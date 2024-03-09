KKI (Karachi Kings) vs LQA (Lahore Qalandars) Match Prediction KKI 55 % Chance of Winning LQA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.916 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will contest each other in the 26th game of the Pakistan Super League 2024. The game will be hosted at National Stadium, Karachi on March 9. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

Karachi Kings are placed 5th on the points table with three wins in eight matches. With only a few games left in the competition, their chance of making it to the play-offs looks pretty bleak. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -0.241. They are coming from a loss and will be looking to win the next outing against Lahore Qalandars.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars have finally won a game in the competition. After a series of six losses, the team was able to produce a better result by defeating Islamabad United in the last game. They have a win and six losses in eight matches. The team is placed at the bottom of the points table with 3 points and a net run rate of -0.682.

Karachi Kings's chance of winning: 55%

Lahore Qalandars' chance of winning: 45%

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Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Tips

Lahore Qalandars to score low before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Lahore Qalandars have not been able to tap in their campaign and failed to register any wins in the tournament. Their opening partnership failed more than it sustained in their campaign. Sahibzada Farhan & Fakhar Zaman open for the team and average at 40.14 & 14.71 respectively in the competition. They posted the scores of 67, 9, 3, 9, 17, 54 & 11 runs before their first dismissal in seven games. Fakhar Zaman lost his wicket pretty cheaply in most games and contributed to a low score in the opening partnerships. In their last game against Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars scored 9 runs before their first dismissal. They will have a difficult time batting in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Karachi Kings 1.99 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Lahore Qalandars 2.04 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Lahore Qalandars 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Toss Prediction

The pitch at Karachi is generally good to bat on. While the ball does move around a bit when it’s new, things settle down as the ball gets older and softer, allowing the batsmen to play their shots. The team batting first will look to score at least 180-190 runs to put pressure on the opposition. The spinners can expect some turn if they hit the right areas. The toss winning team will opt to bowl here first.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted on March 9. However, the skies will remain cloudy. The temperature will be around 29 degree Celsius.

Karachi Kings Player List

Shan Masood (captain), Muhammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tim Seifert, Anwar Ali, Leus du Plooy, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Shan Masood (c) Batter James Vince Batter Kieron Pollard Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Hasan Ali All-rounder Irfan Khan Batter Mir Hamza Bowler Zahid Mahmood Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

Karachi Kings lost their last game by 5 wickets. The team failed to put up a respectable total in the game. Their bowlers tried their best but could not defend the score.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Salman Fayyaz, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Syed Faridoun

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Wicket-keeper Fakhar Zaman Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Shai Hope Batter Ahsan Hafeez Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shaheen Shah Afridi (c) Bowler David Wiese All-rounder Jahandad Khan Bowler Tayyab Abbas Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

Lahore Qalandars had a pretty dismal season with six wins in the competition. They had a breakthrough in the last game with a win against Islamabad United. It will take more than a fluke to bet on Lahore Qalandars this season.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings lead the tally by 4-1.

Karachi Kings Won: 4

Lahore Qalandars Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

Karachi Kings played against Islamabad United in the last game. They were not at their best and were only able to score 150 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Their batters did not have much say in the game where most of them went out cheaply. Kieron Pollard scored 39 runs. It was a tough total to defend. Mir Hamza picked 3 wickets but Karachi Kings lost the game by 5 wickets. They will look to do better in the next game.

Lahore Qalandars are coming from their first win of the season from the last game. They went against Islamabad United and managed to win the game by 17 runs. Batting first, Lahore Qalandars accumulated 162 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Rassie van der Dussen smashed 64 runs whereas Shaheen Shah Afridi scored 30 runs in the game. They did not have much confidence with their match total. However, their bowlers performed extremely well in the game and bundled out Islamabad United at 145 runs to win the match by 17 runs. Zaman Khan picked 4 wickets while Shaheen Shah Afridi was able to pick 2 wickets in the game.

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Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Top Batters

Kieron Pollard to be the top batter for Karachi Kings

Kieron Pollard is back from his brief break and will be batting for the Kings again. He scored 39 runs in the last game and is the most consistent batter of the team. He scored 228 runs in 6 innings at an average of 114.

Rassie van der Dussen to be the top batter for Lahore Qalandars

Van der Dussen is full of confidence after hitting a rare Pakistan Super League century recently. He has scored 364 runs in 7 innings at an average of 72.8. He scored 64 runs in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Top Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Shah Afridi has picked 11 wickets in 7 games. He has an economy rate of 8.28 in the competition. He has picked 2 wickets for 32 runs in the last game.

Mir Hamza to be the top bowler for Lahore Qalandars

Mir Hamza is in terrific bowling form. He has picked 10 wickets in 7 innings of the tournament. He has an economy rate of 8.86 in the competition. He was able to pick 3 wickets in the last game and will be going as the best bowler for the team in the next game.