ISL (Islamabad United) vs PZA (Peshawar Zalmi) Match Prediction
ISL
45%
Chance of Winning
PZA
55%
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Peshawar Zalmi are placed 2nd in the table whereas Islamabad United are placed at the 4th place of the points table.
- Islamabad United have won three out of the last five meetings with Peshawar Zalmi.
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning
In the 2024 PSL, Islamabad started well by winning against Lahore Qalandars. But then, they lost three games in a row. They were believed to have lost their form but the team returned with a win against Karachi Kings. Their last game against the Gladiators was abandoned due to weather. Currently, Islamabad is in 4th place with two wins and three losses. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.108.
Peshawar Zalmi had a rough start with losses to Gladiators and Karachi Kings. But they took control of their campaign and registered three fantastic wins after that. The wins earned them the points to rest at the 3rd place in the table standings currently. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.285. Their last game against the Qalandars was abandoned due to bad weather. They will look to continue their winning momentum coming into this fixture.
Islamabad United's chance of winning: 45%
Peshawar Zalmi' chance of winning: 55%
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Tips
Peshawar Zalmi to score over 28.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Peshawar Zalmi have a spectacular batting order. They have Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel to open for the team in the competition. Roy and Shakeel average at 40.00 & 32.8 respectively in the competition. The pair started their campaign with a fantastic opening partnership of 157 runs. They secured 69, 17, 16 & 57 runs in the next four matches before their first dismissal. The duo posted the scores of over 28 runs before their first dismissal on three occasions. That said, the pair should be able to continue their form in the next game as well.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Peshawar Zalmi
Most Sixes: Islamabad United
Best Opening Partnership: Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Toss Prediction
Rawalpindi pitch will be placid track with good pace and bounce to work with for the batters. The last two first-innings totals in T20I cricket at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium have been 193 and 164. This is a relatively high-scoring ground compared to others in Pakistan. Both skippers will look to chase down the total in this match as no target will be safe in batting friendly conditions on a fresh pitch.
Weather Report
The last two fixtures at Rawalpindi were abandoned due to bad weather. However, the weather on March 4 will be pleasant for a game of cricket. The temperatures will remain around 17 degree Celsius.
Islamabad United Player List
Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Agha Salman
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Shadab Khan (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Faheem Ashraf
|
All-rounder
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Hunain Shah
|
Bowler
|
Rumman Raees
|
Bowler
Islamabad United Team Form
Islamabad United were having a terrible campaign with three losses. But the team caught a break as they won their last game by 7 wickets.
Peshawar Zalmi Player List
Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Dan Mousley, Paul Walter, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Lungi Ngidi, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Waqar Salamkheil, Luke Wood, Aimal Khan, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam (c)
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Haseebullah Khan
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Asif Ali
|
Batter
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Arif Yaqoob
|
Bowler
|
Salman Irshad
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
Peshawar Zalmi Team Form
Peshawar Zalmi picked up their campaign from their two losses in the beginning of the competition. They won every game after that. They batted fiercely in the last game but their bowlers need to be more economical in their games.
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, the latter leads the tally by 3-2. Peshawar Zalmi won the latest clash between them this season.
Islamabad United Won: 2
Peshawar Zalmi Won: 3
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds
The last game of Islamabad United was abandoned due to rain. In the game before that, Islamabad United met with Karachi Kings. Karachi Kings scored 165 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. United did not perform very well in the bowling department. However, the batting order was able to chase down the target with 7 wickets in hand. Colin Munro scored 82 runs whereas Alex Hales smashed 47 runs in the game. IU will look to jump higher in the standings with their current momentum.
Peshawar Zalmi’s game also got abandoned due to weather. They met Karachi Kings in the game before that. The Kings scored 165 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the game. Abrar Ahmed picked 3 wickets whereas Akeal Hosein and Usman Tariq returned with 2 wickets each. The batting order of the Gladiators did not face any difficulty in chasing the target and won the game by 5 wickets. Jason Roy was fantastic with the bat, scoring 52 runs in the game. Sherfane Rutherford smashed an unbeaten 58 to help the team seal the victory.
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, null
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters
Jason Roy to be the top batter for Peshawar Zalmi
Jason Roy is a fantastic batter in the team. He has scored 200 runs in 5 games at an average of 40.00. He scored 37 runs against Islamabad United in his last meeting with them. He is coming from an innings of 52 runs from his last outing. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Agha Salman to be the top batter for Islamabad United
Agha Salman's PSL campaign has yielded two half-centuries and a 30-odd. He has scored 188 runs in 5 games at an average of 62.66. He scored 33 runs in his last clash with Peshawar Zalmi. He is in solid form and will be expected to score high in the next game.
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers
Abrar Ahmed to be the top bowler for Peshawar Zalmi
Abrar Ahmed is a terrific bowler. He has picked 10 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 7.65 in the competition. He was able to pick 3 wickets in the last game. He also picked 3 wickets against the United in his last meeting with them.
Naseem Shah to be the top bowler for Islamabad United
Naseem Shah is an excellent batter from Islamabad United. He picked 7 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 7.90. He picked 1 wicket in his last game and will continue his form in the next game too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United to win the match @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Peshawar Zalmi to win the match @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Parimatch