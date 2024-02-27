LQA (Lahore Qalandars) vs MUS (Multan Sultans) Match Prediction
LQA
40%
Chance of Winning
MUS
60%
T20
Gaddafi Stadium
Facts:
- Lahore Qalandars lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five meetings against Multan Sultans.
- Multan Sultans are placed at the top of the table whereas Lahore Qalandars are placed at the bottom of the table.
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Chance of Winning
Lahore hasn't won any matches this PSL season and has lost five in a row. They're at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -0.533. This is making it tough for them to qualify for the next stage. Let's see what went wrong and how they can improve. Despite their losses, their resilience shows their potential for a comeback.
In contrast, Multan Sultans are leading the points table comfortably. They started with three consecutive wins but stumbled against Zalmi before bouncing back with another victory against Quetta Gladiators. Multan are showing fans and critics alike why they are genuine title contenders again.
Lahore Qalandars's chance of winning: 40%
Multan Sultans' chance of winning: 60%
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Betting Tips
Multan Sultans to score under 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Multan Sultans has a spectacular batting order, including one of the best T20 batters in the world. Mohammad Rizwan leads the batting order in the opening position with several names in the line-up. Dawid Malan opened with Rizwan initially but the team was not producing impressive results for the 1st wicket. Currently Usman Khan bats alongside Rizwan in the opening line-up. Rizwan, Malan and Khan average at 37.4, 26.00 & 14.00 respectively in the competition. The side has scored 17, 6, 1, 7 & 22 runs before their first dismissal in five games. In their last clash with the Qalandars, Sultans scored 1 run before Malan lost his wicket. They failed to score over our target on all the occasions, making this a safe betting tip.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Multan Sultans
Most Sixes: Lahore Qalandars
Best Opening Partnership: Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Toss Prediction
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore has been excellent or worse for the Lahore Qalandars, who chased 200 in no time one day and fell through succumbing to 138 against the Quetta Gladiators on another day. Multan Sultans, with just one win and two drubbings in three matches here, has had it slightly worse. Chasing teams have lost two out of seven fixtures at Lahore, but one of the matches featuring Zalmi could have gone either way. There’s no doubt that the team winning the toss will consider putting the opposition into bat.
Weather Report
The weather forecast suggests we might see the weather being bright and clear during game day. Forecast not showing signs of rain interrupting the contest.
Multan Sultans Player List
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim, Johnson Charles, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Shahzad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
Yasir Khan
|
Batter
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Khushdil Shah
|
Batter
|
David Willey
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Aftab Ibrahim
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Ali
|
Bowler
Multan Sultans Team Form
Multan Sultans are high on confidence since they are on the top of the points table. They won their last game against Quetta Gladiators by 13 runs. They have a good batting and bowling form.
Lahore Qalandars Player List
Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Salman Fayyaz, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Syed Faridoun
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sahibzada Farhan
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Ahsan Hafeez
|
All-rounder
|
Shai Hope
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Carlos Brathwaite
|
Bowler
|
Jahandad Khan
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Imran
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
Lahore Qalandars Team Form
The defending champions have lost all their games this season. They are yet to win a game this season and lie at the bottom of the standings. They have a decent batting order but lack in their bowling attack.
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars have won thrice whereas Multan Sultans have two wins.
Lahore Qalandars Won: 3
Multan Sultans Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Betting Odds
Lahore Qalandars met with Peshawar Zalmi in their last game and lost the match by 8 runs. Rassie van der Dussen was the best batter with an unbeaten 104. With his help, LQ scored 211 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi made an effort with 3 wickets but could not win the game for the team. Sahibzada Farhan and Rassie van der Dussen have emerged as Lahore's leading run-scorers in this year's PSL. But they have lacked enough support around them and quickly need more of it going forward.
On the other hand, Multan Sultans met with Quetta Gladiators in their last outing. Multan Sultans secured 180 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Quetta Gladiators replied with 167 runs and lost 9 wickets in the process, losing the game by 13 runs. Mohammad Rizwan (51) and Reeza Hendricks (72). Mohammad Ali & David Willey picked 3 wickets each. Reeza Hendricks and Dawid Malan are among the Sultans' top run-scorers this season. Hendricks has amassed 246 runs in five innings. This is his first stint in the PSL - and what a great debut season he is having. Mohammad Ali has raced to 13 wickets in five matches for Multan this year.
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans
T20
Gaddafi Stadium, null
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Top Batters
Reeza Hendricks to be the top batter for Multan Sultans
Reeza Hendricks has scored 246 runs in 5 innings at an average of 61.5. He scored 72 runs in the last game and has a strike rate of over 135 in the competition.
Rassie van der Dussen to be the top batter for Lahore Qalandars
Van der Dussen is full of confidence after hitting a rare Pakistan Super League century recently. He has scored 270 runs in 5 innings at an average of 90.
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Top Bowlers
Mohammad Ali to be the top bowler for Multan Sultans
Mohammad Ali is a talented bowler. He has picked 13 wickets in the last game. He was successful in picking 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Lahore Qalandars
Shaheen Shah Afridi has picked 7 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 8.05 in the competition. He has picked 3 wickets for 33 runs in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars to win the match @ 2.21 (Parimatch)
Multan Sultans to win the match @ 1.66 (Parimatch)
Parimatch