ISL (Islamabad United) vs PZA (Peshawar Zalmi) Match Prediction
PZA
55%
Chance of Winning
ISL
45%
T20
Gaddafi Stadium
Facts:
- Peshawar Zalmi leads the tally by 11-10 in their 21 T20I matches against Islamabad United.
- Peshawar Zalmi are placed 4th in the points table whereas Islamabad United are 5th in the standings.
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning
In the 2024 PSL, Islamabad started well by winning against Lahore Qalandars. But then, they lost two games in a row against Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. Now, they have a chance to bounce back against Peshawar Zalmi. Currently, Islamabad is in 5th place with 2 points and a small lead in run rate.
On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi had a rough start with losses to Gladiators and Karachi Kings. But they managed to win against Sultans and Qalandars. They're in 4th place with 4 points, but their run rate is not great. One team needs a win to stop their losing streak, while the other wants to climb the points table and improve their run rate to stay in the competition. This upcoming match is important for both teams to shape their journey in the tournament.
Islamabad United's chance of winning: 45%
Peshawar Zalmi' chance of winning: 55%
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Tips
Peshawar Zalmi to score over 27.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Peshawar Zalmi has a spectacular batting order, including one of the best T20 batters in the world. Babar Azam and Saim Ayub opened for the team in the competition and currently average at 54.75 & 34.25 respectively in the tournament. In the four games this season, the pair secured 91, 0, 26 & 136 runs for their opening partnership. Saim Ayub smashed 88 runs whereas Azam scored 48 runs in the last game. In the last meeting between the sides, the pair registered 60 runs before one of them lost their wicket. The openers look in terrific form and should lead a successful opening partnership in the next game against the United.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Peshawar Zalmi
Most Sixes: Islamabad United
Best Opening Partnership: Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Toss Prediction
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore has been excellent or worse for the Islamabad United, who chased 200 in no time one day and fell through succumbing to 138 against the Quetta Gladiators on another day. Peshawar Zalmi, with just one win and two drubbings in three matches here, has had it slightly worse. Chasing teams have lost two out of seven fixtures at Lahore, but one of the matches featuring Zalmi could have gone either way. There’s no doubt that the team winning the toss will consider putting the opposition into bat.
Weather Report
The weather forecast suggests we might see the weather being bright and clear during game day. Forecast not showing signs of rain interrupting the contest.
Peshawar Zalmi Player List
Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Dan Mousley, Paul Walter, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Lungi Ngidi, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Waqar Salamkheil, Luke Wood, Aimal Khan, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam (c)
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Haseebullah Khan
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Asif Ali
|
Batter
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Arif Yaqoob
|
Bowler
|
Salman Irshad
|
Bowler
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Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
Peshawar Zalmi Team Form
Peshawar Zalmi picked up their campaign from their two losses in the beginning of the competition. They won their last two games and were able to climb up in the points table. They have a good mix of players and should win their next contest.
Islamabad United Player List
Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Agha Salman
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Shadab Khan (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Faheem Ashraf
|
All-rounder
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Hunain Shah
|
Bowler
|
Rumman Raees
|
Bowler
Islamabad United Team Form
Islamabad United began their campaign with a win but they went on to lose the next two games. They have a good batting order but need to do better in their bowling department.
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Head-to-Head Record
Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have faced each other on 21 occasions in the shortest format. Islamabad United have won ten of those whereas Peshawar Zalmi have emerged victorious eleven times.
Islamabad United Won: 10
Peshawar Zalmi Won: 11
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds
In the last game, Islamabad United met with Quetta Gladiators. IU scored 138 runs, losing 9 wickets in the game. Agha Salman scored 33 runs in the game, highest from the side. The Gladiators replied with 139 runs, winning the game by 3 wickets. Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan picked 2 wickets each but could make enough difference for their poor batting outing.
On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi met with Lahore Qalandars in their last outing. Zalmi scored 211 runs in the game with the loss of 4 wickets. Saim Ayub came up with a terrific innings of 88 runs whereas Babar Azam (48) & Rovman Powell (46) chipped in their fair share. The bowlers did an amazing job restricting Qalandars at 203 to win the game by 8 runs. Naveen-ul-Haq picked 2 wickets.
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
T20
Gaddafi Stadium, null
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters
Mitchell Marsh to be the top batter for Peshawar Zalmi
Azam has taken his excellent run of form in the Bangladesh Premier League earlier this year into the Pakistan Super League this month. He has scored 219 runs in 4 games at an average of 54.75. He struck 2 half-centuries and scored 48 runs in his last outing. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
Agha Salman to be the top batter for Islamabad United
Agha Salman's last three PSL innings have yielded two half-centuries and a 30-odd. He has scored 149 runs in 3 games at an average of 74.5. He is in solid form and will be expected to score high in the next game.
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers
Salman Irshad to be the top bowler for Peshawar Zalmi
Salman Irshad is Zalmi's joint leading wicket-taker this season. He picked 6 wickets in 4 games and has an economy rate of 9.20 in the competition. Conditions in Lahore should suit him. Look forward to an important spell or two from him.
Naseem Shah to be the top bowler for Islamabad United
Naseem Shah is an excellent batter from Islamabad United. He picked 5 wickets in 3 games. He has an economy rate of 8.08. He picked 2 wickets in his last game and will continue his form in the next game too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United to win the match @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
Peshawar Zalmi to win the match @ 1.81 (Parimatch)
Parimatch