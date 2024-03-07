KKI (Karachi Kings) vs ISL (Islamabad United) Match Prediction ISL 55 % Chance of Winning KKI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.755 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United in the 24th game of the 2024 Pakistan Premier League at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 07 at 07:30 PM IST.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning

Karachi Kings have had a disappointing campaign thus far as they have three wins in seven games and need a perfect run to make the playoffs this season. In the last game against Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings surrendered their three game losing streak as they won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Islamabad United have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have three wins in eight games and as we reach the final two games of the season, they need a miracle to make the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, Islamabad United are favourites in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings’s chances of winning - 45%

Islamabad United’s chances of winning - 55%

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Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Shan Masood has had a disappointing showing thus far in this tournament. In the seven games, Masood has scored 124 runs with an average of 17.71 runs which is pretty low for a top order batsman. We expect Masood’s struggles to continue and him to score low in the upcoming game.

Colin Munro has had a solid campaign for Islamabad United thus far. He was brilliant in the last game against Karachi Kings as he scored a brilliant 82 off 46 balls and took his team over the finishing line. So far he has scored 216 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Islamabad United 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Islamabad United 1.67 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Islamabad United 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams batting first dominate the game. Last three of the four games have been won by teams batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Karachi Kings News & Player List

Karachi Kings Player List

Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Leus du Plooy, Daniel Sams, Anwar Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Shan Masood Batter James Vince Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Irfan Khan All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz Bowler Hasan Ali All-rounder Mir Hamza Bowler Zahid Mahmood Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

Karachi Kings surrendered their three game losing streak as they beat Quetta Gladiators in the last game and with six points, they are currently fifth on the table.

Islamabad United News & Player List

Islamabad United Player List

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Martin Guptill, Shahab Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Alex Hales Batter Agha Salman Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Jordan Cox All-rounder Imad Wasim Bowler Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Hunain Shah Bowler Rumman Raees Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

After a slow start to the campaign, Islamabad United has struggled for consistency this season.With three wins in eight games, Islamabad are currently sixth on the table,

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Head to Head

Islamabad United have dominated this fixture against Karachi Kings in the recent past. Both sides went head to head earlier this season, Islamabad dominated the game and won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Karachi Kings: 6

Islamabad United: 15

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Betting Odds

Karachi Kings to have a better opening partnership than Islamabad United

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings head into this fixture in similar form as both sides have struggled for consistency this season. On one hand Karachi Kings head into this fixture after registering their first win in four matches against Quetta Gladiators and on the other hand, Islamabad has three wins in eight games and are currently fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and even though Islamabad was struggling in this campaign they managed to dominate the game from the start as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. Islamabad United registered a 108 runs opening stand in the game and had a better opening partnership on the day. In the last four games, Karachi Kings have registered an opening stand of 17, 2, 6 and 13 and in each of the four games they have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Islamabad would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United T20 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, null Islamabad United Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Karachi Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.153 Bet Now!

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Top Team Batters

Shoaib Malik to be Karachi Kings’s top batter

Shoaib Malik has had a fabulous campaign thus far as he has consistently scored runs this season. Even though Malik did not have a great game against Islamabad United in the last outing, he has scored 204 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Agha Salman to be Islamabad United’s top batter

Agha Salman has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming campaign, Salman has been one of the most consistent batters this term and With 229 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last outing against Karachi he scored 25* which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Top Team Bowlers

Hasan Ali to be Karachi Kings’s top bowler

Hasan Ali has had a phenomenal campaign thus far and has been one of the most consistent bowlers this term. In the last outing, Ali ended up with 4/15 and was the stand out bowler on the day. With 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shadab Khan to be Islamabad United’s top bowler

This was a tough choice between Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah as both have been sensational this season. We are going to go with Shadab Khan in this game as he has been far more consistent and with 10 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.