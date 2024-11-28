Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Prediction ZIM 25 % Chance of Winning PAK 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.21 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.288 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Zimbabwe will clash against Pakistan in the third ODI of the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on November 28. The match will begin from 1:00 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe began their home series against Pakistan on a high note after a successful run in the World T20 Qualifier in October. Their efforts bore fruit in the first ODI, where they secured a crucial win. However, this did not last long as Pakistan snapped back to level the series by 1-1. Zimbabwe had a poor batting outing in the last game and shall work on that to win the next game.

Pakistan, on the other hand, arrived in Zimbabwe following mixed results from their tour of Australia, where they claimed the ODI series 2-1 but suffered a whitewash in the T20I series. The first ODI of this series was disappointing for the visitors, as their batting lineup faltered and persistent rain compounded their troubles. However, the team bounced back with a convincing win in the second ODI to level the series at 1-1. The team will be looking to seal the series in their favour with a win in the next game.

Pakistan’s chance of winning: 75%

Zimbabwe’s chance of winning: 25%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Zimbabwe to score low before their first dismissal (1.86@PARIMATCH)

Zimbabwe has a lot of fresh faces in the squad. It has been a while since the team played an ODI in the international circuit. The team faced Sri Lanka in their last ODI series. The team opened with Joylord Gumbie and Takudzwanashe Kaitano. However, the team failed to produce impactful batting in the series. The team lost all the ODIs of the series. They scored 1, 1 & 43 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. Zimbabwe scored 40 runs before their first dismissal in the first ODI with Gumbie and Tadiwanashe Marumani. The team lost their first wicket at 6 runs in the second ODI. Pakistan has a strong bowling unit and will be looking to pick an early wicket in the next game. That said, Zimbabwe will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan 1.38 Bet on Parimatch Zimbabwe’s score before 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan’s score before 1st dismissal Over 30.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The pitch at Queens Sports Club is known for being batting-friendly, offering consistent bounce and minimal movement for bowlers. This often encourages teams to bat first, aiming to post a strong total and apply pressure while defending. In later stages, the pitch can slightly slow down, assisting spinners and making chasing trickier. Teams at Queens Sports Club typically prefer to bat first, especially in day matches, to take advantage of favourable early batting conditions. However, in cases of early morning starts or if dew is anticipated in evening games, bowling first might be considered.

Weather Report

The weather in Bulawayo on November 28, 2024, is expected to be mostly overcast with potential showers later in the day. The temperature is forecast to range between a high of 27°C and a low of 20°C.

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Craig Ervine (c) Batter Joylord Gumbie Batter Brian Bennett All-rounder Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicket-keeper Trevor Gwandu Bowler Dion Myers Batter Brandon Mavuta All-rounder Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Sikandar Raza All-rounder Sean Williams Batter

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have a poor record in the ODIs against Pakistan. The team were lucky to bag a win in the first ODI but had to suffer a big defeat in the next game. They bundled out for 145 runs in the last ODI.

Pakistan Player List

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Haseebullah Khan Batter Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk) Wicket-keeper Kamran Ghulam Batter Irfan Khan Batter Aamer Jamal Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Faisal Akram Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan managed to win their last ODI against Zimbabwe to level the series by 1-1. They must win the next game to seal the series in their name. Pakistan boasts a very strong bowling order and will be looking to dominate the next affair as well.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

Zimbabwe and Pakistan have faced each other 64 times, with Pakistan holding a significant lead of 55-5.

Zimbabwe won- 5

Pakistan won- 55

No result/ Abandoned- 4

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Betting Odds

In the second ODI of the series, Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first in the game, the home team bundled out for 145 runs in the game. Dion Myers was the top scorer from the side with 33 runs in the game. Sean Williams also scored 31 runs. It was a poor batting outing from Zimbabwe. Pakistan bowled very well in the game and pushed Zimbabwe to the wall. Abrar Ahmed picked 4 wickets while Salman Agha picked 3 wickets in the game.

Chasing the target, Pakistan were excellent with the bat as well. Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique opened for the side and took their team through the victory like themselves. Ayub smashed an unbeaten 113 while Shafique knocked 32 runs in the game. Zimbabwe did not get any wicket in the last game. Pakistan scored 148/0, winning the game by 10 wickets. Pakistan will be very confident in the next game and will be looking to win the series.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Odi Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.60 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.21 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.288 Bet Now!

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Top Batters

Saim Ayub to be the top batter for Pakistan

Saim Ayub was the best batter in the ODI series against Australia. He smashed an unbeaten 113 runs in the last game and was the player of the match in the second ODI. Saim Ayub is a terrific batter and shall score a bundle of runs in the next game.

Sean Williams to be the top batter for Zimbabwe

Sean Williams is a terrific middle order batter. He has scored over 5000 runs at an average of 37.89. He is a strong batting presence in the team and scored 31 runs in the previous game.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Salman Agha to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Salman Agha is having a fantastic run in the current series. He picked 3 wickets in the first ODI and went on to pick another 3 wickets in the second game of the series. He will enter as the best bowling pick from the side.

Blessing Muzarabani to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe

Blessing Muzarabani is a terrific bowler from Zimbabwe. He took 2 wickets in the first ODI and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.