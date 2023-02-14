Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League Match Predictions KK 30 % Chance of Winning PEZ 70 % Bet Now! Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi are going to face off against each other in the second match of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League. The match is going to be played on Tuesday 14th February 2023 from 7:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan. Both teams have won the Pakistan Super League once, Karachi Kings won in 2020 whereas Peshawar Zalmi won in the year 2017. Karachi Kings has reached the finals of the Pakistan Super League only once till now in the year 2020. They won the trophy in the 2020 season beating Lahore Qalandars in the final. They are looking for a very strong side this time around and can reach the final once again this time around. They will be led by Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim in the forthcoming season of the Pakistan Super League who is a very experienced international player. Peshawar Zalmi is a team who has reached the finals of the Pakistan Super League the most number of times in the league’s history. Having played the final four times, Peshawar Zalmi has won the league only once back in 2017. They last played the final in 2021 where they lost to Multan Sultans. They would want to turn their luck this time around and get their hands on that Pakistan Super League Trophy once again. Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Pakistan national team’s captain Babar Azam in the forthcoming season of the Pakistan Super League.

Facts Both the teams have a strong batting lineup and have the capability to chase any score at this venue. Peshawar Zalmi is a little more experienced side and has a very good captain in Babar Azam. The ground dimensions are also small which might favour the better batting unit more and hence Peshawar Zalmi is the favourite to win this match.

Both the teams have a strong batting lineup and have the capability to chase any score at this venue. Peshawar Zalmi is a little more experienced side and has a very good captain in Babar Azam. The ground dimensions are also small which might favour the better batting unit more and hence Peshawar Zalmi is the favourite to win this match.

Babar Azam who will be playing for Peshawar Zalmi this season is expected to be their best batter. He is in fantastic form currently and is one of the top batters in the world. being the captain of Peshawar Zalmi, he will have some added responsibility of making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.

We are predicting Mohammad Amir, the left-arm pacer, to be the best bowler for Karachi Kings in this Pakistan Super League season. He is returning to cricket after a long time and has a lot to prove to his fans and cricket experts around the world.

Wahab Riaz, another left-arm pacer, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and this season of the Pakistan Super League as well. He has already retired from international cricket and plays in domestic leagues only.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning

It is a difficult one to choose as both these teams play top-quality cricket and have top-class squads. These teams have provided the viewers with nail-biting encounters whenever they have played against each other. The match this time is going to be a close encounter once again and a last-ball finish is expected in the match. Both are equal sides on paper but seeing the ground dimensions and pitch, we are predicting Peshawar Zalmi to win this match with a 60/40 chance of winning against Karachi Kings.

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Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Karachi Kings bat first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 150 runs. The score on the board could be between 150-170 runs.

If Peshawar Zalmi bats first, the first innings score would be between 160-180 runs. They will have a big challenge in front of them against Karachi Kings.

Final Prediction for the match – Peshawar Zalmi to win the match.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. It is a high-scoring ground but teams don’t face any difficulties in chasing the score here. Dew often plays a part in the match and teams batting second have an added advantage. Both teams will look forward to the field first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the match. The chances of precipitation are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a nail-biter.

Karachi Kings Player List

Karachi Kings Squad – Haider Ali, Irfan Khan, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Qasim Akram, Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade (wk), Muhammad Akhlaq, Andrew Tye, Faisal Akram, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Umar, Musa Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Karachi Kings Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Haider Ali Batter James Vince Batter Sharjeel Khan Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Matthew Wade (wk) Batter Imad Wasim (c) All-rounder Muhammad Akhlaq All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Mohammad Umar Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

This is going to be the first match for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They would want to start their journey with a win and have some points to their name in the points table.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Squad – Babar Azam (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Haris Sohail, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamer Jamal, Danish Aziz, James Neesham, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Gleeson, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz.

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Babar Azam (c) Batter Haris Sohail Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Batter James Neesham All-rounder Arshad Iqbal All-rounder Rovman Powell All-rounder Khurram Shahzad All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

This is going to be the first match for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They would want to start their journey with a win and have some points to their name in the points table.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Karachi Kings winning the match are 1.88 whereas the odds in favour of Peshawar Zalmi winning are 1.86. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Karachi Kings Betting Odds – 1.88

Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds – 1.86

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Team Batters

Shoaib Malik who is back in the Karachi Kings squad will have a lot of eyes on him in the Pakistan Super League’s current season. He is a very experienced player who has played a lot of T20 cricket in his career and has been a legend in Pakistan’s cricketing history. He is predicted to be the best batter for Karachi Kings this season.

Top Batter Bets for Shoaib Malik - 4.5

Babar Azam who will be playing for Peshawar Zalmi this season is expected to be their best batter. At the moment, he is in fantastic form and among the best batters in the world. being the captain of Peshawar Zalmi, he will have some added responsibility of making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.

Top Batter Bets for Babar Azam - 5.6

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Team Bowlers

We are predicting Mohammad Amir, the left-arm pacer, to be the best bowler for Karachi Kings in this Pakistan Super League season. He is returning to cricket after a long time and has a lot to prove to his fans and cricket experts around the world.

Top Bowler Bets for Mohammad Amir - 4,74

Wahab Riaz, another left-arm pacer, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and in this season of the Pakistan Super League as well. He has already retired from international cricket and plays in domestic leagues only.

Top Bowler Bets for Wahab Riaz - 5.2