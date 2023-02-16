Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League Match Predictions
KK
30%
Chance of Winning
ISLU
70%
Pakistan
National Cricket Stadium
Karachi Kings has reached the finals of the Pakistan Super League only once till now in the year 2020 and won the trophy in the 2020 season. They finished the previous edition in the last spot of the points table and won just one game out of the 10 matches they played. Karachi Kings will eye to charge up in the upcoming game and forget about the previous season by defeating Islamabad United on the 16th. They will be led by Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim in the next game of the Pakistan Super League is a very experienced international player for Pakistan.
Islamabad United is the only team in the Pakistan Super League to win the title twice in 2016 and 2018. Having played the final 2 times, Islamabad United has won the league both times. They too had a dismal previous edition of the Pakistan Super League. They would want to change their fate this time around and get their hands on that Pakistan Super League Trophy for the third time. Islamabad United will be led by Pakistan's best all-rounder Shadab Khan in this season of the Pakistan Super League 2023.
Facts
- The National Cricket Stadium in Pakistan is known for its flat tracks and high-scoring games where teams cross the 160-run mark with ease. The surface is usually a flat track here and the dew supports teams batting second at this venue. The match is expected to be an enthralling one for all cricket enthusiasts as both teams have strong batting attacks. The average score here is 173 runs and the teams batting second have higher chances of winning.
- James Vince was seen in red-hot form in the Big Bash League 2022-23. He is a very experienced player who has played a lot of T20 tournaments in his career and has been a great opener for the team. He is predicted to be the best batter for Karachi Kings in this game.
- Colin Munro who will be playing for Islamabad United this season is expected to be their best batter. He was in fantastic form in the recently concluded Big Bash League for Brisbane Heat. Being the top-order batsman of Islamabad United, he will have some added responsibility of making his team reach the trophy in the 8th season of the Pakistan Super League. Let us see how he performs in this edition of the Pakistan Super League.
- We are predicting Mohammad Amir, the left-arm pacer, to be the top bowler for Karachi Kings in this Pakistan Super League 2023. He is returning to cricket after a long time and has a lot to prove to his followers and cricket critics around the globe.
- Hasan Ali, another Pakistani legend, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this game and this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning
As both teams had a disappointing previous season they will aim to make this season a memorable one by being at the top of the points table. But taking the head-to-head stats into the matter and their past performance in the Pakistan Super League we can say that Islamabad United has a greater chance of winning the next fixture. We expect the match this time is going to be an intriguing one once again as seen in the first game of the tournament. We are rooting for Islamabad United to win this match with a 70/30 chance of winning against Karachi Kings on the 16th of February.
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
- If Karachi Kings bat first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 155 runs. The score on the board could be between 140-155 runs.
- If Islamabad United bats first, the first innings score would be between 165-185 runs. They will have a tough task in front of them against Karachi Kings.
- Final Prediction for the match – Islamabad United to win the 4th match.
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction
The match is going to be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. It is a high-scoring ground but teams don’t face any difficulties in chasing the score here. Dew often plays a part in the match and teams batting second have an added advantage. Both teams will look forward to the field first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the game timings. The chances of precipitation are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a nail-biter.
Karachi Kings Player List
Karachi Kings Squad – Irfan Khan, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Qasim Akram, Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade (wk), Muhammad Akhlaq, Andrew Tye, Faisal Akram, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Umar, Musa Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Haider Ali
Karachi Kings Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Haider Ali
|
Batter
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Sharjeel Khan
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Malik
|
Batter
|
Matthew Wade (wk)
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammad Akhlaq
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Umar
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
Karachi Kings Team Form
This is going to be the second match for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They would want to win their second game of the tournament to gain momentum early on in the league.
Islamabad United Player List
Islamabad United Squad – Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Wasim Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Zeeshan Zameer, Moeen Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Mubasir Khan, Zafar Gohar, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan (C)
Islamabad United Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Asif Ali
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Batter
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Wasim Jr
|
All-rounder
|
Faheem Ashraf
|
All-rounder
|
Hasan Ali
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Rumman Raees
|
Bowler
Islamabad United Team Form
This is going to be the first match for Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League this season. They would want to start their journey with a win and have some points to their name in the points table.
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Karachi Kings winning the match are 2.28 whereas the odds in favour of Islamabad United winning are 1.63. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.
- Karachi Kings Betting Odds – 2.28
- Islamabad United Betting Odds – 1.63
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Top Team Batters
James Vince who is in the Karachi Kings squad will have a lot of eyes on him in the Pakistan Super League’s current season. He is a very experienced player who has played a lot of T20 leagues in his career. He is predicted to be the best batter for Karachi Kings in this game.
- Top Batter Bets for James Vince - 3.74
Colin Munro who will be playing for Islamabad United this season is expected to be their best batter. He is in fantastic form as seen in the Big Bash League 2022-23, he will have some added responsibility of making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.
- Top Batter Bets for Colin Munro - 4
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Top Team Bowlers
We are predicting Mohammad Amir, the left-arm pacer, to be the best bowler for Karachi Kings in this Pakistan Super League season. He is returning to cricket after a long time and has a lot to prove to his fans and cricket experts around the world.
- Top Bowler Bets for Mohammad Amir - 4
Hasan Ali, another Pakistani legend, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and in this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.
- Top Bowler Bets for Hasan Ali - 4.32
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Islamabad United
Both the teams have strong top-order batsmen and pacers who can chase and defend the target against the opponent. Islamabad United is a little better side with greater records than Karachi Kings. The ground size is also small which might help the better batting unit more and hence Islamabad United is the favourite to win this game.Bet Now!