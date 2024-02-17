LQA (Lahore Qalandars) vs ISL (Islamabad United) Match Prediction LQA 56 % Chance of Winning ISL 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.802 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will take on each other in the first game of the 2024 Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on February 18, 2024 (Saturday). Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have a pretty settled squad at their disposal, but they will certainly be wary of an Islamabad United side that made it to the Eliminator of the 2023 edition.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning

They call PSL a bowling league and now no team can boast it more than Lahore Qalandars. With the presence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan - they have a very strong chance to repeat the last two years’ performance. They also have the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Shai Hope to go with the quality of Sikandar Raza, which makes them a complete side.

Led by Shadab Khan, Islamabad United have Alex Hales - the singular performer who could turn things around in his own way. Naseem Shah’s presence further makes them such a solid contender - and to support him, they have Tymal Mills and Obed McCoy in the bowling line-up. So the two-time champions have reasons to be hopeful.

LQ’s chance of winning is 56%

IU’s chance of winning is 44%

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Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Betting Tips

Alex Hales is one of the most complete T20 cricketers around and it should come as no surprise if he goes on to deliver a masterclass in the opening game. Fakhar Zaman is going to be Hales’ answer at Lahore Qalandars, with his explosive batting going to be the major differentiator in the match. Among the bowlers, it is fair to say that Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are going to have a cracker.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 12.5 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Total Extras in the match Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction

The Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore is an anomaly of a sub-continent wicket, with the batting first team winning 31 of the 53 T20 matches played at the venue since 2021. The average first innings score at the venue is 174/6, but the average first innings winning score is 185/6. Batters have had an average of 24.7 at the venue in that time period, with a balls per dismissal ratio of 17.6.

Weather Report

The weather seems to be fine in Lahore for the match day - with a chance of precipitation being around 2%. That is a pretty reasonable place to be. Further, there is a cloud cover of 12% which will provide very calming conditions to play cricket.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sahibzada Farhan, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Kahn, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas, Mirza Baig, Syed Faridoun

Predicted Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman Batter Mirza Baig Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Shai Hope Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

Lahore Qalandars have easily been the most dominant side in the Pakistan Super League in the last couple of years, winning both seasons. In the league stage too they were very good, securing seven wins from 10 games. So if you want to go by the historical form, they have been at the forefront of a domineering run.

Islamabad United Player List

Shada Khan, Naseem Shah, Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Tymal Mills, Alex Hales, Faheem Ashraf, Colin Munro, Matthew Forde, Salman Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Muhammad Waseem

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Haider Ali Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Hunain Shah Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United secured six wins from 10 games to qualify for the playoffs but lost the Eliminator last year. They will aim to do better and go all the way in the upcoming season.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Head-To-Head

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have played each other 17 times, with the latter winning nine games and the former coming out on top in eight games. The last time both sides played each other was in 2023, in which Qalandars won by 119 runs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Betting Odds

Islamabad United to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ ? (Parimatch)

Islamabad United have Alex Hales to open the innings for them alongside Colin Munro. The duo are two of the most destructive batters in world cricket when it comes to attacking with precision, and as a result, Islamabad United had a powerplay run rate of 9.4 in the last season. That, in all probability, will be reflected once again in the upcoming match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United T20 Gaddafi Stadium, null Lahore Qalandars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Islamabad United Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.087 Bet Now!

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Best Batters

Fakhar Zaman to be Lahore Qalandars’ best batter (Parimatch)

Fakhar Zaman is one of the best T20 batters in the world, having scored 6102 runs with 42 half-centuries and three centuries. Most of his runs- 2413 runs, to be precise- have come for Lahore Qalandars, which tells you Zaman is capable enough to produce some brilliant performances.

Alex Hales to be Islamabad United’s best batter (Parimatch)

Alex Hales has been one of the most prolific T20 batters around, having scored 12171 runs at 30.05 and a strike rate of 146.7. Such has been his brilliance that he has 78 fifties and six centuries in the format - with an average of 31.88 in 2024 already. If you want to make money, there is no way you’re betting on anyone apart from Alex Hales.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Best Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Lahore Qalandars’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Shaheen Shah Afridi has 244 T20 wickets, but the bigger factor of his career can be attributed to how he has taken the slope in the right way. An average of 20.9 would tell you that Afridi is a legend of the sport. In his T20 career, he has five five-wicket hauls, which makes it more obvious.

Naseem Shah to be Islamabad United’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Naseem Shah has an average of 28.8 in T20s at a strike rate of 22.3 - but in the last couple of years, he has further grown to become one of the best pacers in Pakistan. He has 26 wickets in the Pakistan Super League, and can only grow from here.