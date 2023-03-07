Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Pakistan Super League Match Predictions
ISLU
70%
Chance of Winning
MULS
30%
Pakistan
Pindi Club Ground
Islamabad United will take part in their 8th fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2023 after ending the journey of the Quetta Gladiators in the last match. They won their previous match by 2 wickets against them. Islamabad United has lost only 2 times in the 7 matches played till now in this league and is currently in the 2nd spot in the points table with 10 points. They got a target of 180 runs from Quetta Gladiators which they chased in 19.3 overs after losing 8 wickets in the second innings. After reaching the 2nd spot, Islamabad United’s next goal will be to be at the top of the table by defeating Multan Sultans.
Multan Sultans are coming from 2 big losses in their previous encounter against Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. Multan Sultans have won 4 games in the tournament after playing 7 matches. They lost their last match of the season against Lahore Qalandars by 21 runs margin. Multan Sultans will be planning to defeat Islamabad United as it will be their 8th match of the tournament and they are currently sitting in the 3rd spot of the points table.
Facts
- It will be the 5th match hosted by Rawalpindi this season. Pakistan Super League 2023 have produced many run-fest games which were enjoyed by all cricket enthusiasts. Expect nothing less from the upcoming fixture as well against both these teams.
- Colin Munro was too dangerous for Quetta Gladiators in the first innings of the previous match. We are rooting for him to be the best batsman for Islamabad United in this fixture against Multan Sultans on the 7th of March.
- Mohammad Rizwan is the only batsman who carries the responsibility of scoring runs which is not a good sign for a team. He is in good touch with the bat and can again be seen scoring runs in the powerplay for Multan Sultans.
- We are again backing the right-arm fast bowler Ihsanullah, to be the top bowler in the Multan Sultans squad in the next game against Islamabad United on Tuesday. He did well for Multan Sultans and is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 wickets in 7 matches.
- Fazalhaq Farooqi has played just 2 games for Islamabad United in the league and is already their second-best bowler with 6 wickets at an average rate of 8.83.
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Chance of Winning.
Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United with a huge margin of 52 runs in their previous encounter of the season However, Islamabad United made an epic comeback since then and won 5 matches in the league. Multan Sultans has the upper hand over Islamabad United in the head-to-head records of the Pakistan Super League.
Multan Sultans is degrading in the points table after every loss. Henceforth, we are backing Islamabad United to win this match with a 65/5 chance of winning against Multan Sultans on the 7th of March 2023.
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
- If Islamabad United bats first, the first innings total will be more than 196 runs. The score on the board could be between 199-209 runs.
- If Multan Sultans bats first, the first innings score would be between 187-201 runs.
- Final Prediction for the match – Islamabad United to win the 24th game of PSL.
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Toss Prediction
The fixture is going to be at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Rawalpindi will host its 5th Pakistan Super League match in this tournament. The venue is known to give support to the bowlers more seen in the first innings of the previous game. But it is the batting surface which helps batters even more than bowlers in the middle overs of the innings. Batting first should be the choice of the captain winning the toss.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to reach a temperature of about 25 to 27 degrees. The chances of precipitation are next to zero and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams, and it will be a neck-to-neck game.
Islamabad United Player List
Islamabad United Squad – Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Wasim Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Zeeshan Zameer, Moeen Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Mubasir Khan, Zafar Gohar, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan ©, Alex Hales
Islamabad United Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Asif Ali
|
Batter
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Batter
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Mubasir Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Faheem Ashraf
|
All-rounder
|
Hasan Ali
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
Islamabad United Team Form
This is going to be the 7th match for Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League’s current edition. They will be up for the challenge to clash against the Multan Sultans and win over them to gain the top spot in the table.
Multan Sultans Player List
Multan Sultans Squad – Shan Masood, Tim David, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell, Usman Khan
Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk)
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Shahnawaz Dahani
|
Bowler
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
Multan Sultans Team Form
This is going to be the 8th match for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League this season. They lost their previous game against Lahore Qalandars by 21 runs on 4th March 2023.
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Head-to-Head
Islamabad United and Multan Sultans have played 12 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.
Total PSL Matches Played between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans - 12 Matches
Islamabad United Win - 5 Matches
Multan Sultans Win - 7 Matches
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Islamabad United winning the match are 1.9 whereas the odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning are 1.9. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.
- Islamabad United Betting Odds – 1.9
- Multan Sultans Betting Odds – 1.9
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Top Team Batters
Colin Munro who is in the Islamabad United squad gave them a good start in the previous game and might continue the same in Pakistan Super League’s next match. He is a very experienced Kiwi player. He can be one of the main players for Islamabad United in this match.
- Top Batter Bets for Colin Munro - 3
Mohammad Rizwan is the key batsman from the Multan Sultans team. He is the most dangerous player in the tournament. He has scored 388 runs in just 7 innings. He is in fantastic form and might be the leading run-scorer of the league.
- Top Batter Bets for Mohammad Rizwan - 2.28
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Top Team Bowlers
Fazalhaq Farooqi is the best bowler for Islamabad United. We are predicting Fazalhaq Farooqi, the left-arm pacer, to be the best bowler for Islamabad United and the leading wicket-taker in the upcoming match.
- Top Bowler Bets for Fazalhaq Farooqi - 4.24
Ihsanullah is the best bowler for the Sultans’ side. He can be the game-changer in upcoming matches. He might take one or two wickets in the upcoming contest.
- Top Bowler Bets for Ihsanullah - 3.5
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Islamabad United
Islamabad United was seen in good touch in the last match against Quetta Gladiators as they won the match by 2 wickets. Moreover, Islamabad United has performed better than Multan Sultans in recent times which makes us back with them for the 24th game of the Pakistan Super League.Bet Now!