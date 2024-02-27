LQA (Lahore Qalandars) vs MUS (Multan Sultans) Match Prediction LQA 40 % Chance of Winning MUS 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the 14th game of the Pakistan Super League 2024. The game will be hosted at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 27. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Chance of Winning

Lahore hasn't won any matches this PSL season and has lost five in a row. They're at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -0.533. This is making it tough for them to qualify for the next stage. Let's see what went wrong and how they can improve. Despite their losses, their resilience shows their potential for a comeback.

In contrast, Multan Sultans are leading the points table comfortably. They started with three consecutive wins but stumbled against Zalmi before bouncing back with another victory against Quetta Gladiators. Multan are showing fans and critics alike why they are genuine title contenders again.

Lahore Qalandars's chance of winning: 40%

Multan Sultans' chance of winning: 60%

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Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Betting Tips

Multan Sultans to score under 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Multan Sultans has a spectacular batting order, including one of the best T20 batters in the world. Mohammad Rizwan leads the batting order in the opening position with several names in the line-up. Dawid Malan opened with Rizwan initially but the team was not producing impressive results for the 1st wicket. Currently Usman Khan bats alongside Rizwan in the opening line-up. Rizwan, Malan and Khan average at 37.4, 26.00 & 14.00 respectively in the competition. The side has scored 17, 6, 1, 7 & 22 runs before their first dismissal in five games. In their last clash with the Qalandars, Sultans scored 1 run before Malan lost his wicket. They failed to score over our target on all the occasions, making this a safe betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Multan Sultans 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Lahore Qalandars 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Multan Sultans 1.98 Bet on Parimatch

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Toss Prediction

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore has been excellent or worse for the Lahore Qalandars, who chased 200 in no time one day and fell through succumbing to 138 against the Quetta Gladiators on another day. Multan Sultans, with just one win and two drubbings in three matches here, has had it slightly worse. Chasing teams have lost two out of seven fixtures at Lahore, but one of the matches featuring Zalmi could have gone either way. There’s no doubt that the team winning the toss will consider putting the opposition into bat.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests we might see the weather being bright and clear during game day. Forecast not showing signs of rain interrupting the contest.

Multan Sultans Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim, Johnson Charles, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Shahzad

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Usman Khan Batter Yasir Khan Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Khushdil Shah Batter David Willey All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler Aftab Ibrahim Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans are high on confidence since they are on the top of the points table. They won their last game against Quetta Gladiators by 13 runs. They have a good batting and bowling form.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Salman Fayyaz, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Syed Faridoun

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Ahsan Hafeez All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shaheen Afridi All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite Bowler Jahandad Khan Bowler Mohammad Imran Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

The defending champions have lost all their games this season. They are yet to win a game this season and lie at the bottom of the standings. They have a decent batting order but lack in their bowling attack.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars have won thrice whereas Multan Sultans have two wins.

Lahore Qalandars Won: 3

Multan Sultans Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Betting Odds

Lahore Qalandars met with Peshawar Zalmi in their last game and lost the match by 8 runs. Rassie van der Dussen was the best batter with an unbeaten 104. With his help, LQ scored 211 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi made an effort with 3 wickets but could not win the game for the team. Sahibzada Farhan and Rassie van der Dussen have emerged as Lahore's leading run-scorers in this year's PSL. But they have lacked enough support around them and quickly need more of it going forward.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans met with Quetta Gladiators in their last outing. Multan Sultans secured 180 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Quetta Gladiators replied with 167 runs and lost 9 wickets in the process, losing the game by 13 runs. Mohammad Rizwan (51) and Reeza Hendricks (72). Mohammad Ali & David Willey picked 3 wickets each. Reeza Hendricks and Dawid Malan are among the Sultans' top run-scorers this season. Hendricks has amassed 246 runs in five innings. This is his first stint in the PSL - and what a great debut season he is having. Mohammad Ali has raced to 13 wickets in five matches for Multan this year.

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Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Top Batters

Reeza Hendricks to be the top batter for Multan Sultans

Reeza Hendricks has scored 246 runs in 5 innings at an average of 61.5. He scored 72 runs in the last game and has a strike rate of over 135 in the competition.

Rassie van der Dussen to be the top batter for Lahore Qalandars

Van der Dussen is full of confidence after hitting a rare Pakistan Super League century recently. He has scored 270 runs in 5 innings at an average of 90.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Top Bowlers

Mohammad Ali to be the top bowler for Multan Sultans

Mohammad Ali is a talented bowler. He has picked 13 wickets in the last game. He was successful in picking 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Shah Afridi has picked 7 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 8.05 in the competition. He has picked 3 wickets for 33 runs in the last game.