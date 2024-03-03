KKI (Karachi Kings) vs MUS (Multan Sultans) Match Prediction
KKI
39%
Chance of Winning
MUS
61%
T20
National Stadium
Facts:
- Multan Sultans lead the tally by 4-1 in the last five meetings against Karachi Kings.
- Multan Sultans are placed at the top of the table whereas Karachi Kings are placed at the 5th place of the table.
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Chance of Winning
Karachi Kings are placed 5th on the points table with two wins in five matches, the. With five more matches to go including this one, the team is in desperate need of a couple of wins to further its cause to make it to the playoffs. They are coming after a loss against the Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets and should perform well in the next game to keep their chances of the play-offs alive.
The Multan Sultans are the most consistent team this season. They have registered five wins of the six matches played so far. As a result, they are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table and another win here will almost guarantee them a place in the play-offs. They are coming from a fantastic win against Lahore Qalandars and will be looking to continue their winning streak in the competition.
Karachi Kings's chance of winning: 39%
Multan Sultans' chance of winning: 61%
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Betting Tips
Multan Sultans to score under 27.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Multan Sultans has a spectacular batting order, including one of the best T20 batters in the world. Mohammad Rizwan leads the batting order in the opening position with several names in the line-up. Dawid Malan opened with Rizwan initially but the team was not producing impressive results for the 1st wicket. Currently Reeza Hendricks bats alongside Rizwan in the opening line-up. Rizwan and Hendricks average at 31.16 & 57.20 respectively in the competition. The side has scored 17, 6, 1, 7, 22 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in six games. In their last clash with the Kings, Sultans scored 17 runs before they lost their 1st wicket. They failed to score over our target on all the occasions, making this a safe betting tip.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Multan Sultans
Most Sixes: Multan Sultans
Best Opening Partnership: Multan Sultans
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Toss Prediction
The pitch at Karachi is generally good to bat on. While the ball does move around a bit when it’s new, things settle down as the ball gets older and softer, allowing the batsmen to play their shots. The team batting first will look to score at least 180-190 runs to put pressure on the opposition. The spinners can expect some turn if they hit the right areas. The toss winning team will opt to bowl here first.
Weather Report
The weather is likely to remain clear with temperatures of below 20 degrees Celsius.
Multan Sultans Player List
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim, Johnson Charles, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Shahzad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Rizwan (c)
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tayyab Tahir
|
Batter
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Shahnawaz Dahani
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
|
Faisal Akram
|
Bowler
|
Aftab Ibrahim
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Ali
|
Bowler
Multan Sultans Team Form
Multan Sultans are high on confidence since they are on the top of the points table. They won their last game against Lahore Qalandars by 60 runs. They have a good batting and bowling form.
Karachi Kings Player List
Shan Masood (captain), Muhammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tim Seifert, Anwar Ali, Leus du Plooy, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shan Masood (c)
|
Batter
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Kieron Pollard
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Malik
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All-rounder
|
Hasan Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Irfan Khan
|
Batter
|
Anwar Ali
|
Bowler
|
Zahid Mahmood
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
Karachi Kings Team Form
Karachi Kings are having a dismal season. They are placed 5th in the standings and are coming from two defeats in the competition. They have a good batting order but their bowling has not been up to the mark.
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, Multan Sultans lead the tally by 4-1.
Karachi Kings Won: 1
Multan Sultans Won: 4
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Betting Odds
Karachi Kings met with Quetta Gladiators in their last game and lost the match by 5 wickets. The Kings batted first and scored 165 runs with the loss of 8 wickets. James Vince was the top scorer with 37 runs in the game. Their bowlers also failed the task as they were not able to contain the Gladiators within the target. Zahid Mohammad and Hasan Ali picked 2 wickets each in the game. The team needs to reform and perform better in their batting and their bowling order.
On the other hand, Multan Sultans will be high on confidence. They met with Lahore Qalandars in the last game. MS smashed 214/4 in 20 overs. It was a huge score for the Qalandars. Usman Khan scored 96 runs whereas Iftikhar Ahmed and Reeza Hendricks chipped in 40 runs each. Multan Sultans have a great bowling order as well. They managed to bundle out the Qalandars at 154, winning the game by 60 runs. Usama Mir was the best bowler in the team with 6 picks in the game. Multan Sultans will continue to thrash teams in the upcoming game and seal their place in the play-offs.
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans
T20
National Stadium, null
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Top Batters
Reeza Hendricks to be the top batter for Multan Sultans
Reeza Hendricks has scored 286 runs in 6 innings at an average of 57.2. He scored 40 runs in the last game and has a strike rate of over 135 in the competition.
James Vince to be the top batter for Karachi Kings
James Vince is a known batting threat in Karachi Kings. He has scored 88 runs in 4 innings of the competition at an average of 29.33. He scored 37 runs in the last game and will be expected to unleash his batting skills in the next game.
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Top Bowlers
Usama Mir to be the top bowler for Multan Sultans
Usama Mir is a talented bowler. He has picked 13 wickets in 6 games. He was successful in picking 6 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Hasan Ali to be the top bowler for Karachi Kings
Hasan Ali will be the best bowling pick from Karachi Kings. He has picked 8 wickets in 5 games and possesses an economy rate of 9.20. He picked 2 wickets in the previous game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Multan Sultans
Karachi Kings to win the match @ 2.22 (Parimatch)
Multan Sultans to win the match @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
Parimatch