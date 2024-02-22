ISL (Islamabad United) vs QGL (Quetta Gladiators) Match Prediction QGL 48 % Chance of Winning ISL 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.859 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will square off against each other in the 8th match of the Pakistan Super League, 2024, at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on February 22, 2024 (Thursday), at 7:30 PM IST. Quetta Gladiators are in super form, having won both their matches in the tournament already, whereas Islamabad United have secured one win and one loss so far.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Islamabad United have a terrific combination of foreign and domestic players who have been equally adept at taking the opportunities to deliver successfully. In the form of Alex Hales and Colin Munro, they have a settled top-order, further bolstering their credentials with Naseem Shah and Tymal Mills. Now they have added Martin Guptill to their side - which tells you why they are on the verge of securing newer vigor to play the rest of the competition.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators have found things easy for them with Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, and Abrar Ahmed. They have performed in both matches to help the side to the top of the table, and if they can continue doing the same good work in the upcoming game, too, rest assured that Quetta will be a force to be reckoned with going forward in the tournament.

IU’s chance of winning is 52%

QG’s chance of winning is 48%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Tips

There is a reason why I trust Jason Roy to deliver, and I am going to put my money on him for sure. But I am also going to bet big on Saud Shakeel, knowing that the Pakistan opener has become a batter everyone envisioned him to be. Khawaja Nafay has made a cult for himself in just two games in the PSL and there’s every reason to believe that he will continue to deliver.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Runs in the match Over 347.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has hosted as many as 70 T20 matches since the onset of 2020, with the batting first team winning 35 matches as compared to 34 wins by the chasing side. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 173/6, but the average first innings winning score goes up to 187/6. Batters have had an average of 25.8 at the venue in the aforementioned time period.

Weather Report

The weather is going to be clean on Wednesday, with accuweather.com suggesting only a 3% chance of precipitation. There is a cloud cover of 7% during the match, which tells you that this is going to be dry and very helpful for cricket.

Islamabad United Player List

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Haider Ali Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Agha Salman Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Ubaid Shah Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United secured six wins from 10 games to qualify for the playoffs in the 2023 Pakistan Super League but lost the Eliminator last year. They started the 2024 season by beating the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, but lost the next game to Multan Sultans.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Yousuf, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Bismillah Khan, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Khawaja Nafay Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Sarfaraz Ahmed Wicket-keeper Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators didn’t perform according to the expectations in the 2023 season of the Pakistan Super League. But in the 2024 season, they have already won both of their clashes to announce that they are here to stay.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Head-To-Head

This is one of the most evenly-matched contests in the Pakistan Super League, with Islamabad United winning nine and Quetta Gladiators winning eight games out of the 17 head-to-head encounters. The last time both sides came face to face against each other was in March 2023, in which United won by two wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

Quetta Gladiators to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.89 (Parimatch)

Quetta Gladiators emerged as one of the most rapid-scoring teams in the previous season, boasting a commendable run rate of 9.3. Second only to Islamabad United, their aggressive batting was evident. So trust them to continue the same process with Jason Roy at the helm of the affairs.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Gaddafi Stadium, null Quetta Gladiators Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Islamabad United Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.859 Bet Now!

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Best Batters

Colin Munro to be Islamabad United’s best batter (Parimatch)

Colin Munro has done everything he could to be considered as a legend of the shortest format of the sport and, possibly, one of the first few players who adopted to the lives of a freelancer. With 10648 runs at 30.25 with five centuries and 64 half-centuries in the process, Munro has nothing to prove to anyone.

Rilee Rossouw to be Quetta Gladiators’ best batter (Parimatch)

Rilee Rossouw has 8121 runs in the shortest format of the game, averaging 30.18 at a strike rate of 143.98. With six centuries and 49 half-centuries, Rossouw has been an iconic T20 player, now leading Quetta Gladiators. Even though he couldn’t contribute much in the last two games, trust Rossouw to be the best batter in the next match.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Best Bowlers

Shadab Khan to be Islamabad United’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shadab Khan has 294 wickets in the shortest format of the game with an average of 23.8 at an economy rate of 7.4. He has 114 wickets in Pakistan alone, which is great for the cause. I am fully sure that with such statistics back, Munro will deliver for the side without any concern.

Mohammad Amir to be Quetta Gladiators’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Mohammed Amir has taken 316 wickets in the shortest format of the game and is easily the most experienced player for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. An average of 21.80 is the foundation on which Amir has built his career. If you are serious about making money, going for Amir must be your top priority.