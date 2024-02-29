KKI (Karachi Kings) vs QGL (Quetta Gladiators) Match Prediction KKI 51 % Chance of Winning QGL 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.103 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will take on each other in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League, 2024 at the National Stadium, Karachi, on February 29, 2024 (Thursday), at 7:30 PM IST. While Quetta have three wins and one loss from four games to secure the second spot on the points table, Karachi have found themselves in the bottom half, with two wins and two losses.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Karachi Kings will be glad that they have a home leg to look forward to and the time is ripe for them to take a jump off and secure the advantage once again. With two losses already, they are somehow looking at a backward slump and to arrest the collapse, it has become imperative that they dominate the home leg.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are one of the most impressive sides in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, having won the first three games before losing to Multan Sultans. Led by Rilee Rossouw, they perhaps have the most complete side in the tournament and getting ahead now doesn’t seem like a big challenge.

KK’s chance of winning is 51%

QG’s chance of winning is 49%

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Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Tips

Not backing Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel to score heavily in the upcoming clash would be living in a fool’s world - because Quetta Gladiators openers have done well to make a lot of money for the punters. Kieron Pollard is firing on all cylinders with the bat to ensure that runs will not dry up for Karachi even though others haven’t stepped up their game. So I am going to put my money on the West Indian superstar.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lahore Qalandars opening partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Boundaries in the match Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

The National Stadium in Karachi has historically been a batting-friendly venue and that was on show in the last game when Islamabad United comfortably chased down the 166-run target. The venue has hosted 46 games since January 2021, with the chasing side winning 27 games compared to 19 wins by the batting first team. The average first innings score at the venue is 178/6 whereas the average first innings winning score is 191/5.

Weather Report

No rain is predicted on Thursday in Karachi with a chance of precipitation staying below 8%. In that situation, it is very safe to assume that things will remain the same in the match.

Karachi Kings Player List

Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Leus du Plooy, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, James Vince, Daniel Sams, Anwar Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Zahid Mahmood, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Shan Masood Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Leus du Plooy Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Irfan Khan All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Mir Hamza Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Mohammad Aamir Khan Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

Karachi Kings have two wins and two losses in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League and what makes it super interesting is that they have a home leg going on. They lost the first match at home - thanks to a blitzkrieg from Alex Hales - but overall, they are equipped enough to take the challenge head on.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Omair Yousuf, Will Smeed, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz, Bismillah Khan, Laurie Evans, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Khawaja Nafay Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Sarfaraz Ahmed Wicket-keeper Sherfane Rutherford Batter Akeal Hosein All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr All-rounder Usman Tariq Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators started the tournament with three wins but lost the last game against Multan Sultans. They currently sit at the second position on the points table - one that makes them confident to lead the vertical with ease.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Head-To-Head

Quetta Gladiators have a strong record against Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, 2024 with 11 wins from 16 head-to-head encounters. Karachi, in turn, have registered just five wins. The Gladiators have won the last four head-to-head games to be in contention.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

Quetta Gladiators to score above 47.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel are the primary reasons behind Quetta’s success this season, adding early runs in the powerplay and keeping the side in good shape. The duo have a strike rate of 147 and 143 in the first six overs. That resulted in Quatta having a run rate 9.1 in the first six overs. So this is a winning market right there.

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Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Best Batters

Kieron Pollard to be Karachi Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Kieron Pollard is one of the greatest all-rounders in the sport, and this season, when other batters from his side have failed to live up to their potential, he has proven why he is such a vital commodity. In four matches, he has managed 183 runs at a strike rate of 164.86. With over 12000 runs in the format, never doubt what Pollard can do.

Jason Roy to be Quetta Gladiators’ best batter (Parimatch)

Jason Roy has scored 148 runs at an average of 37 in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, emerging as the side’s highest run-scorer this season. With 9072 runs in his career, there is nothing about Roy that would tell you he can’t score quickly. A strike rate of 142.03 further adds to the cause. So bank on him to deliver big-time.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Best Bowlers

Mir Hamza to be Karachi Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Mir Hamza has 58 T20 wickets in his T20 career, but this season of Pakistan Super League has made him a valuable bowler on the Pakistan cricketing circuit. He is by far the best bowler from Karachi Kings and in all liklihood, he will continue doing that in the upcoming clash as well.

Abrar Ahmed to be Quetta Gladiators’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Abrar Ahmed has taken seven wickets in four games to emerge as the side’s best bowler, but what makes his case interesting is the fact that batters have found it hard to read him. With an average of 24.72 in his T20 career, he has ensured that things are more aligned in his favour - and one that should make her confident to take the challenge head-on.