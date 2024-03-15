ISL (Islamabad United) vs QGL (Quetta Gladiators) Match Prediction ISL 69 % Chance of Winning QGL 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR With the playoffs in action, the stage is set for the first knockout game as Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United clash in Eliminator 1. The game will be played at National Stadium in Karachi on March 15 with the match starting at 9:30 PM IST.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

The two teams enter the knockout stage with completely contrasting form. While Quetta Gladiators have lost three out of their last four games, Islamabad United have won three in the same number of games. Quetta started the season like a house on fire winning four out of their first five games. However, once their game against Islamabad was washed out due to rain, they went on a slump losing to Multan, Karachi and Peshawar. The only win that they have been able to muster was against the struggling Lahore Qalandars, who had just one win in ten games.

Islamabad United, on the other hand, started off with a win against Lahore in their first game but were in for a rough ride after that. Multan, Quetta and Peshawar handed them three losses in a row to leave their season hanging by a thread. With the game against Quetta called off due to rains, they needed a great run to make it into the playoffs. And they got just that as they won three out of four games to finish third on the table. They did have one black mark on their resume as being the only team to lose to Lahore in the 2024 edition of the PSL.

But one cannot discount Islamabad’s form coming into this game and they will fancy their chances against Quetta.

Islamabad United's chance of winning: 69%

Quetta Gladiators' chance of winning: 31%

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Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Tips

Quetta Gladiators to have a higher opening partnership (1.97@Parimatch)

Quetta have had a higher opening partnership than their opponents in six out of the nine matches played this season while Islamabad have been able to outscore their opponents in this market just twice. In Munro and Hales, Islamabad have two hard hitting openers and they have not been able to build too many long stands together. They have had only one half century stand in the tournament while Quetta were able to do it thrice. Quetta have the advantage of an anchor at the top of the order in Saud Shakeel which gives them a great chance of going over the number. At odds of 1.97, this is one the best markets available for this game and had a very high chance of paying the punter off.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Islamabad United 1.79 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Islamabad United 1.74 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Islamabad United 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Toss Prediction

The National Stadium in Karachi has been a very high scoring one in the PSL. In the three games that Quetta have played here, the average first innings score has been 183 and it has been the team batting first that has come out on top on two occasions. The toss winner will want to bat first at this venue to put on runs and play on the pressure of a knockout game.

Weather Report

There is no rain expected in Karachi on Friday and we are almost guaranteed a full game. With the PSL moving to a later start, the temperature during the game will peak at 23 degree Celsius which should make it easier for the players.

Islamabad United Player List

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Haider Ali Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Agha Salman Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Shadab Khan (c) All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Hunain Shah Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Every team in the PSL would be envious of Islamabad’s form right now. Out of the last five games, they have had one game abandoned while three have resulted in wins. The only loss came against a hapless Lahore which in all probability cost Islamabad a top two finish.

Quetta Gladiators News & Player List

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Tariq, Usman Qadir, Bismillah Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Will Smeed, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Khawaja Nafay All-rounder Laurie Evans Wicket-keeper Omair Yousuf All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Sohail Khan All-rounder Mohammad Amir Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

They will need to find a solution to winning games quickly because they will not get another chance. Having lost three in four is a set template for teams to go out of the playoffs in the first game. They can take some solace from the fact that they did beat Islamabad earlier in the season, but this is a new team that they will be up against.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have squared off 19 times in the past with each winning nine games. The only no result took place this season when the Rawalpindi game had to be called off due to bad weather conditions.

Islamabad United Won: 9

Quetta Gladiators Won: 9

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

Quetta have not had the best starts to games, barring a couple of matches early on in the season. They average a low 76.2 in 10 overs over the last five games. In the last two games in Karachi, that number dropped to 72.5. As such when Parimatch offers a market with under 82.5 in 10 overs with odds of 1.75, that is a punt worth taking.

While Islamabad do not have great opening partnerships owing to the attacking intent of their openers, they do have very good powerplay scores. In the match against Quetta in Lahore, they scored an impressive 60 in the powerplay. In the only game that they have played in Karachi this season, they managed to accumulate 58 runs. At odds of 1.88, this is a fairly easy pick for us to have Islamabad outscore Quetta in six overs.

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Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Top Batters

Colin Munro to be the top batter for Islamabad United

When you score over 309 runs in nine matches, you deserve to get picked as the top batter. He had a 20 when the two teams played this season. Since then he has been pretty consistent for Islamabad and is likely to have a good outing on the flat Karachi surface.

Saud Shakeel to be the top batter for Quetta Gladiators

Saud Shakeel has been the standout player for the Quetta Gladiators in the 2024 PSL. He has amassed 323 runs in nine innings at an average of 40.37. The next best batter is Jason Roy with 262 runs. So when we say he is going to be the top batter, you can take that to the bank.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Top Bowlers

Naseem Shah to be the top bowler for Islamabad United

This was a close call between Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah and we have opted for the latter. The reason for that is that even though both have 10 wickets, Naseem has done it in one lesser game. With the pressure of a knockout, batters will have to take a risk against the pacers and he is more likely to walk away with wickets.

Abrar Ahmed to be the top bowler for Quetta Gladiators

Abrar Ahmed has been one of the standout bowlers in the PSL this season. The 25 year old has claimed 15 wickets in nine matches at a strike rate of 14.4. While Akeal Hossain has two wickets lesser than him, Abrar is the star of the show as far as Quetta’s bowling unit is concerned.