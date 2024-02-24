LQA (Lahore Qalandars) vs KKI (Karachi Kings) Match Prediction LQA 54 % Chance of Winning KKI 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.846 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will lock horns with each other in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League, 2024 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on February 24, 2024 (Saturday), at 7:30 PM IST. While Lahore have lost all three games of the season so far, Karachi Kings have one win and one loss from two games.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Chance of Winning

Defending champions, Lahore Qalandars came into the tournament on the back of a stellar record in the last two seasons, but things have turned out to be quite different so far in the edition. They have lost all three games, with all their star performers failing to do anything magical.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings have been slightly better, with a more settled squad after beating Peshawar Zalmi quite convincingly. With Shoaib Malik in very good form, they have a very good chance to add more win to their total and take the side forward.

LQ’s chance of winning is 54%

KK’s chance of winning is 46%

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Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Betting Tips

Kieron Pollard is definitely going to have a great game of cricket and one shouldn’t doubt that by any means. One of the most celebrated all-rounders of the format, Pollard made the tournament his oyster with a 49 in the last game. He is going to have help from James Vince and Shoaib Malik too. Mir Hamza is the doing some crazy stuff with the ball and bank on him to deliver as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Boundaries in the match Under 43.5 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Total Sixes in the match Over 12.5 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match Toss Prediction

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has hosted as many as 71 T20 matches since the onset of 2020, with the batting first team winning 36 matches as compared to 34 wins by the chasing side. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 173/6, but the average first innings winning score goes up to 187/6. Batters have had an average of 25.8 at the venue in the aforementioned time period.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain in the upcoming clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings with accuweather.com predicting a chance of precipitation lying below 5% and the cloud cover being only 13%. That doesn’t provide any change to the plans.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Salman Fayyaz, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Syed Faridoun

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper David Wiese All-rounder Shaheen Afridi All-rounder Salman Fayyaz Bowler Jahandad Khan Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

The defending champions have lost the last three games - first to Islamabad United by eight wickets, and then, Quetta Gladiators won by five wickets before losing to Multan Sultans. Can the defending champions turn around the fortunes?

Karachi Kings Player List

James Vince, Shan Masood (c), Saad Baig (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Leus du Plooy, Jamie Overton, Anwar Ali, Tim Seifert, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zahid Mahmood, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Shan Masood Batter Saad Baig Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nawaz Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Mir Hamza Bowler Mohammad Aamir Khan Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

Karachi Kings massively underperformed in the 2023 season of PSL and started the 2024 season on a similar note, by losing to Multan Sultans by 55 runs. In the next game, however, riding on a very good innings from Kieron Pollard, Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi to the post.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Head-To-Head

Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings have played 17 games against each other, with the former winning six games and the latter having a terrific upper hand with 11 wins. In the last five head-to-head encounters, Karachi Kings have secured four wins to have the moral advantage going into the Saturday encounter.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Betting Odds

Karachi Kings to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

With James Vince and Shan Masood opening the batting for Karachi Kings, this is a market that can largely be saturated. For the simple fact that they have a run-rate of 9.3 while batting together in the last three years - something that Kings can exploit to deliver better performances. Going forward, you can be sure that Kings will be having an upper hand in the first six overs.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings T20 Gaddafi Stadium, null Lahore Qalandars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Karachi Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.026 Bet Now!

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Best Batters

Rassie van der Dussen to be Lahore Qalandars’ best batter (Parimatch)

Rassie van der Dussen has scored 140 runs in three matches in the ongoing Pakistan Super Legaue, at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 148.93. Even though his side have failed to make a move in the tournament, he has two half-centuries already - which makes me convinced that RVD is the best bet to go for.

Shoaib Malik to be Karachi Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Karachi Kings’ batters haven’t been able to deliver much in the ongoing PSL, but Shoaib Malik is an exception, scoring at an average of 41. It is in line with what he has done in his career, having accumulated 13188 runs at an average of 36.53. Against Multan Sultans, when everyone failed, he was the lone man standing with a 53. So trust him to come good in the upcoming clash.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Best Bowlers

Zaman Khan to be Lahore Qalandars’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Zaman Khan is the highest wicket-taker for Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing season, but that’s not a surprise to anyone who has followed his career with interest. He has 110 wickets at an average of 22.86 and a strike rate of 16.2. You can be confident that Zaman Khan will have a great game of cricket.

Daniel Sams to be Karachi Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Daniel Sams has 206 wickets from 168 T20 games and has grown to become one of the most consistent bowlers in the format. He has an average of 23.84 and a strike rate of 16.2, with seven four-wicket hauls to his name. That makes him such a solid prospect to be backed for the clash.