encounters. We hope the team winning the toss may do the bowl first and like to chase the total.

Weather Report

Like the previous match, rain may interrupt the game as the chance of rain is 60%. The temperature is expected to be 25 degree celsius. Players will have to face the 74% humidity. Wind may blow at a speed of 11 kmph.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sean Williams has been ruled out from the ODI series due to injury. Sikandar Raza was included in the previous match, he is expected to play the next match also.

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI

Player Role W Madhevere Batsman Craig Ervine (C) Batsman Innocent Kaia Batsman Sikandar Raza All Rounder Gary Ballance Batsman R Burl All Rounder Clive Mandane Batsman Wellington Masakadza All Rounder Brad Evans Bowler Victor Nyauchi Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler

Zimbabwe squad for the ODI series:Craig Ervine (c), Clive Madande (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Gary Ballance, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Victor Nyauchi, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Chamu Chibhabha

Zimbabwe Team Form

From the last 3 ODI series the team played last year, they got victory in just one. Team is well balanced and showing its strength in batting and bowling both the segments. They have a morale boost with the T20 series victory and winning the first ODI of this series. Ryan Burl is successful in keeping the same momentum.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, and Joshua Little are back in the side with this series.

Ireland Probable Playing XI

Player Role Andrew Balbirnie (c) Batsman Stephen Doheny Batsman Paul Stirling Batsman Lorcan Tucker Batsman George Dockrell All Rounder Harry Tector All Rounder Curtis Campher All Rounder Andy McBrine Bowler Graham Hume Bowler Mark Adair Bowler Joshua Little Bowler

Ireland squad for the ODI series:Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Tyrone Kane, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

Ireland Team Form

In 2022, Ireland had won one ODI series against West Indies but was whitewashedIn the recent series they are playing well. Captain Andrew Balbirine and Harry Tector are in outstanding touch. In the bowling department the team consists of bowlers like Joshua Little, Graham Hume and Mark Adair who did fantastic work in the previous match. .

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head to Head

Zimbabwe and Ireland faced each other in 17 ODI matches in which Zimbabwe had an upper hand by winning 8 matches, on the other hand Ireland got victory on 7 occasions.

Total T20 Matches played – 17

Zimbabwe won – 8

Ireland won – 7

No result - 1

Draw - 1

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting odds

Odds are in favor of the home team as they are getting winning odds of 1.68. On the other hand Ireland have the winning odds of 2.26. Although Ireland lost the last game, they played really well. To get some real money betting lovers may also take some risk to put some money on Ireland’s victory.

Zimbabwe to win @ 1.68

Ireland to win @ 2.26

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Team Batsmen

All rounder Ryan Burl played excellently in tha last game. In T20 also he also performed well with the bat and ball. In the last match he was the highest scorer for the team with 59 runs inning. Gary Ballance, Caption Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza are in excellent form and being key batsmen for Zimbabwe they can crush any bowling attack.

Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tactor, Curtis Campher are other key batsmen for Ireland as they kept their momentum in the ODIs as well. Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector smashed unbeaten centuries in the last match and they made a record 229 runs not out partnership before Balbirnie got retired hurt.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Team Bowler

Zimbabwe’s bowling attack became sharpened as all rounder Sikandar Raza included in the squad. Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Ryan Burl and Victor Nyauchi are other key bowlers for the team.

Joshua Little is taking the command of Ireland Bowling yet again. Graham Hume and Mark Adhir bowled impressively and picked 2-2 wickets in the last game. Harry Tector has all the ability to perform well with bat and ball.