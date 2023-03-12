Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Match Predictions
LQ
70%
Chance of Winning
KK
30%
Pakistan
Gaddafi Stadium
Karachi Kings has reached the finals of the Pakistan Super League only once in 2020 and played against Lahore Qalandars. They have managed to win the trophy against the current champions Lahore Qalandars. Sadly Karachi Kings is officially out of the current edition of the Pakistan Super League 2023 and will play their final match of the tournament. They won just 2 games in the season against Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans after playing 9 matches. Karachi Kings is one of the 2 teams in the Pakistan Super League 2023 to defeat Lahore Qalandars and will fancy their chances of doing it again on the 12th of March.
Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League and have almost fixed their place in the playoffs. They will have to win against Karachi Kings to secure their place in the Qualifier 1 and maintain their top spot. Lahore Qalandars had a hiccup in the game against Peshawar Zalmi after winning 5 consecutive matches but they again got back to the winning zone by defeating Islamabad United in their previous game by 119 runs.
Facts
- Karachi Kings has a very weak batting attack where all the batters are frequently changed after some games and no batsman has the momentum in the tournament. Captain Imad Wasim is the only one who puts all the efforts in scoring runs for his team. He has batted amazingly well and scored 359 runs for his team in innings. He is, without a doubt, the best batsman for Karachi Kings.
- The batter to watch out for in Lahore Qalandars is Fakhar Zaman. He has been the top batter for Lahore Qalandars this season and also the second highest run-scorer in the tournament. This Pakistani player has would want to show his batting abilities in the upcoming fixture by scoring many runs against Karachi Kings on 12th March.
- Lead bowler Mohammad Amir has been phenomenal till now for Karachi Kings in this edition of the Pakistan Super League 2023 and the same is predicted for him in the upcoming match against Lahore Qalandars. He has already 9 wickets and is hungry for a lot more. He will be the pacer to watch out for Karachi Kings in the upcoming PSL game.
- World’s current best spinner, Rashid Khan, will be the best spinner for Lahore Qalandars in the next game of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the domestic conditions well and is a very skilful spinner and also he is the second highest wicket-taker in the league.
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning
Lahore Qalandars waited too long to play against Karachi Kings after their dismal defeat in their first outing on the 19th of February. Lahore Qalandars is one of the best teams in the league and are the top choice to lift the Pakistan Super League’s eighth season torphy again this year. Moreover, Karachi Kings is already out of the league and would just want to finish the season by defeating the No.1 team in the Pakistan Super League 2023. We back Lahore Qalandars to win this match with a 70/30 chance of winning.
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
- If Lahore Qalandars bats first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 186 runs. The score on the board could be between 185-196 runs.
- If Karachi Kings bat first, the first innings score would be between 150-165 runs. They will have a tough challenge in front of them against Shaheen Afridi and his team.
- Final Prediction for the fixture – Lahore Qalandars to win the match.
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction
The match is going to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore will host its 5th Pakistan Super League match this season. Both the matches played on this venue have seen 200-plus runs in the first innings. Batting first will be the wiser option for the team winning the toss on 4th March.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the game timings. The chances of rain are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good game of cricket
Karachi Kings Player List
Karachi Kings Squad – Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Qasim Akram, Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade (wk), Muhammad Akhlaq, Andrew Tye, Faisal Akram, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Umar, Musa Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Haider Ali, Irfan Khan, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik
Karachi Kings Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Haider Ali
|
Batter
|
Sharjeel Khan
|
Batter
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Malik
|
Batter
|
Matthew Wade (wk)
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammad Akhlaq
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Umar
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
Karachi Kings Team Form
This is going to be the ninth match for the Karachi Kings franchise in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They have played really good cricket in the tournament till now and are in the second position in the points table.
Lahore Qalandars Player List
Lahore Qalandars Squad – Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan.
Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Kamran Ghulam
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings (wk)
|
Batter
|
Hussain Talat
|
All-rounder
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi (c)
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
Lahore Qalandars Team Form
This is going to be the last league match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They have been the best team in the tournament till now and are at the top of the points table.
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Karachi Kings winning the match are 2.175 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 1.688. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.
- Karachi Kings Betting Odds – 2.175
- Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 1.688
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters
Karachi Kings has a weak strong batting lineup and only Imad Wasim has scored runs for his team in the tournament. He has batted exceptionally well and scored 359 of runs for his team. He is, without a doubt, the top batter for Karachi Kings.
- Top Batter Bets for Imad Wasim - 8.4
The batter to watch out for in Lahore Qalandars is Fakhar Zaman. He has been best batter for Lahore Qalandars and the second highest run-scorer of the tournament with 365 runs in 9 innings. This Pakistani player would want to show his batting abilities in the next game by scoring many runs against Karachi Kings on 12th March.
- Top Batter Bets for Fakhar Zaman - 3.34
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers
Lead bowler Mohammad Amir has been brilliant till now in this edition of the Pakistan Super League and the same is expected from him in the upcoming match against Lahore Qalandars. He has already taken 9 wickets and is hungry for a lot more. He will be the bowler to watch out for Karachi Kings in the upcoming match against Lahore Qalandars.
- Top Bowler Bets for Mohammad Amir - 3.74
World’s current best spinner, Rashid Khan, will be the best bowler for Lahore Qalandars in the forthcoming game of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the domestic conditions well and is a very skilful bowler.
- Top Bowler Bets for Rashid Khan – 3.24
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars has a very deep batting line-up that can really benefit them in the coming match against Karachi Kings. Lahore Qalandars also has a better bowling attack with the likes of Rashid Khan and Shaheen Afridi who are the best bowlers in the tournament. Overall, the ground area are also small which might favor the better batting attack more and hence Lahore Qalandars is the favourite to win this fixture.Bet Now!