Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Pakistan Super League Match Predictions ISLU 70 % Chance of Winning MULS 30 % Bet Now! Islamabad United and Multan Sultans are all set to lock horns against each other on the cricket field for the 2nd time in the 24th match of the current season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The game is going to be played on Tuesday 7th March 2023 from 7:30 pm IST at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. Multan Sultans have played 7 matches till now in the tournament and have been defeated 3 times in the league whereas Islamabad United upgraded themselves to the second spot of the points table by winning 5 games in the Pakistan Super League after playing 7 matches. Islamabad United will take part in their 8th fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2023 after ending the journey of the Quetta Gladiators in the last match. They won their previous match by 2 wickets against them. Islamabad United has lost only 2 times in the 7 matches played till now in this league and is currently in the 2nd spot in the points table with 10 points. They got a target of 180 runs from Quetta Gladiators which they chased in 19.3 overs after losing 8 wickets in the second innings. After reaching the 2nd spot, Islamabad United’s next goal will be to be at the top of the table by defeating Multan Sultans. Multan Sultans are coming from 2 big losses in their previous encounter against Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. Multan Sultans have won 4 games in the tournament after playing 7 matches. They lost their last match of the season against Lahore Qalandars by 21 runs margin. Multan Sultans will be planning to defeat Islamabad United as it will be their 8th match of the tournament and they are currently sitting in the 3rd spot of the points table.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Chance of Winning.

Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United with a huge margin of 52 runs in their previous encounter of the season However, Islamabad United made an epic comeback since then and won 5 matches in the league. Multan Sultans has the upper hand over Islamabad United in the head-to-head records of the Pakistan Super League.

Multan Sultans is degrading in the points table after every loss. Henceforth, we are backing Islamabad United to win this match with a 65/5 chance of winning against Multan Sultans on the 7th of March 2023.

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Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Islamabad United bats first, the first innings total will be more than 196 runs. The score on the board could be between 199-209 runs.

If Multan Sultans bats first, the first innings score would be between 187-201 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Islamabad United to win the 24th game of PSL.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Toss Prediction

The fixture is going to be at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Rawalpindi will host its 5th Pakistan Super League match in this tournament. The venue is known to give support to the bowlers more seen in the first innings of the previous game. But it is the batting surface which helps batters even more than bowlers in the middle overs of the innings. Batting first should be the choice of the captain winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to reach a temperature of about 25 to 27 degrees. The chances of precipitation are next to zero and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams, and it will be a neck-to-neck game.

Islamabad United Player List

Islamabad United Squad – Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Wasim Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Zeeshan Zameer, Moeen Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Mubasir Khan, Zafar Gohar, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan ©, Alex Hales

Islamabad United Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Asif Ali Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Colin Munro Batter Azam Khan Wicket-Keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Mubasir Khan All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

This is going to be the 7th match for Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League’s current edition. They will be up for the challenge to clash against the Multan Sultans and win over them to gain the top spot in the table.

Multan Sultans Player List

Multan Sultans Squad – Shan Masood, Tim David, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell, Usman Khan

Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk) Batter Shan Masood Batter Usman Khan Batter David Miller Batter Tim David All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

This is going to be the 8th match for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League this season. They lost their previous game against Lahore Qalandars by 21 runs on 4th March 2023.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Head-to-Head

Islamabad United and Multan Sultans have played 12 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans - 12 Matches

Islamabad United Win - 5 Matches

Multan Sultans Win - 7 Matches

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Islamabad United winning the match are 1.9 whereas the odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning are 1.9. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Islamabad United Betting Odds – 1.9

Multan Sultans Betting Odds – 1.9

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Top Team Batters

Colin Munro who is in the Islamabad United squad gave them a good start in the previous game and might continue the same in Pakistan Super League’s next match. He is a very experienced Kiwi player. He can be one of the main players for Islamabad United in this match.

Top Batter Bets for Colin Munro - 3

Mohammad Rizwan is the key batsman from the Multan Sultans team. He is the most dangerous player in the tournament. He has scored 388 runs in just 7 innings. He is in fantastic form and might be the leading run-scorer of the league.

Top Batter Bets for Mohammad Rizwan - 2.28

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Top Team Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi is the best bowler for Islamabad United. We are predicting Fazalhaq Farooqi, the left-arm pacer, to be the best bowler for Islamabad United and the leading wicket-taker in the upcoming match.

Top Bowler Bets for Fazalhaq Farooqi - 4.24

Ihsanullah is the best bowler for the Sultans’ side. He can be the game-changer in upcoming matches. He might take one or two wickets in the upcoming contest.

Top Bowler Bets for Ihsanullah - 3.5