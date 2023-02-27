Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Match Predictions

LQ

30%

Chance of Winning

ISLU

70%

Bet Now!

Pakistan

Gaddafi Stadium

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars are going to cross swords on the cricket field for the first time in the 16th match of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match is going to be played on Monday 27th February 2023 from 7:30 pm IST at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore Qalandars have played 3 matches so far in the league and have been defeated once by Karachi Kings in their second match of the season whereas Islamabad United won their previous 2 games of the tournament against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad United will play their 5th game of the Pakistan Super League 2023 after playing against Quetta Gladiators on 24th February. They won their previous match by 63 runs against Quetta Gladiators. Islamabad United has lost only once in the 4 matches played so far in this tournament and is currently in 2nd position in the points table. They posted a target of 221 runs for Quetta Gladiators with the help of Azam Khan’s fierce knock of 97 runs in just 47 balls. Islamabad United will be looking forward to dominating Lahore Qalandars as well in the 16th match of the season and gaining those 2 points in the table.

Lahore Qalandars will play against Peshawar Zalmi on the 26th of February before playing against Islamabad United on the 27th. Lahore Qalandars have been seen in good rhythm in the tournament so far with just one loss in matches. They won their last outing of the season against Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs margin. Lahore Qalandars will target to win against Islamabad United as it will be their 5th match of the season and they are currently sitting in the 3rd position of the points table.

Facts

  • It will be the second match hosted by Lahore this season. We can assure all the cricket fans to expect a nip and tuck game against Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.
  • Colin Munro gave his team a solid start in the previous game against Quetta Gladiators but couldn’t survive long on the surface. He is a very experienced Kiwi and can be a prominent opening batsman for Islamabad United. We are rooting for him to be the best batter for Islamabad United in this game against Lahore Qalandars on the 27th.
  • Fakhar Zaman has opened for Lahore Qalandars quite well this season. He was in fantastic form in the first game of the Pakistan Super League 2023. Being the opener of the team he can score some runs in the powerplay. He is a crucial player for Lahore Qalandars.
  • We are backing, the left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, to be the top bowler in Lahore Qalandars in the next fixture against Islamabad United. He did well for Lahore Qalandars in the previous game against Quetta Gladiators and is also their highest wicket-taker in the tournament.
  • Hasan Ali is playing for Islamabad United and is expected to take more than 2 wickets in the upcoming fixture. He is Islamabad United’s top bowler with 6 wickets to his name in 2 matches.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

Lahore Qalandars started the tournament with a win against Multan Sultans on the 13th while on the other hand, Islamabad United lost just once in the 4 matches played so far this season. Islamabad United is having one of the best times in the tournament alongside Multan Sultans who are the table toppers. Moreover, Islamabad United have crushed Lahore Qalandars many times in the past matches of the Pakistan Super League.

Lahore Qalandars would want to continue with their previous game’s form in the next match but Quetta Gladiators are on a mission to win 3 consecutive matches in the league. Henceforth, we are predicting Islamabad United to win this match with a 70/30 chance of winning against Lahore Qalandars on the 27th of February.

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

  • If Islamabad United bats first, the first innings total is going to be more than 175 runs. The score on the board could be between 169-189 runs.
  • If Lahore Qalandars bats first, the first innings score would be between 177-187 runs.
  • Final Prediction for the match – Islamabad United to win the 16th match of PSL.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore will host its 2nd Pakistan Super League match this season. It is the run-fest track but the toss really doesn’t matter on this surface. Dew often plays a part in the match as it's quite humid in Pakistan and teams batting second have a bit advantage. Both teams will look forward to choosing batting first on this surface after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the game timings. The chances of rain are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good game of cricket.

Islamabad United Player List

Islamabad United Squad – Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Wasim Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Zeeshan Zameer, Moeen Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Mubasir Khan, Zafar Gohar, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan (C)

Islamabad United Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME

ROLE

Asif Ali

Batter

Rassie van der Dussen

Batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batter

Colin Munro

Batter

Azam Khan

Wicket-Keeper

Shadab Khan

All-rounder

Mubasir Khan

All-rounder

Faheem Ashraf

All-rounder

Hasan Ali

Bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bowler

Abrar Ahmed

Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

This is going to be the 5th match for Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League’s current edition. They will be up for the challenge to clash against the defending champions and win over them.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Lahore Qalandars Squad – Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan.

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME

ROLE

Fakhar Zaman

Batter

Abdullah Shafique

Batter

Kamran Ghulam

Batter

Harry Brook

Batter

Sam Billings (wk)

Batter

Hussain Talat

All-rounder

Rashid Khan

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza

All-rounder

Shaheen Afridi

Bowler

Haris Rauf

Bowler

Zaman Khan

Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

This is going to be the 5th match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League this season. They will play against Peshawar Zalmi on the 26th before clashing against Islamabad United and will hope to have 6 points to their name by the end of 26th February.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars have played 15 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars - 15 Matches

  • Islamabad United Win - 9 Matches
  • Lahore Qalandars Win - 6 Matches

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Islamabad United winning the match are 1.73 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 2.3. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

  • Islamabad United Betting Odds – 1.73
  • Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 2.3

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters

Colin Munro who is in the Islamabad United squad gave them a good start in the previous game and might continue the same in Pakistan Super League’s next match. He is a very experienced Kiwi who has played a lot of T20 matches for New Zealand at an average of 31.35. He can be one of the main players for Islamabad United in this match.

  • Top Batter Bets for Colin Munro - 4

Fakhar Zaman is the key batsman from the Lahore Qalandars team. He was the player of the match in the first game of Lahore Qalandars. He scored 66 runs in just 42 balls. He is in fantastic form and might be the leading run-scorer for Lahore Qalandars.

  • Top Batter Bets for Fakhar Zaman - 3.74

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Hasan Ali are the best duo for Islamabad United. We are predicting Hasan Ali, the right-arm pacer, to be the best bowler for Islamabad United and the leading wicket-taker in the upcoming match.

  • Top Bowler Bets for Hasan Ali - 4.74

Shaheen Afridi is the best bowler for the Lahore side. He can be the game-changer in upcoming matches. He might take one or two wickets in the upcoming contest.

  • Top Bowler Bets for Shaheen Afridi - 3.24

Our Prediction

Favorites to win: Islamabad United

Islamabad United has every combination in their team such as a talented spinner, experienced pacer, and lethal foreign players which makes their team well-balanced. Both teams have dangerous Pakistani bowlers in their panel. Islamabad United is a slightly better unit with greater records than Lahore Qalandars. The stadium is the home ground for Lahore Qalandars and it will a challenge for Islamabad United to defeat the hosts in their own backyard.

logo

Shankar Shekh

Sportscafe's author

Bet Now!