ISL (Islamabad United) vs PZA (Peshawar Zalmi) Match Prediction PZA 55 % Chance of Winning ISL 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.924 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 13th game of the Pakistan Super League 2024. The game will be hosted at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 26. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning

In the 2024 PSL, Islamabad started well by winning against Lahore Qalandars. But then, they lost two games in a row against Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. Now, they have a chance to bounce back against Peshawar Zalmi. Currently, Islamabad is in 5th place with 2 points and a small lead in run rate.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi had a rough start with losses to Gladiators and Karachi Kings. But they managed to win against Sultans and Qalandars. They're in 4th place with 4 points, but their run rate is not great. One team needs a win to stop their losing streak, while the other wants to climb the points table and improve their run rate to stay in the competition. This upcoming match is important for both teams to shape their journey in the tournament.

Islamabad United's chance of winning: 45%

Peshawar Zalmi' chance of winning: 55%

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Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Tips

Peshawar Zalmi to score over 27.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Peshawar Zalmi has a spectacular batting order, including one of the best T20 batters in the world. Babar Azam and Saim Ayub opened for the team in the competition and currently average at 54.75 & 34.25 respectively in the tournament. In the four games this season, the pair secured 91, 0, 26 & 136 runs for their opening partnership. Saim Ayub smashed 88 runs whereas Azam scored 48 runs in the last game. In the last meeting between the sides, the pair registered 60 runs before one of them lost their wicket. The openers look in terrific form and should lead a successful opening partnership in the next game against the United.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Peshawar Zalmi 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Islamabad United 1.76 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Peshawar Zalmi 1.93 Bet on Parimatch

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Toss Prediction

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore has been excellent or worse for the Islamabad United, who chased 200 in no time one day and fell through succumbing to 138 against the Quetta Gladiators on another day. Peshawar Zalmi, with just one win and two drubbings in three matches here, has had it slightly worse. Chasing teams have lost two out of seven fixtures at Lahore, but one of the matches featuring Zalmi could have gone either way. There’s no doubt that the team winning the toss will consider putting the opposition into bat.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests we might see the weather being bright and clear during game day. Forecast not showing signs of rain interrupting the contest.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Dan Mousley, Paul Walter, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Lungi Ngidi, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Waqar Salamkheil, Luke Wood, Aimal Khan, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam (c) Batter Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Haseebullah Khan Batter Rovman Powell Batter Asif Ali Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Arif Yaqoob Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi picked up their campaign from their two losses in the beginning of the competition. They won their last two games and were able to climb up in the points table. They have a good mix of players and should win their next contest.

Islamabad United Player List

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Jordan Cox Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Agha Salman Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Shadab Khan (c) All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Hunain Shah Bowler Rumman Raees Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United began their campaign with a win but they went on to lose the next two games. They have a good batting order but need to do better in their bowling department.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Head-to-Head Record

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have faced each other on 21 occasions in the shortest format. Islamabad United have won ten of those whereas Peshawar Zalmi have emerged victorious eleven times.

Islamabad United Won: 10

Peshawar Zalmi Won: 11

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds

In the last game, Islamabad United met with Quetta Gladiators. IU scored 138 runs, losing 9 wickets in the game. Agha Salman scored 33 runs in the game, highest from the side. The Gladiators replied with 139 runs, winning the game by 3 wickets. Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan picked 2 wickets each but could make enough difference for their poor batting outing.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi met with Lahore Qalandars in their last outing. Zalmi scored 211 runs in the game with the loss of 4 wickets. Saim Ayub came up with a terrific innings of 88 runs whereas Babar Azam (48) & Rovman Powell (46) chipped in their fair share. The bowlers did an amazing job restricting Qalandars at 203 to win the game by 8 runs. Naveen-ul-Haq picked 2 wickets.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Gaddafi Stadium, null Peshawar Zalmi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Islamabad United Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now!

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh to be the top batter for Peshawar Zalmi

Azam has taken his excellent run of form in the Bangladesh Premier League earlier this year into the Pakistan Super League this month. He has scored 219 runs in 4 games at an average of 54.75. He struck 2 half-centuries and scored 48 runs in his last outing. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Agha Salman to be the top batter for Islamabad United

Agha Salman's last three PSL innings have yielded two half-centuries and a 30-odd. He has scored 149 runs in 3 games at an average of 74.5. He is in solid form and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers

Salman Irshad to be the top bowler for Peshawar Zalmi

Salman Irshad is Zalmi's joint leading wicket-taker this season. He picked 6 wickets in 4 games and has an economy rate of 9.20 in the competition. Conditions in Lahore should suit him. Look forward to an important spell or two from him.

Naseem Shah to be the top bowler for Islamabad United

Naseem Shah is an excellent batter from Islamabad United. He picked 5 wickets in 3 games. He has an economy rate of 8.08. He picked 2 wickets in his last game and will continue his form in the next game too.