Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Match Predictions LQ 70 % Chance of Winning KK 30 % Bet Now! In the 30th match of the current edition of the Pakistan Super League, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars are going to take on each other for the second and final time on 12th march 2023 from 7:30 pm IST at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It is going to be the match between the table toppers and the team at the bottom of the table. Lahore Qalandars lost the first encounter between the teams by a huge margin of 67 runs and Karachi Kings will look forward to repeating the same in their last match of the Pakistan Super League 2023. Karachi Kings has reached the finals of the Pakistan Super League only once in 2020 and played against Lahore Qalandars. They have managed to win the trophy against the current champions Lahore Qalandars. Sadly Karachi Kings is officially out of the current edition of the Pakistan Super League 2023 and will play their final match of the tournament. They won just 2 games in the season against Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans after playing 9 matches. Karachi Kings is one of the 2 teams in the Pakistan Super League 2023 to defeat Lahore Qalandars and will fancy their chances of doing it again on the 12th of March. Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League and have almost fixed their place in the playoffs. They will have to win against Karachi Kings to secure their place in the Qualifier 1 and maintain their top spot. Lahore Qalandars had a hiccup in the game against Peshawar Zalmi after winning 5 consecutive matches but they again got back to the winning zone by defeating Islamabad United in their previous game by 119 runs.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

Lahore Qalandars waited too long to play against Karachi Kings after their dismal defeat in their first outing on the 19th of February. Lahore Qalandars is one of the best teams in the league and are the top choice to lift the Pakistan Super League’s eighth season torphy again this year. Moreover, Karachi Kings is already out of the league and would just want to finish the season by defeating the No.1 team in the Pakistan Super League 2023. We back Lahore Qalandars to win this match with a 70/30 chance of winning.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Lahore Qalandars bats first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 186 runs. The score on the board could be between 185-196 runs.

If Karachi Kings bat first, the first innings score would be between 150-165 runs. They will have a tough challenge in front of them against Shaheen Afridi and his team.

Final Prediction for the fixture – Lahore Qalandars to win the match.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore will host its 5th Pakistan Super League match this season. Both the matches played on this venue have seen 200-plus runs in the first innings. Batting first will be the wiser option for the team winning the toss on 4th March.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the game timings. The chances of rain are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good game of cricket

Karachi Kings Player List

Karachi Kings Squad – Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Qasim Akram, Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade (wk), Muhammad Akhlaq, Andrew Tye, Faisal Akram, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Umar, Musa Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Haider Ali, Irfan Khan, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik

Karachi Kings Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Haider Ali Batter Sharjeel Khan Batter James Vince Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Matthew Wade (wk) Batter Imad Wasim (c) All-rounder Muhammad Akhlaq All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Mohammad Umar Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

This is going to be the ninth match for the Karachi Kings franchise in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They have played really good cricket in the tournament till now and are in the second position in the points table.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Lahore Qalandars Squad – Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan.

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Fakhar Zaman Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Harry Brook Batter Sam Billings (wk) Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Shaheen Afridi (c) Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

This is going to be the last league match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They have been the best team in the tournament till now and are at the top of the points table.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Karachi Kings winning the match are 2.175 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 1.688. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Karachi Kings Betting Odds – 2.175

Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 1.688

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters

Karachi Kings has a weak strong batting lineup and only Imad Wasim has scored runs for his team in the tournament. He has batted exceptionally well and scored 359 of runs for his team. He is, without a doubt, the top batter for Karachi Kings.

Top Batter Bets for Imad Wasim - 8.4

The batter to watch out for in Lahore Qalandars is Fakhar Zaman. He has been best batter for Lahore Qalandars and the second highest run-scorer of the tournament with 365 runs in 9 innings. This Pakistani player would want to show his batting abilities in the next game by scoring many runs against Karachi Kings on 12th March.

Top Batter Bets for Fakhar Zaman - 3.34

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers

Lead bowler Mohammad Amir has been brilliant till now in this edition of the Pakistan Super League and the same is expected from him in the upcoming match against Lahore Qalandars. He has already taken 9 wickets and is hungry for a lot more. He will be the bowler to watch out for Karachi Kings in the upcoming match against Lahore Qalandars.

Top Bowler Bets for Mohammad Amir - 3.74

World’s current best spinner, Rashid Khan, will be the best bowler for Lahore Qalandars in the forthcoming game of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the domestic conditions well and is a very skilful bowler.

Top Bowler Bets for Rashid Khan – 3.24