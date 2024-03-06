KKI (Karachi Kings) vs QGL (Quetta Gladiators) Match Prediction QGL 59 % Chance of Winning KKI 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.849 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will meet each other in the 2nd game of the Pakistan Super League 2024. The game will be hosted at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 6. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Karachi Kings are placed 5th on the points table with two wins in six matches. With only a few games left in the competition, they really need to gear up and cash in some victories in hopes for a place in the playoffs. They are coming after their third consecutive loss in the tournament. They will face a huge challenge against Quetta Gladiators in their next outing.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are having a great campaign right from the start of the competition. They have won four games and faced a single loss in five matches. They are coming from a win against the Kings. Their last game was abandoned, which earned them a point. With that, they are placed 2nd in the points table with 9 points and a net run rate of 0.313. They will strive to continue their winning momentum in the next game.

Karachi Kings's chance of winning: 41%

Quetta Gladiators' chance of winning: 59%

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Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Tips

Quetta Gladiators to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Quetta Gladiators have a spectacular batting order. They have Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel to open for the team in the competition. Roy and Shakeel average at 40.00 & 32.8 respectively in the competition. The pair started their campaign with a fantastic opening partnership of 157 runs. They secured 69, 17, 16 & 57 runs in the next four matches before their first dismissal. The duo posted the scores of over 22 runs before their first dismissal on three occasions. They scored 57 runs for the first wicket in their last clash against Karachi Kings. That said, the pair should be able to continue their form in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Quetta Gladiators 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Quetta Gladiators 1.77 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Karachi Kings 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Toss Prediction

A first-innings score of 160-plus can be considered competitive at this venue. It's well worth playing two specialist slow bowlers here - and perhaps open the bowling with one. Both skippers will look to chase down the total in this match as no target will be safe in batting friendly conditions on a fresh pitch.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted on March 6. However, the skies will remain cloudy. The temperature will be around 18 degree Celsius.

Karachi Kings Player List

Shan Masood (captain), Muhammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tim Seifert, Anwar Ali, Leus du Plooy, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Shan Masood (c) Batter James Vince Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Hasan Ali All-rounder Irfan Khan Batter Anwar Ali Bowler Zahid Mahmood Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

Karachi Kings are having a dismal season. They are placed 5th in the standings and are coming from three defeats in the competition. They have a good batting order but their bowling has not been up to the mark.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (captain), Sajjad Ali (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Adil Naz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Omair Yousuf, Bismillah Khan, Usman Qadir, Laurie Evans, Sohail Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Sarfaraz Ahmed Wicket-keeper Khawaja Nafay Batter Rilee Rossouw © Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Akeal Hosein Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Wasim Bowler Usman Tariq Bowler Sohail Khan Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators’ last game was abandoned. Before that, they won their game against Karachi Kings by 5 wickets. They were able to chase the target comfortably in the last game. They have a good batting and bowling form.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, Quetta Gladiators lead the tally by 5-0.

Karachi Kings Won: 0

Quetta Gladiators Won: 5

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

In their recent clash with Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings faced disappointment, falling short by 20 runs. Despite Multan's imposing total of 189 runs, with Blessing Muzarabani claiming two wickets, Karachi struggled to make an impact during their chase, managing only 169 runs. While Shan Masood and Shoaib Malik contributed with 36 and 38 runs respectively, the majority of Karachi's batting lineup failed to deliver, underscoring their urgent need for a turnaround in the competition.

Similarly, against Quetta Gladiators, Karachi posted 165 runs, backed by Abrar Ahmed's three-wicket haul. However, Quetta's batting lineup, spearheaded by Jason Roy's 52 and Sherfane Rutherford's unbeaten 58, proved too formidable, as they comfortably chased down the target to secure victory by 5 wickets. Karachi Kings find themselves in a precarious position, seeking to reverse their fortunes as they continue their campaign.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, null Quetta Gladiators Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Karachi Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.021 Bet Now!

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Top Batters

Jason Roy to be the top batter for Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy is a fantastic batter in the team. He has scored 200 runs in 5 games at an average of 40.00. He scored 37 runs against Islamabad United in his last meeting with them. He is coming from an innings of 52 runs from his last outing. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Shoaib Malik to be the top batter for Karachi Kings

The experienced batter, Shoaib Malik will have a test upon his shoulders to score high in the next game. He has scored 177 runs in 6 games at an average of 29.5. He looks in good form and will look to continue his good batting momentum.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Top Bowlers

Abrar Ahmed to be the top bowler for Quetta Gladiators

Abrar Ahmed is a terrific bowler. He has picked 10 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 7.65 in the competition. He was able to pick 3 wickets in the last game. He also picked 3 wickets against the United in his last meeting with them.

Hasan Ali to be the top bowler for Karachi Kings

Hasan Ali will be the best bowling pick from Karachi Kings. He has picked 9 wickets in 6 games and possesses an economy rate of 9.08. He picked a wicket 2 in the previous game against Quetta.