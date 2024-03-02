LQA (Lahore Qalandars) vs PZA (Peshawar Zalmi) Match Prediction PZA 58 % Chance of Winning LQA 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.854 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 17th game of the Pakistan Super League 2024. The game will be hosted at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 2. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning

Lahore hasn't won any matches this PSL season and has lost six games in a row. They're at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -0.948. They lost their last game against Multan Sultans by a massive margin. This is going to be a task uphill for the team for the rest of the games left for them to play.

Peshawar Zalmi had a rough start with losses to Gladiators and Karachi Kings. But they took control of their campaign and registered three fantastic wins after that. The wins earned them the points to rest at the 3rd place in the table standings currently. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.285. They will look to continue their winning momentum coming into this fixture.

Lahore Qalandars's chance of winning: 42%

Peshawar Zalmi' chance of winning: 58%

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Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Tips

Peshawar Zalmi to score over 27.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Peshawar Zalmi has a spectacular batting order, including one of the best T20 batters in the world. Babar Azam and Saim Ayub opened for the team in the competition and currently average at 82.5 & 35.00 respectively in the tournament. In the four games this season, the pair secured 91, 0, 26, 136 & 77 runs for their opening partnership. Saim Ayub smashed 38 runs whereas Azam scored an unbeaten 111 runs in the last game. In the last meeting between the sides, the pair led one of the best opening partnerships in the tournament, 136 runs. The openers look in terrific form and should lead a successful opening partnership in the next game against the United.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Peshawar Zalmi 1.71 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Lahore Qalandars 2.04 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Peshawar Zalmi 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Toss Prediction

Rawalpindi pitch will be placid track with good pace and bounce to work with for the batters. We expect the average scores to be in the range of 170-180 runs in this match. Both skippers will look to chase down the total in this match as no target will be safe in batting friendly conditions on a fresh pitch.

Weather Report

Rawalpindi will have slightly overcast conditions with some possibility of rain as per the weather forecasters.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Salman Fayyaz, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Syed Faridoun

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Wicket-keeper Fakhar Zaman Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter George Linde All-rounder Kamran Ghulam Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shaheen Shah Afridi All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite Bowler Jahandad Khan Bowler Salman Fayyaz Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

The defending champions have lost all their games this season. They are yet to win a game this season and lie at the bottom of the standings. They have a decent batting order but lack in their bowling attack.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Dan Mousley, Paul Walter, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Lungi Ngidi, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Waqar Salamkheil, Luke Wood, Aimal Khan, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam (c) Batter Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Haseebullah Khan Batter Rovman Powell Batter Asif Ali Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Arif Yaqoob Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi picked up their campaign from their two losses in the beginning of the competition. They won every game after that. They batted fiercely in the last game but their bowlers need to be more economical in their games.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, Peshawar Zalmi have won thrice whereas Lahore Qalandars have two wins.

Lahore Qalandars Won: 2

Peshawar Zalmi Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds

Lahore Qalandars met with Multan Sultans in their last game and lost the match by 60 runs. Multan Sultans scored 214 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Shaheen Afridi took 2 wickets while Sikander Raza and Carlos Brathwaite chipped in with a wicket each in the match. All their bowlers gave runs at over 9+ RPO and failed to restrict the run flow. Qalandars lacked in their batting department and were all out for 154 runs. Sahibzada Farhan scored 31 runs whereas Rassie van der Dussen scored 30 runs in the game. Sahibzada Farhan and Rassie van der Dussen have emerged as Lahore's leading run-scorers in this year's PSL. But they have lacked enough support around them and quickly need more of it going forward.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi met with Islamabad United in their last outing. Peshawar Zalmi secured 201 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Islamabad United replied with 193 runs and lost the game by 8 runs. Babar Azam played a phenomenal innings of an unbeaten 111. He smashed 14 boundaries and 2 sixes in the game. Saim Ayub added 38 runs to the final score. Rovman Powell added destructive firepower to their middle order and is in good form scoring at a strike rate of 200+ this season. Arif Yaqood picked 5 wickets in the game and gave a tough time to the United.

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Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Peshawar Zalmi

Azam looks in fantastic form in this season of the PSL. He has scored 330 runs in 5 games at an average of 82.5. He struck a century and two half-centuries in his campaign. He smashed 111* off 63 balls in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Rassie van der Dussen to be the top batter for Lahore Qalandars

Van der Dussen is full of confidence after hitting a rare Pakistan Super League century recently. He has scored 300 runs in 6 innings at an average of 75.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers

Arif Yaqoob to be the top bowler for Peshawar Zalmi

Arif Yaqoob arrived a bit late to the party. He played only 3 games but managed to pick 8 wickets so far in the competition. He picked 5 wickets in the last game and will be expected to continue his form.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Shah Afridi has picked 9 wickets in 6 games. He has an economy rate of 8.33 in the competition. He has picked 2 wickets for 39 runs in the last game.