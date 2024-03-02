ISL (Islamabad United) vs QGL (Quetta Gladiators) Match Prediction
ISL
45%
Chance of Winning
QGL
55%
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Quetta Gladiators are placed 2nd in the table whereas Islamabad United are placed at the 4th place of the points table.
- Islamabad United have won three out of the last five meetings with Quetta Gladiators.
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning
In the 2024 PSL, Islamabad started well by winning against Lahore Qalandars. But then, they lost three games in a row. They were believed to have lost their form but the team returned with a win against Karachi Kings. Now, they have a chance to bounce back against Quetta Gladiators and rise higher in the standings. Currently, Islamabad is in 4th place with two wins and three losses. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.108.
On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are having a great campaign right from the start of the competition. They have won four games and faced a single loss in five matches. They are coming from a win against the Kings. With that, they are placed 2nd in the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.313. They will strive to continue their winning momentum in the next game.
Islamabad United's chance of winning: 45%
Quetta Gladiators' chance of winning: 55%
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Tips
Quetta Gladiators to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Quetta Gladiators have a spectacular batting order. They have Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel to open for the team in the competition. Roy and Shakeel average at 40.00 & 32.8 respectively in the competition. The pair started their campaign with a fantastic opening partnership of 157 runs. They secured 69, 17, 16 & 57 runs in the next four matches before their first dismissal. The duo posted the scores of over 23 runs before their first dismissal on three occasions. That said, the pair should be able to continue their form in the next game as well.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Quetta Gladiators
Most Sixes: Islamabad United
Best Opening Partnership: Islamabad United
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Toss Prediction
Rawalpindi pitch will be placid track with good pace and bounce to work with for the batters. We expect the average scores to be in the range of 170-180 runs in this match. Both skippers will look to chase down the total in this match as no target will be safe in batting friendly conditions on a fresh pitch.
Weather Report
Rawalpindi will have slightly overcast conditions with some possibility of rain as per the weather forecasters.
Quetta Gladiators Player List
Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (captain), Sajjad Ali (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Adil Naz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Omair Yousuf, Bismillah Khan, Usman Qadir, Laurie Evans, Sohail Khan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Saud Shakeel
|
Batter
|
Sarfaraz Ahmed
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Khawaja Nafay
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw ©
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Wasim
|
Bowler
|
Usman Tariq
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Khan
|
Bowler
Quetta Gladiators Team Form
Quetta Gladiators won their last game against Karachi Kings by 5 wickets. They were able to chase the target comfortably in the last game. They have a good batting and bowling form.
Islamabad United Player List
Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Agha Salman
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Shadab Khan (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Faheem Ashraf
|
All-rounder
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Hunain Shah
|
Bowler
|
Rumman Raees
|
Bowler
Islamabad United Team Form
Islamabad United were having a terrible campaign with three losses. But the team caught a break as they won their last game by 7 wickets.
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, the former leads the tally by 3-2. However, Quetta Gladiators won the latest clash between them this season.
Islamabad United Won: 3
Quetta Gladiators Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds
In the last game, Islamabad United met with Karachi Kings. Karachi Kings scored 165 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. United did not perform very well in the bowling department. However, the batting order was able to chase down the target with 7 wickets in hand. Colin Munro scored 82 runs whereas Alex Hales smashed 47 runs in the game. IU will look to jump higher in the standings with their current momentum.
Quetta Gladiators also met Karachi Kings in the last game. The Kings scored 165 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the game. Abrar Ahmed picked 3 wickets whereas Akeal Hosein and Usman Tariq returned with 2 wickets each. The batting order of the Gladiators did not face any difficulty in chasing the target and won the game by 5 wickets. Jason Roy was fantastic with the bat, scoring 52 runs in the game. Sherfane Rutherford smashed an unbeaten 58 to help the team seal the victory.
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, null
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Top Batters
Jason Roy to be the top batter for Quetta Gladiators
Jason Roy is a fantastic batter in the team. He has scored 200 runs in 5 games at an average of 40.00. He scored 37 runs against Islamabad United in his last meeting with them. He is coming from an innings of 52 runs from his last outing. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Agha Salman to be the top batter for Islamabad United
Agha Salman's PSL campaign has yielded two half-centuries and a 30-odd. He has scored 188 runs in 5 games at an average of 62.66. He scored 33 runs in his last clash with Quetta Gladiators. He is in solid form and will be expected to score high in the next game.
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Top Bowlers
Abrar Ahmed to be the top bowler for Quetta Gladiators
Abrar Ahmed is a terrific bowler. He has picked 10 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 7.65 in the competition. He was able to pick 3 wickets in the last game. He also picked 3 wickets against the United in his last meeting with them.
Naseem Shah to be the top bowler for Islamabad United
Naseem Shah is an excellent batter from Islamabad United. He picked 7 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 7.90. He picked 1 wicket in his last game and will continue his form in the next game too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Quetta Gladiators
Islamabad United to win the match @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Quetta Gladiators to win the match @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Parimatch