ISL (Islamabad United) vs MUS (Multan Sultans) Match Prediction ISL 45 % Chance of Winning MUS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.934 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The stage is impeccably set for a thrilling clash as Multan Sultans prepare to take on Islamabad United in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. The game will be hosted at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 10. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Chance of Winning

Islamabad United bounced back after a loss and are coming from a win here. They jumped to the second spot after a thunderous victory over Karachi Kings. They have four wins and as many losses in nine games. They have 9 points and a net run rate of 0.221. Islamabad United still have a great chance to qualify for the PSL playoffs and a win would benefit their chances at making it to the play-offs.

Multan Sultans faced their second loss of the season in the last game against Peshawar Zalmi. It was an unfortunate loss as the team leads the charts with maximum wins in the tournament. The team has six wins and two losses in eight games. They have 12 points and a net run rate of 0.967. Led by their captain, Mohammad Rizwan, the Sultans have shown exceptional batting and bowling prowess, making them the best contenders for the title.

Islamabad United's chance of winning: 45%

Multan Sultans' chance of winning: 55%

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Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Betting Tips

Multan Sultans to score under 27.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Multan Sultans are in exceptional form this season. They have won the majority of their games with the help of their batters and bowlers in their campaign. However, their opening partnerships have not been up to the mark. Mohammad Rizwan and Reeza Hendricks open for the team currently and average at 34.62 & 43.42 respectively in the tournament. The pair have performed well individually but never together. In the last game, Rizwan scored 32 runs whereas Hendricks was dismissed at 5. The team posted the scores of 17, 6, 1, 7, 22, 4, 16 & 35 runs before their first dismissal in eight games. In their last meeting against Islamabad United, Multan Sultans scored 6 runs before their first dismissal. They failed to score over our target on majority of the occasions, making this a safe betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Multan Sultans 1.92 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Islamabad United 2.06 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Multan Sultans 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Toss Prediction

This can be a high-scoring ground. Islamabad totalled 196 when they met Zalmi here earlier in the tournament. That total proved more than enough. A first-innings score of 170-plus can be considered competitive here. Both skippers will look to chase down the total in this match as no target will be safe in batting friendly conditions on a fresh pitch.

Weather Report

No rain is expected on matchday in Rawalpindi, ensuring a full game under hot and humid conditions. The temperature will peak to 23 degree Celsius on the game day.

Islamabad United Player List

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Haider Ali Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Agha Salman Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Shadab Khan (c) All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Hunain Shah Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United made a significant leap from the fourth place to the second place. They won their last game against Karachi Kings. Their bowling order was pretty impressive and the batters did a great job at chasing as well.

Multan Sultans Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim, Johnson Charles, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Shahzad

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Mohammad Rizwan (c) Batter Dawid Malan Wicket-keeper Tayyab Tahir Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Usama Mir Bowler David Willey All-rounder Aftab Ibrahim Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans are high on confidence since they are on the top of the points table. They lost against Peshawar Zalmi in a high run chase in their previous outing. They have a stellar squad and will be expecting to get back to winning ways.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, the latter leads the tally by 4-1. However, Islamabad United won the latest clash between them this season.

Islamabad United Won: 1

Multan Sultans Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Betting Odds

The last game of Islamabad United landed in favour of them against Karachi Kings. KK batted first and scored 150 in 20 overs. IU bowlers did a good job in restricting them to a low total. The batters also managed to chase the target successfully with 5 wickets remaining. Tymal Mills picked 3 wickets. Shadab Khan scored 34 runs whereas Agha Salman registered 33 runs in the game.

Multan Sultans’ last game against Peshawar Zalmi ended in a loss for them by 4 runs. Zalmi scored 204 for 5 wickets in the game. The bowlers were expensive. Usama Mir picked 3 wickets whereas Chris Jordan managed to send 2 batters back. Iftikhar Ahmed played an innings of an unbeaten 60 off 27 whereas Chris Jordan tried his best with 30 runs in 12 balls. Despite their loss, the team has all the means to win the next game.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans T20 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, null Islamabad United Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Multan Sultans Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.934 Bet Now!

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Top Batters

Agha Salman to be the top batter for Islamabad United

Agha Salman has scored 262 runs in 8 games at an average of 43.66. He scored 33 runs in his last game. He is in solid form and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Mohammad Rizwan to be the top batter for Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan is one of the best batters in Multan Sultans. He has scored 277 runs in 8 innings at an average of 34.62. He scored 32 runs in the last game and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Top Bowlers

Shadab Khan to be the top bowler for Islamabad United

Shadab Khan has 10 wickets to his name in 8 innings. He will go in as the best bowler from the team in the next game.

Usama Mir to be the top bowler for Multan Sultans

Usama Mir is a talented bowler in the ranks of MS. He has picked 18 wickets in 8 games. He was successful in picking 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.