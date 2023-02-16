Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League Match Predictions KK 30 % Chance of Winning ISLU 70 % Bet Now! Karachi Kings and Islamabad United are going to lock horns against each other in the 4th match of the 8th season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match is going to be played on Tuesday 16th February 2023 from 8:00 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan. Islamabad United was the winner of the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Super League in 2016 and won the tournament in 2018 whereas Karachi Kings won the Pakistan Super League just once in 2020 by defeating Lahore Qalandars. Karachi Kings has reached the finals of the Pakistan Super League only once till now in the year 2020 and won the trophy in the 2020 season. They finished the previous edition in the last spot of the points table and won just one game out of the 10 matches they played. Karachi Kings will eye to charge up in the upcoming game and forget about the previous season by defeating Islamabad United on the 16th. They will be led by Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim in the next game of the Pakistan Super League is a very experienced international player for Pakistan. Islamabad United is the only team in the Pakistan Super League to win the title twice in 2016 and 2018. Having played the final 2 times, Islamabad United has won the league both times. They too had a dismal previous edition of the Pakistan Super League. They would want to change their fate this time around and get their hands on that Pakistan Super League Trophy for the third time. Islamabad United will be led by Pakistan's best all-rounder Shadab Khan in this season of the Pakistan Super League 2023.

Facts The National Cricket Stadium in Pakistan is known for its flat tracks and high-scoring games where teams cross the 160-run mark with ease. The surface is usually a flat track here and the dew supports teams batting second at this venue. The match is expected to be an enthralling one for all cricket enthusiasts as both teams have strong batting attacks. The average score here is 173 runs and the teams batting second have higher chances of winning.

James Vince was seen in red-hot form in the Big Bash League 2022-23. He is a very experienced player who has played a lot of T20 tournaments in his career and has been a great opener for the team. He is predicted to be the best batter for Karachi Kings in this game.

Colin Munro who will be playing for Islamabad United this season is expected to be their best batter. He was in fantastic form in the recently concluded Big Bash League for Brisbane Heat. Being the top-order batsman of Islamabad United, he will have some added responsibility of making his team reach the trophy in the 8th season of the Pakistan Super League. Let us see how he performs in this edition of the Pakistan Super League.

We are predicting Mohammad Amir, the left-arm pacer, to be the top bowler for Karachi Kings in this Pakistan Super League 2023. He is returning to cricket after a long time and has a lot to prove to his followers and cricket critics around the globe.

Hasan Ali, another Pakistani legend, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this game and this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning

As both teams had a disappointing previous season they will aim to make this season a memorable one by being at the top of the points table. But taking the head-to-head stats into the matter and their past performance in the Pakistan Super League we can say that Islamabad United has a greater chance of winning the next fixture. We expect the match this time is going to be an intriguing one once again as seen in the first game of the tournament. We are rooting for Islamabad United to win this match with a 70/30 chance of winning against Karachi Kings on the 16th of February.

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Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Karachi Kings bat first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 155 runs. The score on the board could be between 140-155 runs.

If Islamabad United bats first, the first innings score would be between 165-185 runs. They will have a tough task in front of them against Karachi Kings.

Final Prediction for the match – Islamabad United to win the 4th match.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. It is a high-scoring ground but teams don’t face any difficulties in chasing the score here. Dew often plays a part in the match and teams batting second have an added advantage. Both teams will look forward to the field first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the game timings. The chances of precipitation are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a nail-biter.

Karachi Kings Player List

Karachi Kings Squad – Irfan Khan, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Qasim Akram, Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade (wk), Muhammad Akhlaq, Andrew Tye, Faisal Akram, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Umar, Musa Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Haider Ali

Karachi Kings Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Haider Ali Batter James Vince Batter Sharjeel Khan Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Matthew Wade (wk) Batter Imad Wasim (c) All-rounder Muhammad Akhlaq All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Mohammad Umar Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

This is going to be the second match for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They would want to win their second game of the tournament to gain momentum early on in the league.

Islamabad United Player List

Islamabad United Squad – Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Wasim Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Zeeshan Zameer, Moeen Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Mubasir Khan, Zafar Gohar, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan (C)

Islamabad United Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Alex Hales Batter Asif Ali Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Colin Munro Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Rumman Raees Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

This is going to be the first match for Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League this season. They would want to start their journey with a win and have some points to their name in the points table.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Karachi Kings winning the match are 2.28 whereas the odds in favour of Islamabad United winning are 1.63. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Karachi Kings Betting Odds – 2.28

Islamabad United Betting Odds – 1.63

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Top Team Batters

James Vince who is in the Karachi Kings squad will have a lot of eyes on him in the Pakistan Super League’s current season. He is a very experienced player who has played a lot of T20 leagues in his career. He is predicted to be the best batter for Karachi Kings in this game.

Top Batter Bets for James Vince - 3.74

Colin Munro who will be playing for Islamabad United this season is expected to be their best batter. He is in fantastic form as seen in the Big Bash League 2022-23, he will have some added responsibility of making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.

Top Batter Bets for Colin Munro - 4

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Top Team Bowlers

We are predicting Mohammad Amir, the left-arm pacer, to be the best bowler for Karachi Kings in this Pakistan Super League season. He is returning to cricket after a long time and has a lot to prove to his fans and cricket experts around the world.

Top Bowler Bets for Mohammad Amir - 4

Hasan Ali, another Pakistani legend, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and in this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.

Top Bowler Bets for Hasan Ali - 4.32