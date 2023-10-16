Odisha vs Assam Match Prediction ASM 61 % Chance of Winning ODI 39 % Place a bet Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Odisha and Assam battle out in match 12 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Monday, 16th October 2023. The match is slated to be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai and the scheduled start time is 1:30 pm IST.

Odisha vs Assam Chance of Winning

Odisha had a horrible season last year finishing at sixth position with two wins and four losses in Group E. They are placed in group B in this year's edition of the Syed Mustaq Ali trophy. Experienced player Govind Poddar replaces Abhishek Raut as the captain of the Odisha State team for the 2023 season of Syed Mustaq Ali. Shubranshu Senpati, Shantanu Mishra and Prabhin Luha form the top order for the Odisha team. Govind Poddar, Debabrata Pradhan and Sandeep Pattnaik form the team's middle order and are the most experienced players in the squad. Odisha’s chances of winning the match will depend on the performance of their all-rounders and bowlers.

Assam finished fourth in Elite Group A with four wins and three losses last season. They are now placed under group B in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Riyan Parag has been appointed as the captain of the squad. The selectors made a lot of changes to the squad from the last year's tournament. Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Pallavkumar Das and Sibasankar Roy are the new players likely to bat in the top order. Experienced players Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtair Hussain and Rishav Das are the most experienced players in the Assam squad. Assam’s chances of winning the match will depend on the performance of their top order batsman and their experienced bowling attack.

Odisha’s chance of winning: 39%

Assam’s chance of winning: 61%

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Odisha vs Assam Tips

Riyan Parag has been in top notch form with both bat and ball in recent times, he is one of the key players for Assam in the upcoming match against Odisha. Parag has scored 337 runs and picked up nine wickets in the last ten T20 matches. We believe Riyan Parag is the perfect player to bet on to score over 30 runs against Odisha.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Odisha 2.1 Bet on 1xBet Match Winner: Assam 1.65 Bet on Melbet

Odisha vs Assam Toss Prediction

The surface at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai has an excellent batting track and a high scoring ground. The track favours fast bowlers and since it is a day game it is going to be a dry pitch and the pitch will favour spinners. In the 37 domestic T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 17 matches, while the team batting second won 20 matches. The average first innings score is 160 runs.

Based on the recent stats and outcomes at this venue the team winning the toss will opt to bat first as the surface gets better to bat on as the game progresses.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Monday, 16th October is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 63% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Odisha Players List

Govinda Poddar(c), Abhishek Yadav, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Prabin Luha(w), Debabrata Pradhan, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Dhuper, Swastik Samal, Shantanu Mishra, Sunil Roul, Tarani Sa, Kartik Biswal, Harshit Rathod, Rakesh Pattnaik

Odisha Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shantanu Mishra Batsman Prabin Luha Wicket Keeper Subhranshu Senapati Batsman Govinda Poddar All-rounder Sandeep Pattnaik All-rounder Debabrata Pradhan All-rounder Prayash Singh Batsman Sunil Roul All-rounder Tarani Sa Bowler Karthik Biswal Bowler Harshit Rathod Bowler

Odisha Recent Form

Odisha won one and lost four of their last five matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tropy. They won their last three matches against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

Assam Players List

Pallavkumar Das, Sibsankar Roy, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Riyan Parag(c), Mukhtar Hussain, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Denish Das, Erik Roy, Akash Sengupta, Avinov Choudhury, Sunil Lachit, Bishal Roy

Assam Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Pallavkumar Das Batsman Sibasankar Roy Batsman Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket Keeper Riyan Parag All-rounder Rishav Das All-rounder Akash Sengupta Batsman Sunil Lachit Batsman Denish Das All-rounder Avinov Choudhury Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler

Assam Recent Form

In the last five T20 matches played in the Syed Mustaq Ali trophy, Assam won three matches and lost two matches. They won one and lost four of their last five head to head matches against Odisha.

Odisha vs Assam Head to Head Record

In the last five head to head matches played between Odisha and Assam, Odisha won four matches and Assam won one match. Out of the four wins against Assam, Odisha won two matches batting first and two matches batting second, while Asam won one batting second.

Matches Played: 05 matches

Odisha Won: 04 matches

Assam Won: 01 match

Odisha vs Assam Odds

Subhranshu Senapati to score over 25 runs

Subhranshu Senapati is one of the key batsmen for Odisha and he has a very good record against Assam. He has scored 80 runs in the last two matches played against Assam and we believe Senapati is the best player to bet on to score over 25 runs.

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Odisha vs Assam Top Batters

Subhranshu Senapati to be the top batter for Odisha

Subhranshu Senapati was the leading run-scorer (180 runs in six matches) for Odisha in the 2022 season of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He has scored 103 runs in the last three matches played against Assam and has amassed 315 runs in the last 10 domestic T20 matches played. Based on his recent form and stats we predict Subhranshu Senapati to be the top batter for Odisha against Assam.

Riyan Parag to be the top batter for Assam

Riyan Parag has scored 253 runs in the 2022 season of Syed Mustaq Ali trophy and was the top run-scorer for Assam. Parag has been in phenomenal form in recent times in domestic cricket. Considering his recent form, we predict Riyan Praag to produce a match winning knock and be the top bowler for Assam against Odisha.

Odisha vs Assam Top Bowles

Tarani Sa to be the top bowler for Odisha

Tarani Sa has been the most reliable and stand out bowler for Odisha in the last season. He picked up six wickets in four matches and was the most economical bowler. He picked up four wickets in the last three matches played against Assam in domestic cricket. Considering his recent form with the ball and the pitch conditions, we back Tarani Sa to be the top bowler for Odisha against Assam.

Mrinmoy Dutta to be the top bowler for Assam

Mrinmoy Dutta has picked up 11 wickets in the last 10 matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The surface at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai favours bowlers like Mrinmoy Dutta and we believe he is the best player to bet on to be the top bowler for Assam against Odisha.