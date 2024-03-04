ISL (Islamabad United) vs PZA (Peshawar Zalmi) Match Prediction ISL 45 % Chance of Winning PZA 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.915 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in the 20th game of the Pakistan Super League 2024. The game will be hosted at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 4. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning

In the 2024 PSL, Islamabad started well by winning against Lahore Qalandars. But then, they lost three games in a row. They were believed to have lost their form but the team returned with a win against Karachi Kings. Their last game against the Gladiators was abandoned due to weather. Currently, Islamabad is in 4th place with two wins and three losses. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.108.

Peshawar Zalmi had a rough start with losses to Gladiators and Karachi Kings. But they took control of their campaign and registered three fantastic wins after that. The wins earned them the points to rest at the 3rd place in the table standings currently. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.285. Their last game against the Qalandars was abandoned due to bad weather. They will look to continue their winning momentum coming into this fixture.

Islamabad United's chance of winning: 45%

Peshawar Zalmi' chance of winning: 55%

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Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Tips

Peshawar Zalmi to score over 28.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Peshawar Zalmi have a spectacular batting order. They have Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel to open for the team in the competition. Roy and Shakeel average at 40.00 & 32.8 respectively in the competition. The pair started their campaign with a fantastic opening partnership of 157 runs. They secured 69, 17, 16 & 57 runs in the next four matches before their first dismissal. The duo posted the scores of over 28 runs before their first dismissal on three occasions. That said, the pair should be able to continue their form in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Peshawar Zalmi 1.89 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Islamabad United 2.02 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Peshawar Zalmi 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Toss Prediction

Rawalpindi pitch will be placid track with good pace and bounce to work with for the batters. The last two first-innings totals in T20I cricket at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium have been 193 and 164. This is a relatively high-scoring ground compared to others in Pakistan. Both skippers will look to chase down the total in this match as no target will be safe in batting friendly conditions on a fresh pitch.

Weather Report

The last two fixtures at Rawalpindi were abandoned due to bad weather. However, the weather on March 4 will be pleasant for a game of cricket. The temperatures will remain around 17 degree Celsius.

Islamabad United Player List

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Jordan Cox Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Agha Salman Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Shadab Khan (c) All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Hunain Shah Bowler Rumman Raees Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United were having a terrible campaign with three losses. But the team caught a break as they won their last game by 7 wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Dan Mousley, Paul Walter, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Lungi Ngidi, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Waqar Salamkheil, Luke Wood, Aimal Khan, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam (c) Batter Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Haseebullah Khan Batter Rovman Powell Batter Asif Ali Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Arif Yaqoob Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi picked up their campaign from their two losses in the beginning of the competition. They won every game after that. They batted fiercely in the last game but their bowlers need to be more economical in their games.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, the latter leads the tally by 3-2. Peshawar Zalmi won the latest clash between them this season.

Islamabad United Won: 2

Peshawar Zalmi Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds

The last game of Islamabad United was abandoned due to rain. In the game before that, Islamabad United met with Karachi Kings. Karachi Kings scored 165 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. United did not perform very well in the bowling department. However, the batting order was able to chase down the target with 7 wickets in hand. Colin Munro scored 82 runs whereas Alex Hales smashed 47 runs in the game. IU will look to jump higher in the standings with their current momentum.

Peshawar Zalmi’s game also got abandoned due to weather. They met Karachi Kings in the game before that. The Kings scored 165 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the game. Abrar Ahmed picked 3 wickets whereas Akeal Hosein and Usman Tariq returned with 2 wickets each. The batting order of the Gladiators did not face any difficulty in chasing the target and won the game by 5 wickets. Jason Roy was fantastic with the bat, scoring 52 runs in the game. Sherfane Rutherford smashed an unbeaten 58 to help the team seal the victory.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, null Islamabad United Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Peshawar Zalmi Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.915 Bet Now!

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters

Jason Roy to be the top batter for Peshawar Zalmi

Jason Roy is a fantastic batter in the team. He has scored 200 runs in 5 games at an average of 40.00. He scored 37 runs against Islamabad United in his last meeting with them. He is coming from an innings of 52 runs from his last outing. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Agha Salman to be the top batter for Islamabad United

Agha Salman's PSL campaign has yielded two half-centuries and a 30-odd. He has scored 188 runs in 5 games at an average of 62.66. He scored 33 runs in his last clash with Peshawar Zalmi. He is in solid form and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers

Abrar Ahmed to be the top bowler for Peshawar Zalmi

Abrar Ahmed is a terrific bowler. He has picked 10 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 7.65 in the competition. He was able to pick 3 wickets in the last game. He also picked 3 wickets against the United in his last meeting with them.

Naseem Shah to be the top bowler for Islamabad United

Naseem Shah is an excellent batter from Islamabad United. He picked 7 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 7.90. He picked 1 wicket in his last game and will continue his form in the next game too.