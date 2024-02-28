KKI (Karachi Kings) vs ISL (Islamabad United) Match Prediction KKI 55 % Chance of Winning ISL 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.986 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United in the 15th game of the 2024 Pakistan Premier League at the National Stadium, Karachi. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 28 at 07:30 PM IST.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning

Karachi Kings had a disappointing start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against in-form Multan Sultans but seems to have turned a corner as they have won back to back games and with four points are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they beat Lahore Qalandars with two wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Islamabad United won the opening game against Lahore Qalandars but since then they have lost three games on a bounce and need to turn things around if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, Karachi Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings’s chances of winning - 55%

Islamabad United’s chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Shan Masood has had a disappointing showing thus far in this tournament. In the three games, Masood has scored 52 runs with an average of 17.33 runs which is pretty low for a top order batsman. We expect Masood’s struggles to continue and him to score low in the upcoming game.

Colin Munro has had a solid campaign for Islamabad United thus far. He was brilliant in the last game against Peshawar Zalmi as he scored a brilliant 71 off 53 balls and took his team close to the target. So far he has scored 104 runs which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Karachi Kings 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Karachi Kings 2.05 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Karachi Kings 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease. Last three games have been won by teams batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Karachi Kings News & Player List

Karachi Kings Player List

Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Saad Baig, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Anwar Ali, Leus du Plooy, Blessing Muzarabani, Zahid Mahmood, Sirajuddin, Fawad Ali, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Shan Masood Batter James Vince Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Muhammad Akhlaq Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Daniel Sams Bowler Irfan Khan All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Mir Hamza Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

Karachi Kings have managed to turn things around after their loss on the opening day. They head into this game on the back of two wins on the bounce and with four points, Karachi Kings are fourth on the table.

Islamabad United News & Player List

Islamabad United Player List

Haider Ali, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Alex Hales, Rumman Raees, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan, Ubaid Shah, Martin Guptill

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Cox Batter Colin Munro Batter Shadab Khan Batter Agha Salman All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Haider Ali All-rounder Faheem Ashraf Bowler Imad Wasim All-rounder Hunain Shah Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

After winning the opening game, Islamabad United have lost three games on the bounce and with two points, they are currently fifth on the table.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Head to Head

Islamabad United have dominated this fixture against Karachi Kings in the recent past. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and Islamabad United completed a double.

Head to Head

Karachi Kings: 6

Islamabad United: 14

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Betting Odds

Karachi Kings to have a better opening partnership than Islamabad United

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings head into this fixture in contrasting form, on one hand Karachi Kings head into this fixture after back to back wins on the other hand, Islamabad United have lost three games on the bounce and are desperate to get things back on track. Karachi Kings managed to overcome their disappointment from the opening day defeat against Multan Sultans as they have taken maximum points from next two games and on both occasions they had a better opening partnership than their opponent. On the other hand, Islamabad United registered a comprehensive victory against Lahore Qalandars as they won the game with eight wickets to spare but on the day they conceded a bigger opening partnership and in the last game once again they conceded 77 run opening stand against Peshawar Zalmi which makes us believe Karachi Kings would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United T20 National Stadium, null Karachi Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Islamabad United Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.88 Bet

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Top Team Batters

Shoaib Malik to be Karachi Kings’s top batter

Shoaib Malik has had a fabulous start to the campaign as he has consistently scored runs this season. Malik scored a brilliant half century in the opening game against Multan Sultans and in the last two games scored 29 and 39 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Agha Salman to be Islamabad United’s top batter

Agha Salman has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming start to the campaign, Salman has scored two half centuries thus far and has been the most consistent batsman so far. With 163 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Top Team Bowlers

Mir Hamza to be Karachi Kings’s top bowler

Mir Hamza has had a bright start to the campaign for Karachi Kings as in all three games thus far, he has played a crucial role. So far this season, Hamza has had bowling figures of 1/30, 3/28 and 2/31 and with six wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shadab Khan to be Islamabad United’s top bowler

This was a tough choice between Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah as both have bagged six wickets thus far and have had a fantastic start to the tournament. The main difference between the two has been the economy where Shadab Khan has been much more economical which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.