Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Prediction ZIM 26 % Chance of Winning PAK 74 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.369 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Zimbabwe will clash against Pakistan in the second ODI of the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on November 26. The match will begin from 1:00 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe began their home series against Pakistan on a high note after a successful run in the World T20 Qualifier in October. The hosts made strategic changes to their squad for both formats, showcasing their intent to leverage home conditions effectively. Their efforts bore fruit in the first ODI, where they secured a crucial win, gaining a 1-0 lead in the series. With this momentum, Zimbabwe will aim to clinch the series by maintaining their form in the upcoming matches.

Pakistan, on the other hand, arrived in Zimbabwe following mixed results from their tour of Australia, where they claimed the ODI series 2-1 but suffered a whitewash in the T20I series. The first ODI of this series was disappointing for the visitors, as their batting lineup faltered and persistent rain compounded their troubles. Now trailing 0-1, Pakistan faces a must-win scenario in the second ODI to keep their hopes alive in the series and gather momentum ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Pakistan’s chance of winning: 74%

Zimbabwe’s chance of winning: 26%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Zimbabwe to score under 15.5 runs before their first dismissal (1.86@PARIMATCH)

Zimbabwe has a lot of fresh faces in the squad. It has been a while since the team played an ODI in the international circuit. The team faced Sri Lanka in their last ODI series. The team opened with Joylord Gumbie and Takudzwanashe Kaitano. However, the team failed to produce impactful batting in the series. The team lost all the ODIs of the series. They scored 1, 1 & 43 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. Zimbabwe scored 40 runs before their first dismissal in the first ODI with Gumbie and Tadiwanashe Marumani. However, Pakistan has a strong bowling unit and are very likely to bounce back fiercely in the next game. That said, Zimbabwe will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan 1.46 Bet on Parimatch Zimbabwe’s score before 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan’s score before 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The pitch at Queens Sports Club is known for being batting-friendly, offering consistent bounce and minimal movement for bowlers. This often encourages teams to bat first, aiming to post a strong total and apply pressure while defending. In later stages, the pitch can slightly slow down, assisting spinners and making chasing trickier. Teams at Queens Sports Club typically prefer to bat first, especially in day matches, to take advantage of favourable early batting conditions. However, in cases of early morning starts or if dew is anticipated in evening games, bowling first might be considered.

Weather Report

The weather in Bulawayo on November 25, 2024, is expected to be mostly overcast with potential showers later in the day. The temperature is forecast to range between a high of 29°C and a low of 19°C.

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Craig Ervine (c) Batter Joylord Gumbie Batter Brian Bennett All-rounder Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicket-keeper Trevor Gwandu Bowler Dion Myers Batter Brandon Mavuta All-rounder Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Sikandar Raza All-rounder Sean Williams Batter

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have a poor record in the ODIs against Pakistan. However, the team managed a win in the first ODI in a rain-struck affair. The team bowled well but their batting needs to be better.

Pakistan Player List

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Haseebullah Khan Batter Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk) Wicket-keeper Kamran Ghulam Batter Irfan Khan Batter Aamer Jamal Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Faisal Akram Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan managed to win their last ODI series against Australia by 2-1. The team, however, lost the first ODI against Zimbabwe and are 0-1 behind in the current series. Pakistan will be looking to bounce back in the next game.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

Zimbabwe and Pakistan have faced each other 63 times, with Pakistan holding a significant lead of 54-5.

Zimbabwe won- 5

Pakistan won- 54

No result/ Abandoned- 4

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Betting Odds

In the first ODI of the series, Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first. Batting first in the game, the home team scored 205 all out after 40.2 overs thanks mainly to a 62-run eighth-wicket stand between Richard Ngarava (48) and Sikandar Raza (39). The team was not confident with the total and lacked the batting valour. Salman Agha and Faisal Akram picked 3 wickets each for Pakistan and paved a way for an easy chase for their team.

Chasing the target, Pakistan kept losing wickets on regular intervals. The team were 60/6 when the rain interrupted the match and delayed it. After a delay of several hours, the match was called off and the Duckworth Lewis Stern method applied, giving Zimbabwe a convincing victory by 80 runs. Mohammad Rizwan was the top batter with an unbeaten 19 runs in the game. Muzarabani, Raza and Sean Williams picked 2 wickets each for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Odi Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.20 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.369 Bet Now!

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Top Batters

Saim Ayub to be the top batter for Pakistan

Saim Ayub was the best batter in the ODI series against Australia. He scored 125 runs in 3 games. He averages at 41.66 in the format. Ayub struck out for 11 runs in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sean Williams to be the top batter for Zimbabwe

Sean Williams is a terrific middle order batter. He has scored around 5000 runs at an average of 38.06. He is a strong batting presence in the team and scored 23 runs in the first game.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Faisal Akram to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Faisal Akram made a fantastic debut in the first ODI of this series. He took 3 wickets in the game and leaked very few runs. Akram will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.

Blessing Muzarabani to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe

Blessing Muzarabani is a terrific bowler from Zimbabwe. He took 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.