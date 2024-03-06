ISL (Islamabad United) vs LQA (Lahore Qalandars) Match Prediction ISL 61 % Chance of Winning LQA 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.791 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will clash in the 23rd game of the Pakistan Super League 2024. The game will be hosted at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 6. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

Islamabad bounced back from three consecutive defeats by winning two out of their last three matches. The other match was abandoned due to rain against Quetta Gladiators. With three wins and as many losses, the team is placed 3rd in the points table. They have 7 points and a net run rate of 0.337. Islamabad United still have a good chance to qualify for the PSL playoffs and a win would benefit their chances at making it to the play-offs.

Lahore has yet to secure a win in this PSL season, with six losses and one washout. Their chances of advancing to the next stage of the tournament are slim, although there is still a mathematical possibility of making it to the play-offs if they begin winning matches soon. They are placed at the bottom of the table with a point and a net run rate of -0.948.

Islamabad United's chance of winning: 61%

Lahore Qalandars' chance of winning: 39%

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Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Tips

Lahore Qalandars to score under 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Lahore Qalandars have not been able to tap in their campaign and failed to register any wins in the tournament. Their opening partnership failed more than it sustained in their campaign. Sahibzada Farhan & Fakhar Zaman open for the team and average at 47.8 & 15.5 respectively in the competition. They posted the scores of 67, 9, 3, 9, 17 & 54 runs before their first dismissal in six games. Fakhar Zaman lost his wicket pretty cheaply in most games and contributed to a low score in the opening partnerships. They will have a difficult time against Islamabad United who are in good form now.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Islamabad United 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Islamabad United 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Islamabad United 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Toss Prediction

This can be a high-scoring ground. Islamabad totalled 196 when they met Zalmi here earlier in the tournament. That total proved more than enough. A first-innings score of 170-plus can be considered competitive here. Both skippers will look to chase down the total in this match as no target will be safe in batting friendly conditions on a fresh pitch.

Weather Report

No rain is expected on matchday in Rawalpindi, ensuring a full game under hot and humid conditions.

Islamabad United Player List

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Jordan Cox Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Agha Salman Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Shadab Khan (c) All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Hunain Shah Bowler Rumman Raees Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United were having a terrible campaign with three losses. But the team made a comeback with three wins. They won their last game by 29 runs against Peshawar Zalmi. Their bowling order was very effective in the last game.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Salman Fayyaz, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Syed Faridoun

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Wicket-keeper Fakhar Zaman Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter George Linde All-rounder Kamran Ghulam Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shaheen Shah Afridi All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite Bowler Jahandad Khan Bowler Salman Fayyaz Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

The defending champions look very dull this season. They are yet to win a game in the competition and lie at the bottom of the standings. They have a decent batting order but lack in their bowling attack.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars, the latter leads the tally by 4-1. However, Islamabad United won the latest clash between them this season.

Islamabad United Won: 1

Lahore Qalandars Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

The last game of Islamabad United landed in favour of them against Peshawar Zalmi. They batted first and raised 196 runs for 4 wickets. Shadab Khan was the top scorer with 80 runs. IU bowlers were very sharp in the game and picked the first five wickets very quickly. They restricted PZ to 167, winning the game by 29 runs. Shadab Khan picked 3 wickets while Hunain Shah & Rumman Raees picked 2 wickets each.

Lahore Qalandars’ last game against Peshawar Zalmi was abandoned due to bad weather. Before that, they met with Multan Sultans and lost the match by 60 runs. Multan Sultans scored 214 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Shaheen Afridi took 2 wickets while Sikander Raza and Carlos Brathwaite chipped in with a wicket each in the match. All their bowlers gave runs at over 9+ RPO and failed to restrict the run flow. Qalandars lacked in their batting department and were all out for 154 runs. Sahibzada Farhan scored 31 runs whereas Rassie van der Dussen scored 30 runs in the game. Sahibzada Farhan and Rassie van der Dussen have emerged as Lahore's leading run-scorers in this year's PSL. But they have lacked enough support around them and quickly need more of it going forward.

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Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Top Batters

Agha Salman to be the top batter for Islamabad United

Agha Salman's PSL campaign has yielded two half-centuries and a 30-odd. He has scored 225 runs in 6 games at an average of 56.25. He scored 37 runs in his last game. He is in solid form and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Rassie van der Dussen to be the top batter for Lahore Qalandars

Van der Dussen is full of confidence after hitting a rare Pakistan Super League century recently. He has scored 300 runs in 6 innings at an average of 75.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Top Bowlers

Naseem Shah to be the top bowler for Islamabad United

Naseem Shah is an excellent batter from Islamabad United. He picked 8 wickets in 6 games. He has an economy rate of 7.66. He picked 1 wicket in his last game and will continue his form in the next game too.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Shah Afridi has picked 9 wickets in 6 games. He has an economy rate of 8.33 in the competition. He has picked 2 wickets for 39 runs in the last game.