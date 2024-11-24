Facts: Zimbabwe and Pakistan have faced each other 62 times, with Pakistan holding a significant lead of 54-4.

Pakistan are placed 3rd in the ICC rankings whereas Zimbabwe are placed at the 13th place of the same list.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Zimbabwe will clash against Pakistan in the first ODI of the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on November 24. The match will begin from 1:00 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

After a successful campaign in the World T20 Qualifier in October, Zimbabwe is set to return to ODI cricket with a three-match series against Pakistan, followed by a T20I series. The home side has revamped their squad for both formats, aiming to make full use of familiar conditions. Zimbabwe is determined to challenge a strong Pakistan side and secure a significant victory on home soil, capitalizing on their recent momentum and fresh team dynamics.

Pakistan, meanwhile, enters the series with mixed results from their recent tour of Australia, where they won the ODI series 2-1 but suffered a 3-0 defeat in the T20Is. The upcoming matches against Zimbabwe hold strategic importance for Pakistan as they prepare for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Facing a motivated host team, Pakistan will look to assert their dominance in white-ball cricket while fine-tuning their lineup for the challenges ahead.

Pakistan’s chance of winning: 83%

Zimbabwe’s chance of winning: 17%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Zimbabwe to score under 17.5 runs before their first dismissal (1.86@PARIMATCH)

Zimbabwe has a lot of fresh faces in the squad. It has been a while since the team played an ODI in the international circuit. The team faced Sri Lanka in their last ODI series. The team opened with Joylord Gumbie and Takudzwanashe Kaitano. However, the team failed to produce impactful batting in the series. The team lost all the ODIs of the series. They scored 1, 1 & 43 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. Zimbabwe did not score any runs before their first wicket against Pakistan in their last meeting in 2020. Pakistan bowling attack shall disable the Zimbabwe batting order and pick an early wicket in the game. That said, Zimbabwe will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership to be Zimbabwe 2.54 Bet on Parimatch Zimbabwe’s score before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan’s score before 1st dismissal Over 29.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The pitch at Queens Sports Club is known for being batting-friendly, offering consistent bounce and minimal movement for bowlers. This often encourages teams to bat first, aiming to post a strong total and apply pressure while defending. In later stages, the pitch can slightly slow down, assisting spinners and making chasing trickier. Teams at Queens Sports Club typically prefer to bat first, especially in day matches, to take advantage of favourable early batting conditions. However, in cases of early morning starts or if dew is anticipated in evening games, bowling first might be considered.

Weather Report

On November 24, 2024, Bulawayo is expected to experience cloudy weather with a high of 29°C (85°F) and a low of 20°C (68°F). Rain showers are anticipated later in the day, with a 51% chance of precipitation.

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Craig Ervine (c) Batter Faraz Akram All-rounder Brian Bennett All-rounder Joylord Gumbie Wicket-keeper Trevor Gwandu Bowler Clive Madande Batter Tinotenda Maposa Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Sikandar Raza All-rounder Sean Williams Batter

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have a poor record in the ODIs against Pakistan. The team lost the majority of their games against Pakistan. They lost their last series against Sri Lanka by 0-3.

Pakistan Player List

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.







Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Haseebullah Batter Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk) Wicket-keeper Kamran Ghulam Batter Irfan Khan Batter Abrar Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan faced Australia in their last ODI series. The team was fantastic in the series and managed to win it by 2-1. The team bowled extremely well and dominated over the hosts to stir the game in their favour.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

Zimbabwe and Pakistan have faced each other 62 times, with Pakistan holding a significant lead of 54-4.

Zimbabwe won- 4

Pakistan won- 54

No result/ Abandoned- 4

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Zimbabwe will be led by their seasoned captain, Craig Ervine, as they take on Pakistan in an upcoming ODI series. The team's hopes rest on the experience and skills of key players like Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams, both of whom have been instrumental in past successes. To strengthen the squad, Zimbabwe has included three debutants—Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa, and Tinotenda Maposa—who will aim to make an impact in their first international outing. Despite Pakistan's confidence from their recent victory over Australia, Zimbabwe will strive to exploit home conditions and present a tough challenge in this crucial series.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has sent a mix of established and fresh talent for the tour. A group of players, including captain Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Salman Ali Agha, has already arrived in Zimbabwe after completing the Australia series. However, star performers such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah have been rested to manage workloads and give emerging players like Mohammad Irfan Khan and Haseebullah Khan a chance to showcase their skills. This rotational strategy reflects Pakistan's broader focus on maintaining player fitness and building depth in the squad.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Odi Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.20 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.211 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 4.30 Bet Now!

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Top Batters

Saim Ayub to be the top batter for Pakistan

Saim Ayub was the best batter in the ODI series against Australia. He scored 125 runs in 3 games. He averages at 41.66 in the format. Ayub will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sean Williams to be the top batter for Zimbabwe

Sean Williams is a terrific middle order batter. He has scored around 5000 runs at an average of 38.06. He is a strong batting presence in the team and will be expected to bat well in the first ODI of this series.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Haris Rauf is a fantastic pacer from Pakistan and can be a big trouble for Zimbabwe batters. He was the best bowler in the last ODI series against Australia where he picked 8 wickets in the game. He will come in as the best bowling pick for the next game.

Richard Ngrava to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe

Richard Ngrava is a terrific bowler from Zimbabwe. He has 56 wickets in 42 ODI innings. He will come in as team’s best bowler in the next game.