KKI (Karachi Kings) vs ISL (Islamabad United) Match Prediction
ISL
55%
Chance of Winning
KKI
45%
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 13 wickets, Hasan Ali is the leading wicket taker for Karachi Kings in this tournament.
- With 229 runs, Agha Salman is the leading run scorer for Islamabad United in this tournament.
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning
Karachi Kings have had a disappointing campaign thus far as they have three wins in seven games and need a perfect run to make the playoffs this season. In the last game against Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings surrendered their three game losing streak as they won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Much like their opponents, Islamabad United have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have three wins in eight games and as we reach the final two games of the season, they need a miracle to make the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, Islamabad United are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Karachi Kings’s chances of winning - 45%
- Islamabad United’s chances of winning - 55%
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Shan Masood has had a disappointing showing thus far in this tournament. In the seven games, Masood has scored 124 runs with an average of 17.71 runs which is pretty low for a top order batsman. We expect Masood’s struggles to continue and him to score low in the upcoming game.
Colin Munro has had a solid campaign for Islamabad United thus far. He was brilliant in the last game against Karachi Kings as he scored a brilliant 82 off 46 balls and took his team over the finishing line. So far he has scored 216 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Islamabad United
Most Sixes: Islamabad United
Highest Opening Partnership: Islamabad United
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams batting first dominate the game. Last three of the four games have been won by teams batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
Karachi Kings News & Player List
Karachi Kings Player List
Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Leus du Plooy, Daniel Sams, Anwar Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Malik
|
Batter
|
Irfan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Mir Hamza
|
Bowler
|
Zahid Mahmood
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
Karachi Kings Team Form
Karachi Kings surrendered their three game losing streak as they beat Quetta Gladiators in the last game and with six points, they are currently fifth on the table.
Islamabad United News & Player List
Islamabad United Player List
Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Martin Guptill, Shahab Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Agha Salman
|
Batter
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jordan Cox
|
All-rounder
|
Imad Wasim
|
Bowler
|
Faheem Ashraf
|
All-rounder
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Hunain Shah
|
Bowler
|
Rumman Raees
|
Bowler
Islamabad United Team Form
After a slow start to the campaign, Islamabad United has struggled for consistency this season.With three wins in eight games, Islamabad are currently sixth on the table,
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Head to Head
Islamabad United have dominated this fixture against Karachi Kings in the recent past. Both sides went head to head earlier this season, Islamabad dominated the game and won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Karachi Kings: 6
Islamabad United: 15
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Betting Odds
Karachi Kings to have a better opening partnership than Islamabad United
Islamabad United and Karachi Kings head into this fixture in similar form as both sides have struggled for consistency this season. On one hand Karachi Kings head into this fixture after registering their first win in four matches against Quetta Gladiators and on the other hand, Islamabad has three wins in eight games and are currently fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and even though Islamabad was struggling in this campaign they managed to dominate the game from the start as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. Islamabad United registered a 108 runs opening stand in the game and had a better opening partnership on the day. In the last four games, Karachi Kings have registered an opening stand of 17, 2, 6 and 13 and in each of the four games they have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Islamabad would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, null
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Top Team Batters
Shoaib Malik to be Karachi Kings’s top batter
Shoaib Malik has had a fabulous campaign thus far as he has consistently scored runs this season. Even though Malik did not have a great game against Islamabad United in the last outing, he has scored 204 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Agha Salman to be Islamabad United’s top batter
Agha Salman has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming campaign, Salman has been one of the most consistent batters this term and With 229 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last outing against Karachi he scored 25* which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Top Team Bowlers
Hasan Ali to be Karachi Kings’s top bowler
Hasan Ali has had a phenomenal campaign thus far and has been one of the most consistent bowlers this term. In the last outing, Ali ended up with 4/15 and was the stand out bowler on the day. With 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shadab Khan to be Islamabad United’s top bowler
This was a tough choice between Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah as both have been sensational this season. We are going to go with Shadab Khan in this game as he has been far more consistent and with 10 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Islamabad United
- Karachi Kings to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
- Islamabad United to win @ 1.81 (PariMatch)
Parimatch