Odisha vs Sikkim Match Prediction ODI 99 % Chance of Winning SIK 1 % Place a bet DafaBet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Odisha and Sikkim will take on each other in the third round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Tournament 2023 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on October 19, 2023 (Thursday). While Odisha have won one and lost one, Sikkim are yet to open their account in the ongoing tournament.

Odisha vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

When OdishA posted 226 against Assam in the first round, one could have assumed it was their second coming in the domestic tournament, but Himachal Pradesh humbled them by eight wickets to ensure parity was restored. The likes of Subhranshu Senapati, Sandeep Patnaik, and Govinda Poddar would want to recreate the magic of the first game that had come at the same venue as the match for Thursday.

Sikkim, on the other hand, have been down and out for a while. The North-Eastern team didn’t turn up for the first two games and were completely outplayed by Services and Chandigarh, respectively. A non-existent batting unit, combined with a lack of fire in the bowling department, cost them big time, and I’m afraid it is going to change against Odisha.

Odisha’s chance of winning is 99%

Sikkim’s chance of winning is 1%

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Odisha vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Even though Subhanshu Senapati couldn’t do much with the bat against Himachal Pradesh, I am highly confident that he will help us make some really good money from the match against Sikkim. He has form in his side, and we can consider the Himachal Pradesh game as an exception. Similarly, Abhishek Yadav, former Rajasthan Royals opener, is another candidate who can make you a decent amount of money thanks to his brilliance with both bat and ball.

Odisha vs Sikkim Match Toss Prediction

There have already been four matches played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, with batting first and batting second teams winning two games each. Both the teams chasing sides have won; the opponent was Sikkim, who failed to muster even 100 runs in either game. Rest assured, this is a good wicket for batting, with 200 runs being scored twice already.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain in the encounter, with winter slowly making its way. However, it is Mumbai where humidity will still rule the roost. It will not be easy for players to ply along without suffering the wrath of it.

Odisha Player List

Swastik Samal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Harshit Rathod, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Tarani Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar (c), Sunil Roul, Debabrata Pradhan, Prabin Luha, Prayash Singh, Shantanu Mishra, Kartik Biswal

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Govinda Poddar Batter Abhishek Yadav All-rounder Harshit Rathod Batter Rajesh Dhuper Wicket-keeper Tarani Sa All-rounder Rakesh Pattnaik Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler Debabrata Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha won the first game of the season by beating Assam by 11 runs, but in the very next game, it was Rishi Dhawan who wrecked havoc to hand a win for Himachal Pradesh.

Sikkim Player List

Pankaj Rawat, Jyoti Bind, Ashish Thapa (wk), Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Sumit Singh, Pranesh Chettri, Md Saptulla, Palzor Tamang, Jeetendra Sharma, Ankur Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha, Shankar Praad, Sabin Chettri, Kishan Karki

Predicted Playing XI

Pankaj Rawat Batter Jyoti Bind Batter Ashish Thapa Wicket-keeper Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Sumit Singh Batter Pranesh Chettri Batter Md Saptulla All-rounder Palzor Tamang All-rounder Jeetendra Sharma Bowler Ankur Malik Bowler Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

There’s nothing to write home about Sikkim’s performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. With only three wins from 29 games, they are one of the worst-performing sides in the competition, and while one would expect that to change at some point, it is not coming anytime soon.

Odisha vs Sikkim Head-To-Head

Odisha and Sikkim have faced each other twice in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the former have emerged victorious in both encounters. That’s a clear indication of where both teams stand in terms of strengths and weaknesses, and you can figure out your position accordingly.

Odisha vs Sikkim Betting Odds

In this encounter, I wouldn’t suggest you go above par on any Sikkim players, for they haven’t built the kind of credibility that is needed. However, from my analysis, it is fair to bet big on Abhishek Yadav, who has continued to be Odisha’s top run-maker in the last three years. I won’t be surprised if the duo of Sandeep Patnaik and Subhranshu Senapati continue their dominance of the Assam game to the Sikkim game as well. They are well-equipped to do so, and I am sure they can have their moment under the Sun.

Odisha vs Sikkim Best Batters

Ashish Thapa to be Sikkim’s best batter (Parimatch)

For a side that is yet to take the next step in their cricketing journey, Sikkim have Ashish Thapa to thank for being a consistent source of light. The only Sikkim batter with more than 200 runs in T20 cricket, Thapa has 359 runs with a highest score of 52. With a balls per dismissal ratio of 19.5, Thapa has carved a niche for himself in the Sikkim side.

Poddar to be Odisha’s best batter (Parimatch)

Odisha’s all-time T20 highest run-scorer, Govinda Poddar has 1177 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 29.43 and a strike rate of 124.5. He has a balls-per-dismissal ratio of 23.6 with a ball-per-boundary ratio of 6.8. That tells you everything you need to know about the Odisha skipper, who knows how to get things done. Trust him to lead from the front against Sikkim.

Odisha vs Sikkim Best Bowlers

Sumit Singh to be Sikkim’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sumit Singh has 10 T20 wickets for Sikkim at an average of 25.1, which makes him the second-highest wicket-taker for the state. Even though Sikkim haven’t had a big success on the domestic stage yet, Sumit was a big positive for them in the last few years, virtually making sure the bowling unit was entirely manned by him.

Debabrata Pradhan to be Odisha’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Over the last six years, Debabrata Pradhan has rightfully taken the role of Odisha’s pace spearhead with a regular burst of wickets. In the last eight T20 matches, Pradhan picked 13 wickets - the highest from the side. Even in the Odisha Cricket League, Pradhan was cut from a different cloth, picking 15 wickets in seven matches.