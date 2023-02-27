Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Match Predictions LQ 30 % Chance of Winning ISLU 70 % Bet Now! Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars are going to cross swords on the cricket field for the first time in the 16th match of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match is going to be played on Monday 27th February 2023 from 7:30 pm IST at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore Qalandars have played 3 matches so far in the league and have been defeated once by Karachi Kings in their second match of the season whereas Islamabad United won their previous 2 games of the tournament against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. Islamabad United will play their 5th game of the Pakistan Super League 2023 after playing against Quetta Gladiators on 24th February. They won their previous match by 63 runs against Quetta Gladiators. Islamabad United has lost only once in the 4 matches played so far in this tournament and is currently in 2nd position in the points table. They posted a target of 221 runs for Quetta Gladiators with the help of Azam Khan’s fierce knock of 97 runs in just 47 balls. Islamabad United will be looking forward to dominating Lahore Qalandars as well in the 16th match of the season and gaining those 2 points in the table. Lahore Qalandars will play against Peshawar Zalmi on the 26th of February before playing against Islamabad United on the 27th. Lahore Qalandars have been seen in good rhythm in the tournament so far with just one loss in matches. They won their last outing of the season against Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs margin. Lahore Qalandars will target to win against Islamabad United as it will be their 5th match of the season and they are currently sitting in the 3rd position of the points table.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

Lahore Qalandars started the tournament with a win against Multan Sultans on the 13th while on the other hand, Islamabad United lost just once in the 4 matches played so far this season. Islamabad United is having one of the best times in the tournament alongside Multan Sultans who are the table toppers. Moreover, Islamabad United have crushed Lahore Qalandars many times in the past matches of the Pakistan Super League.

Lahore Qalandars would want to continue with their previous game’s form in the next match but Quetta Gladiators are on a mission to win 3 consecutive matches in the league. Henceforth, we are predicting Islamabad United to win this match with a 70/30 chance of winning against Lahore Qalandars on the 27th of February.

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Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Islamabad United bats first, the first innings total is going to be more than 175 runs. The score on the board could be between 169-189 runs.

If Lahore Qalandars bats first, the first innings score would be between 177-187 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Islamabad United to win the 16th match of PSL.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore will host its 2nd Pakistan Super League match this season. It is the run-fest track but the toss really doesn’t matter on this surface. Dew often plays a part in the match as it's quite humid in Pakistan and teams batting second have a bit advantage. Both teams will look forward to choosing batting first on this surface after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the game timings. The chances of rain are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good game of cricket.

Islamabad United Player List

Islamabad United Squad – Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Wasim Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Zeeshan Zameer, Moeen Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Mubasir Khan, Zafar Gohar, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan (C)

Islamabad United Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Asif Ali Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Colin Munro Batter Azam Khan Wicket-Keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Mubasir Khan All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

This is going to be the 5th match for Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League’s current edition. They will be up for the challenge to clash against the defending champions and win over them.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Lahore Qalandars Squad – Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan.

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Fakhar Zaman Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Harry Brook Batter Sam Billings (wk) Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

This is going to be the 5th match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League this season. They will play against Peshawar Zalmi on the 26th before clashing against Islamabad United and will hope to have 6 points to their name by the end of 26th February.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars have played 15 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars - 15 Matches

Islamabad United Win - 9 Matches

Lahore Qalandars Win - 6 Matches

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Islamabad United winning the match are 1.73 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 2.3. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Islamabad United Betting Odds – 1.73

Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 2.3

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters

Colin Munro who is in the Islamabad United squad gave them a good start in the previous game and might continue the same in Pakistan Super League’s next match. He is a very experienced Kiwi who has played a lot of T20 matches for New Zealand at an average of 31.35. He can be one of the main players for Islamabad United in this match.

Top Batter Bets for Colin Munro - 4

Fakhar Zaman is the key batsman from the Lahore Qalandars team. He was the player of the match in the first game of Lahore Qalandars. He scored 66 runs in just 42 balls. He is in fantastic form and might be the leading run-scorer for Lahore Qalandars.

Top Batter Bets for Fakhar Zaman - 3.74

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Hasan Ali are the best duo for Islamabad United. We are predicting Hasan Ali, the right-arm pacer, to be the best bowler for Islamabad United and the leading wicket-taker in the upcoming match.

Top Bowler Bets for Hasan Ali - 4.74

Shaheen Afridi is the best bowler for the Lahore side. He can be the game-changer in upcoming matches. He might take one or two wickets in the upcoming contest.

Top Bowler Bets for Shaheen Afridi - 3.24