Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match Predictions KK 30 % Chance of Winning QGL 70 % Bet Now! Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will take on each other for the 6th match of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST at Karachi National Stadium, Karachi in Pakistan on the 18th of February 202. Quetta Gladiators lost their first match of the tournament against Multan Sultans on 15th February whereas Karachi Kings also lost their first game of the Pakistan Super League 2023 against Peshawar Zalmi on 14th February. Karachi Kings is currently in the 5th position of the points table with zero points to their name and a negative net run rate of -0.100. They were in a bad shape in the previous season as well and wouldn’t want this season to be the same as before and be at the top of the points table. Karachi Kings will look forward to bouncing back in the tournament by defeating Quetta Gladiators on the 18th of February. It will be their 3rd match of the tournament and will need to win matches to be at the top of the points table. Quetta Gladiators had a very disappointing start to the tournament against Multan Sultans on 15th February. They hold 2 titles to their name but from the past season, they aren’t able to perform in the Pakistan Super League. Quetta Gladiators posted a target of just 111 runs in the first innings and lost the match by 9 wickets as Multan Sultans chased down the target in just 13.3 overs. Quetta Gladiators’ captain Shadab Khan needs to buckle up his team and gain the winning momentum in the tournament.

Facts The National Cricket Stadium in Pakistan has hosted 2 Pakistan Super League matches till now in the ongoing season of the tournament. We saw a high-scoring game in the first match and an average-scoring game in the second game. We expect the upcoming fixture to be a high-scoring game as seen in the second match of the tournament. The average score here is above 170 runs and the teams batting first have higher chances of winning.

Haider Ali was seen in great form in the previous game against Islamabad United. He is a young talent from Pakistan who can play some fine inning for his team in the next game. He is predicted to be the top batter for Karachi Kings in this game.

Quetta Gladiators have many big names in their team but couldn’t score above 110 runs in the previous game against Multan Sultans. But we can expect Iftikhar Ahmed to be lethal in the upcoming game against Karachi Kings. Being the middle-order batsman of Quetta Gladiators, he will have to score some huge runs after the early wickets of the top-order batsmen. Let us see how he performs in the next game of the Pakistan Super League.

We are predicting Andrew Tye, the best bowler of the recently concluded Big Bash League, to be the top bowler for Karachi Kings in this game of Pakistan Super League 2023. He can be an asset for his team against Quetta Gladiators on the 18th of February.

Naseem Shah didn’t pick any wickets in the last game against Multan Sultans but is expected to take above 2 wickets in this game and can be the highest wicket-taker of this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

As both teams lost their first game of the tournament and are at the bottom of the points table this match will hold an important place to boost their morale as well as their confidence for future matches. But taking the head-to-head stats into the matter and their previous performances in the Pakistan Super League we can predict that Quetta Gladiators has a greater chance of winning the next game on the 18th. We are backing Quetta Gladiators to win this match with a 70/30 chance of winning against Karachi Kings on the 18th of February.

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Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Karachi Kings bat first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 160 runs. The score on the board could be between 150-165 runs.

If Quetta Gladiators bats first, the first innings score would be between 175-180 runs. They will have a tough task in front of them against Karachi Kings.

Final Prediction for the match – Quetta Gladiators to win the 6th match.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to commence at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. In the past 2 matches played over here batting first has always been beneficial for the team after winning the toss. It is a high-scoring ground but teams also don’t face any difficulties in chasing the score here. Dew often plays a part in the match and teams batting second have an added advantage. Both teams will look forward to the field first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the match timings. The chances of precipitation are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a nail-biter.

Karachi Kings Player List

Karachi Kings Squad – James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Qasim Akram, Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade (wk), Muhammad Akhlaq, Andrew Tye, Faisal Akram, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Umar, Musa Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Haider Ali, Irfan Khan

Karachi Kings Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Haider Ali Batter James Vince Batter Sharjeel Khan Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Matthew Wade (wk) Batter Imad Wasim (c) All-rounder Muhammad Akhlaq All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Mohammad Umar Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

This is going to be the third match for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They would want to win their third game of the tournament as they are already in a tough spot of the tournament and that too in just 3 games.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Quetta Gladiators Squad – Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, and Qais Ahmad, Sarfaraz Ahmed ©, Mohammad Nawaz

Quetta Gladiators Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Sarfaraz Ahmed Batter Jason Roy Batter Martin Guptill Batter Umar Akmal Batter Ahsan Ali Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

This is going to be the second match for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League this season. They have lost their first game of the season and would not want to lose another one and be at the bottom of the points table.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Karachi Kings winning the match are 2.08 whereas the odds in favour of Quetta Gladiators winning are 1.72. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Karachi Kings Betting Odds – 2.08

Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds – 1.72

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Top Team Batters

Haider Ali who is in the Karachi Kings squad will have a lot of eyes on him in the Pakistan Super League’s current season. He is a very young player who has played many firecracker innings in the T20 format. He is predicted to be the best batter for Karachi Kings in this game.

Top Batter Bets for Haider Ali - 3.74

Iftikhar Ahmed who will be playing for Quetta Gladiators this season is expected to be their best batter against Multan Sultans. He is in fantastic form as seen in the T20 World Cup, he will have some added responsibility of making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.

Top Batter Bets for Iftikhar Ahmed - 4

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Top Team Bowlers

We are predicting Andrew Tye to be the best bowler for Karachi Kings in this Pakistan Super League season. He was the highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash League 2022-23.

Top Bowler Bets for Andrew Tye - 4

Naseem Shah, another Pakistani fast bowler, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and in this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.

Top Bowler Bets for Naseem Shah - 4.32