ISL (Islamabad United) vs QGL (Quetta Gladiators) Match Prediction ISL 45 % Chance of Winning QGL 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.962 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will clash in the 18th game of the Pakistan Super League 2024. The game will be hosted at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 2. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

In the 2024 PSL, Islamabad started well by winning against Lahore Qalandars. But then, they lost three games in a row. They were believed to have lost their form but the team returned with a win against Karachi Kings. Now, they have a chance to bounce back against Quetta Gladiators and rise higher in the standings. Currently, Islamabad is in 4th place with two wins and three losses. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.108.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are having a great campaign right from the start of the competition. They have won four games and faced a single loss in five matches. They are coming from a win against the Kings. With that, they are placed 2nd in the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.313. They will strive to continue their winning momentum in the next game.

Islamabad United's chance of winning: 45%

Quetta Gladiators' chance of winning: 55%

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Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Tips

Quetta Gladiators to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Quetta Gladiators have a spectacular batting order. They have Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel to open for the team in the competition. Roy and Shakeel average at 40.00 & 32.8 respectively in the competition. The pair started their campaign with a fantastic opening partnership of 157 runs. They secured 69, 17, 16 & 57 runs in the next four matches before their first dismissal. The duo posted the scores of over 23 runs before their first dismissal on three occasions. That said, the pair should be able to continue their form in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Quetta Gladiators 1.89 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Islamabad United 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Islamabad United 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Toss Prediction

Rawalpindi pitch will be placid track with good pace and bounce to work with for the batters. We expect the average scores to be in the range of 170-180 runs in this match. Both skippers will look to chase down the total in this match as no target will be safe in batting friendly conditions on a fresh pitch.

Weather Report

Rawalpindi will have slightly overcast conditions with some possibility of rain as per the weather forecasters.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (captain), Sajjad Ali (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Adil Naz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Omair Yousuf, Bismillah Khan, Usman Qadir, Laurie Evans, Sohail Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Sarfaraz Ahmed Wicket-keeper Khawaja Nafay Batter Rilee Rossouw © Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Akeal Hosein Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Wasim Bowler Usman Tariq Bowler Sohail Khan Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators won their last game against Karachi Kings by 5 wickets. They were able to chase the target comfortably in the last game. They have a good batting and bowling form.

Islamabad United Player List

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Jordan Cox Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Agha Salman Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Shadab Khan (c) All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Hunain Shah Bowler Rumman Raees Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United were having a terrible campaign with three losses. But the team caught a break as they won their last game by 7 wickets.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, the former leads the tally by 3-2. However, Quetta Gladiators won the latest clash between them this season.

Islamabad United Won: 3

Quetta Gladiators Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

In the last game, Islamabad United met with Karachi Kings. Karachi Kings scored 165 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. United did not perform very well in the bowling department. However, the batting order was able to chase down the target with 7 wickets in hand. Colin Munro scored 82 runs whereas Alex Hales smashed 47 runs in the game. IU will look to jump higher in the standings with their current momentum.

Quetta Gladiators also met Karachi Kings in the last game. The Kings scored 165 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the game. Abrar Ahmed picked 3 wickets whereas Akeal Hosein and Usman Tariq returned with 2 wickets each. The batting order of the Gladiators did not face any difficulty in chasing the target and won the game by 5 wickets. Jason Roy was fantastic with the bat, scoring 52 runs in the game. Sherfane Rutherford smashed an unbeaten 58 to help the team seal the victory.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, null Islamabad United Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Quetta Gladiators Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.962 Bet Now!

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Top Batters

Jason Roy to be the top batter for Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy is a fantastic batter in the team. He has scored 200 runs in 5 games at an average of 40.00. He scored 37 runs against Islamabad United in his last meeting with them. He is coming from an innings of 52 runs from his last outing. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Agha Salman to be the top batter for Islamabad United

Agha Salman's PSL campaign has yielded two half-centuries and a 30-odd. He has scored 188 runs in 5 games at an average of 62.66. He scored 33 runs in his last clash with Quetta Gladiators. He is in solid form and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Top Bowlers

Abrar Ahmed to be the top bowler for Quetta Gladiators

Abrar Ahmed is a terrific bowler. He has picked 10 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 7.65 in the competition. He was able to pick 3 wickets in the last game. He also picked 3 wickets against the United in his last meeting with them.

Naseem Shah to be the top bowler for Islamabad United

Naseem Shah is an excellent batter from Islamabad United. He picked 7 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 7.90. He picked 1 wicket in his last game and will continue his form in the next game too.